These $16 creamy eyeshadow sticks come in so many shimmery shades, it’s hard to pick a favorite

Get that idea out of your head that you’re “bad” at applying makeup. With an eyeshadow stick, anyone and everyone is good at it because it’s so easy. These creamy eyeshadow sticks simply glide on, blend with a brush or your fingertips and stay put for hours and hours — at least, that’s what over 20,000 Amazon shoppers claim.

The Julep Eyeshadow Sticks are a best-seller on Amazon with 22,400 five-star reviews. They have a crème-to-powder formula that’s waterproof and also hydrating, thanks to vitamins E & C. After applying your favorite shade, you can flip the stick to use the smudger on the opposite side to quickly blend before drying. However, you could also use it in place of your eyeliner.

“These definitely hit the mark,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. “Great wear and long lasting. Easy to apply with great grip for applying. The sponge blender on opposite end is perfect for blending. You can add pressure for more color or layer. I truly cannot recommend this enough and have in multiple colors.”

The Julep Eyeshadow Stick costs $16, and it comes in 31 colors, from matte to metallic and shimmery shades. The Champagne Shimmer color looks good on most people, though. It’s a light beige, slightly rosy color with a little sparkle you can wear day and night. If you can’t decide on one color, you can also get these eyeshadow sticks in a set of two on Amazon for $28.

Whether you wear eyeshadow regularly or just on your Saturday nights out, the Julep Eyeshadow Sticks are a solid choice for brightening up your eyes or creating a dark and sultry look.

