16 Days of Activism: Five forms of violence against women with disabilities that must be addressed

Srinidhi Raghavan
·4 min read

What is 'normal'? In this fortnightly column, Srinidhi Raghavan explores the understanding of bodies-minds and navigating spaces as disabled, chronically ill and sick people. Read more from the series here.

***

As November set in, I was reminded of the global commemoration of 16 days of activism. 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence is an international campaign to challenge violence against women and girls. The campaign begins on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and continues until 10 December, Human Rights Day. This November (at the very least), let's take a look at violence against disabled women.

One of the biggest concerns when it comes to data on violence against women with disabilities is that we don't have disaggregated data to assist in showing the heightened violence faced by them. In this piece, Abha Khetarpal talks about the scant reporting on violence against disabled women and why we need to talk more about the violence faced by women with disabilities. While researching for this piece, I began looking for newspaper reports of violence against women with disabilities. Unfortunately, since there is no uniformity in reporting on women with disabilities, newspaper reports only turned up articles when searches were done for terms like, "mentally challenged", "differently-abled", "specially-abled", "physically challenged", "mentally retarded" etc. This however is for a whole other column " one around our language with regards to disabled people. But even within these searches, it showed only experiences of sexual violence and/or sexual assault.

Violence against women with disabilities spreads across a wide landscape of acts of violence and discrimination.

Data from National Crime Records Bureau shows us that violence against women is increasingly perpetrated by those they know. Similarly, from anecdotal evidence from work done with disabled women shows us that violence often happens by people within the home. [Watch this video made by Rising Flame (Ending the Silence) from several years ago that looks at violence against disabled women.]

Here are five forms of violence against women with disabilities that we need to highlight, discuss in mainstream media and within our movements. Many of these experiences that I share below are from the years of engaging with, listening to and witnessing women with disabilities experiences of violence through my work.

Denial of assistive aids/mobility aids: Women with disabilities have often shared that their assistive devices like wheelchairs, crutches etc are hidden from them or not provided to them, in a way to restrict their mobility and increase dependence on the family.

Compromising of privacy: Due to an inaccessible digital world or the inaccessible physical world, there is a loss of privacy for many disabled people. For instance, since many banking applications are inaccessible to screen reader users, women with disabilities may be required to provide their private information or passwords to others to navigate the system. Their right to privacy is undervalued or not valued at all.

Denial of autonomy in making decisions related to SRHR: There is massive control over disabled women and their bodies which results in many forms of violence which is not limited to rape and sexual assault. Since disabled women are often not seen as capable of being mothers or managing their menstrual cycles, there are forced hysterectomies conducted on them without their consent. Additionally, in matters of their bodies, sexual experiences, child bearing and more, family members, caregivers and institutional support staff make these decisions for them.

Denial of socialisation: Women and girls with disabilities often discuss the isolation they face because of the restrictions in leaving homes. They are not taking to weddings or social functions because of the prevalent stigma around disability. One woman shared how when she performed in a school function, her family was upset when they found out. They prohibited her from singing or performing in public ever again. This control over their socialisation and exposure has drastic effects on self-confidence and sense of personhood

Denial of access to information: In a recent study conducted by Rising Flame and Sightsavers around the COVID crisis and its impact on disabled women, a deaf woman shared how she was told that if she went out, she would die. Only after receiving information through non-profits who made information accessible in sign language, was she able to understand the reasons for her to stay indoors, the existence of a virus and the safety precautions she can take.

These examples of violence against women with disabilities are often restricted to anecdotal evidence because of the lack of acknowledgement except within the women with disabilities community of the harsh effects these experiences have. A prolonged and continuous reinforcement of the idea remains that disabled people, especially disabled women, are burdens to their family. It is essential for us to interrogate and document these experiences of violence of women with disabilities.

Srinidhi Raghavan is a writer, researcher and trainer. She works at the intersections of sexuality, gender, disability and technology. She works on programme development with Rising Flame and is the Co-Founder of The Curio-city Collective.

" Featured photo for representation only. Image by Gordon Johnson from Pixabay

Also See: 1968 Koshi flood victims in Nepal have waited 52 years for compensation, but justice eludes generations of families

Economic hurdles and role of China mean staying out of RCEP isn't the wrong move for India... for now

China, democracy and COVID-19: Reading between the lines of Modi-Biden call readouts

Read more on Arts & Culture by Firstpost.

Latest Stories

  • Canada's world junior camp suspended due to positive COVID-19 tests

    Two Canadian national team hopefuls have been placed under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

  • Rays' Randy Arozarena detained in Mexico after allegedly trying to abduct daughter

    The Rays' postseason star has been detained in Mexico over an alleged family dispute.

  • Fred Sasakamoose, Indigenous NHL pioneer, dies at age 86 after presumed COVID-19 case

    Fred Sasakamoose, one of the first Indigenous players in the NHL, has died after battling a presumed case of COVID-19. Sasakamoose died Tuesday in Prince Albert, Sask. He was 86. Fred's son, Neil, announced his death in a video posted on Facebook.Neil Sasakamoose said last week that his father had been hospitalized in Saskatchewan for a presumed case of COVID-19 after experiencing wheezing and chest pains."We weren’t allowed to go sit with one of the most famous Indigenous people in our time," he told The Canadian Press in a phone interview Tuesday. “We weren’t able to comfort him. My mother was not able to see her husband. They’ve been married 65 years.”Sasakamoose said he learned early on Tuesday his dad's oxygen levels were depleting, but didn't want to go into intensive care. He told me, ‘I walked in here. If I can’t walk out of here then I’m going to go."He said the last conversation he had with his father was at around 1 p.m. “He was talking, ‘I’m going to fight this Neil, my son, I’m going to fight,'" Sasakamoose said. "I said, ‘Are you tired? Your body’s getting tired.' He said, 'I’m getting tired.'"Sasakamoose said in their Plains Cree culture they believe people come to get a person when it's their time to die. “I told him, ‘Look it, Dad, if someone’s there and if you’re tired, you just take their hand and you go.’"He was at peace.”He wants people to remember his father as a man who was "rooted right into the people."“We were happy to have him as a father, but he’s always belonged to everyone else.”“First Nations people, Metis people, non-Indigenous people."Sasakamoose says his family has164 people, including his nine siblings and parents' grand-children and great-grandchildren. He implored people to follow public-health advice around COVID-19 to prevent more deaths from happening. “Look at my situation. I can’t plan a funeral for one of the greatest Indigenous athletes in Canada."Sasakamoose played 11 NHL games with the Blackhawks in 1953-54, becoming one of the first Indigenous players in the then-six-team league. During his time in Chicago, he faced off against greats like Maurice Richard and Gordie Howe. He also had a storied junior career, playing several seasons with the Moose Jaw Canucks of the Western Canadian Junior Hockey League. “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Fred Sasakamoose," Hockey Canada said in a tweet. "Fred holds a special place in the history of our great game and it is important to honour his perseverance and character in becoming the first Indigenous Canadian to play in the NHL." Sasakamoose was one of 11 children, though only five survived childhood. He was forcibly taken from his community in central Saskatchewan to a residential school as a child and told a Truth and Reconciliation Commission hearing in 2012 that he had been sexually abused by other students there. He also recalled being whipped and having coal oil poured over his head. While at the school he encountered a reverend, who was convinced he could make Sasakamoose into a big-time hockey player. "He said to me, 'Freddie, I'm going to make you a champion,'" Sasakamoose recalled in a video released by Hockey Canada in 2017. Being someone young Indigenous people could look up to was important to Sasakamoose. "To pave the way for Indian kids and the Metis, they look at you as a role model and they say 'Wow.' They look at my rings and my pictures. This is what I gain in life. This is what brought me to where I am," he said in the video. "It's for you now to follow in the footsteps — maybe be better.""RIP to my buddy, Freddy Sasakamoose," Canadian women's hockey player Brigette Lacquette, who is Indigenous, posted on Twitter. "He was a trailblazer, a leader and a survivor. "He paved the way for so many Indigenous hockey players. My thoughts and prayers to the family. Rest easy, legend."When his playing career came to an end, Sasakamoose returned to the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation north of Saskatoon. He became a band councillor and chief, and worked to develop minor hockey and other sports programs across Saskatchewan. "On a personal note, I will always treasure meeting Fred at the 2019 Heritage Classic in his native Saskatchewan, getting to spend some precious time getting to know him and the gift he gave me that day -- a statue depicting his NHL rookie card," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of this special man and sends its condolences to his family and the countless young men and women of the First Nations community whose lives he touched." Sasakamoose was named to the Order of Canada in 2017, and given an honorary doctorate of law by the University of Saskatchewan earlier this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the convocation ceremony was virtual so Sasakamoose recorded a video message. "I had a hard time of life," he said. "You want to be somebody, then it takes, you know, a little more effort."Still, the Indigenous hockey pioneer wanted his story to be heard. His book, "Call Me Indian," is set to come out in April. "Time will come when I am no longer here," Sasakamoose said in his convocation message. "But my voice you will always use."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2020.The Canadian Press

  • Raptors unveil new City Edition jersey for 2021 season

    The Raptors unveiled their fourth new jersey for the 2021 season in conjunction with the official announcement of Fred VanVleet's extension.

  • Alabama leads Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State in first 2020 College Football Playoff rankings

    The top team in the first set of playoff rankings has finished the regular season at No. 1 in three of the playoff's first six years.

  • Aaron Rodgers calls out Packers fans sending death threats to Marquez Valdes-Scantling

    The Packers wide receiver revealed he was receiving death threats after a costly fumble in overtime.

  • Week 12 waiver wire: Michael Pittman Jr. is a star in the making

    It's deep into the fantasy football season, but there are still a number of players that could help you win your league on the waiver wire.

  • Golden Knights, Blue Jackets report small COVID-19 outbreaks at team facilities

    Members of both the Vegas Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets have recently tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the temporary closure of both teams’ practice facilities.

  • Reports: Heat to sign All-Star Bam Adebayo to maximum contract extension

    The timing of Adebayo’s extension comes as a surprise.

  • Lavar Ball settles the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James GOAT debate

    Lavar Ball believes you can only be the GOAT based on how well you played during your wins.

  • Canucks' Gaudette mistakenly lands roundhouse kick on bride in wedding blunder

    Adam Gaudette's demonstration of love and affection played out like a kick to the face.

  • Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson and Calvin Johnson among Hall of Fame semifinalists

    Manning and Woodson are among four players who made the semifinals in their first year of eligibility. The others are Calvin Johnson and Jared Allen.

  • Shorthanded by COVID-19, Vanderbilt reportedly brings in women's soccer team's goalkeeper to practice

    Sarah Fuller would make history if the Commodores use her in a game.

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 12 Prop Bets

    Matt Gothard, Jared Quay & Matt Harmon debate a few prop bets for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season.

  • Braves sign Morton | FastCast

    Charlie Morton signs a one-year, $15 million deal with the Atlanta Braves on this edition of FastCast

  • Week 13 college football COVID-19 tracker: Washington has new opponent, and it's not BYU

    The list of Week 13 college football games to be postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 continues to grow.

  • NBA free agency: Bogdan Bogdanovic joins Hawks after Kings decline to match $72 million offer sheet

    The Kings sharpshooter is set to join the Hawks after an eventful offseason.

  • College football Week 13 betting primer: What’s the best play in Notre Dame vs. North Carolina?

    There are huge games in the Big 12 and ACC on Friday before a loaded slate on Saturday.

  • 5 takeaways from the first CFP rankings: Cincinnati makes history, Pac-12 flops

    At the top of the rankings, No. 3 Clemson (7-1) being ahead of Ohio State (4-0) is a sign that who teams have faced and how many games they’ve played will matter for the CFP selection committee.

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 12 Best Bets

    Matt Gothard & Jared Quay give their best bets for Week 12 of the NFL season.