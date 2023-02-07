16 Costco Deals You Don’t Want To Miss in February

artran / Getty Images

February is a busy month, but Costco has you covered. Right now, you’re busy preparing for both Super Bowl parties and Valentine’s Day while also trying to keep your household in check for winter.

Costco’s Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money

See: 3 Ways Smart People Save Money When Filing Their Taxes

Thankfully, Costco has plenty of ways to save on everything you need — and a few things you probably just want. Here’s a look at 16 must-have deals at Costco this month.

Eddie Bauer Ladies’ Hooded Down Duffle Coat

Discounted Price: $47.99

Take $12 off the Eddie Bauer Ladies’ Hooded Down Duffle Coat through Feb. 27. Available in black, blue and gray, in sizes extra small through XX large, this is an affordable way to refresh your winter wardrobe.

Freedom Foundry Men’s Plaid Fleece Shirt

Discounted Price: $10.99

Available in red, black, blue and green, this Freedom Foundry Men’s Plaid Fleece Shirt is sold in sizes small through triple extra large. Featuring a comfort fit and double chest flap pockets with button closure, you’ll save $4 through Feb. 14.

Eddie Bauer Youth 3-Piece Pajamas Set

Discounted Price: $11.99

On sale for $10 off through Feb. 9, this Eddie Bauer Youth Three-Piece Pajamas Set comes in red and blue. It’s also machine washable and available in kids’ sizes extra small through large.

It also is available in light blue or pink.

Sur La Table Digital Air Fryer

Discounted Price: $79.99

Just in time to make Super Bowl snacks, the Sur La Table Digital 8-Quart Double Basket Air Fryer With Multi-Cook is $20 off through Feb. 12. It features eight preset functions, a large digital touch screen with LED display, shake time reminder and a handle with safety lock system.

Life Comfort Kid’s Ultimate Sherpa Fleece Blanket

Discounted Price: $8.99

A deal so good, there’s a 10-per-member limit, the Life Comfort Kid’s Ultimate Sherpa Fleece Blanket is $6 off through Feb. 12. Available in cars, crocodile, unicorn and woodland patterns, this super soft, machine washable blanket is adorned with thick and warm Sherpa fleece on the reverse side.

Story continues

Life Comfort Cable Knit Throw

Discounted Price: $26.99

Save $13 on the Life Comfort Cable Knit Throw through Feb. 12. Measuring 50 inches by 60 inches, this machine washable blanket is available in light gray, beige, green and dark gray. Purchases are limited to 10 per member.

A’cappella Chocolate & Raspberry Valentine’s Day BevBombs

Discounted Price: $24.99

Take $5 off A’cappella Chocolate & Raspberry Valentine’s Day BevBombs through Feb. 8. Each 16-count box includes eight handcrafted, individually wrapped classic hot chocolate bombs and eight raspberry bombs.

Tyson Chicken Bites, Buffalo Style

Discounted Price: $15.79

A classic Super Bowl snack, save $4.20 on Tyson Chicken Bites through Feb. 26. Enjoy 3.25 -pounds of fully cooked chicken, raised with no added hormones, steroids or antibiotics.

Doritos Tortilla Chips

Discounted Price: $19.49

Save $3.50 on a 50-count box of 1-ounce bags of Doritos Tortilla Chips in the classic nacho cheese flavor through Feb. 11. A great alternative to a classic Super Bowl party chip bowl, you can use any leftovers for kids’ lunches.

Chex Mix

Discounted Price: $16.09

More Super Bowl snack ideas, take $2.40 off a 42-count box of 1.75-ounce bags of Chex Mix — traditional flavor — through Feb. 11. Filled with corn, wheat chex, pretzels, rye chips and mini breadsticks, you can never have too much of this snack.

Chicago Steak Filet Mignon & Scallop Combo

Discounted Price: $199.99

Ideal for a fancy at-home Valentine’s Day dinner — and then some — take $60 off the Chicago Steak Filet Mignon & Scallop Combo through Feb. 13. Each 7-pound box comes with four premium angus filet mignons — 6 ounces each — 1.5 pounds of U-15 dry pack sea scallops and eight gourmet steak burgers — 8 ounces each.

Tsar Nicoulai Baerii Caviar

Discounted Price: $179.99

Another option for a lavish Valentine’s Day is a three-pack of 2-ounce Tsar Nicoulai Baerii Caviar is $60 off through Feb. 12. Containers arrive vacuum sealed and features smaller grain sizes, with a rich and creamy flavor.

Longfield Gardens Amaryllis Collection

Discounted Price: $39.99

Now through Feb. 12, take $10 off the Longfield Gardens Amaryllis Collection. Available in red and white, designer, double and pink options, these contemporary flower styles and color combinations are great for Valentine’s Day or simply to bring cheer on a winter day.

Mrs. Fields Happy Valentine’s Day Crate

Discounted Price: $39.99

A delicious way to share Valentine’s Day greetings, the Mrs. Fields Happy Valentine’s Day Crate is $10 off through Feb. 7. This delicious box features 24 Assorted Nibblers Bite-Sized Cookies, 24 Brownie Bites and two Frosted Heart Cookies With Buttercream Frosting.

Godiva Valentine’s Day Tower

Discounted Price: $39.99

Save $10 on the Godiva Valentine’s Day Tower through Feb. 8. Featuring a lavish variety of 1.12 pounds of gourmet chocolate, this is sure to make a lasting impression on your special someone.

The Fruit Company Heart of Hearts Valentine’s Day Tower

Discounted Price: $39.99

Ideal for someone who prefers to snack on the healthier side, The Fruit Company Heart of Hearts Valentine’s Day Tower is $10 off through Feb. 8. This gift comes with three Bosc pears, 3 Green Anjou pears, two Juici apples, 3 ounces of chocolate covered cherries and a 0.85-ounce white chocolate covered pretzel.

More From GOBankingRates

Prices and availability are accurate as of Feb. 3, 2023, and are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 16 Costco Deals You Don’t Want To Miss in February