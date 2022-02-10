16 celebrity-owned beauty brands to try in 2022

16 celebrity-owned beauty brands to try in 2022
16 celebrity-owned beauty brands to try in 2022

Thanks to social media, reality television, and paparazzi photos, everyone knows the latest fashion and beauty trends endorsed by celebrities. And it’s possible that their makeup looks or skincare routines influence how you choose your own. So it should come as no surprise that many of your favorite Hollywood icons have designed their own beauty lines for adoring fans to recreate their looks with. We’ve rounded up 16 of the best celebrity-owned beauty brands for you to set your sights on, from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty to Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories.

1. Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez

Actress and singer Selena Gomez launched her makeup line, Rare Beauty, at Sephora in 2020. The raved-about collection includes items for the eyes, lips and face, from foundation and concealer to highlighters and eyebrow pencils.

After testing, we love the brand’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blushes that blend seamlessly into the cheeks for a beautiful flush of color and the With Gratitude Dewy Lip Balms that moisturize the lips while leaving behind enough pigment to resemble lipstick.

Shop Rare Beauty at Sephora

2. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty launched in Sephora in 2017 and received ample praise for its wide shade ranges in foundations and concealers. Popular complexion products, like the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Powder Foundation and Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Concealer, each come in an impressive 50 shades ranging from very fair neutral to very rich with neutral undertones.

Other highly-rated products from the brand include the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighters and Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color, which come in a beautiful selection of colors for the cheeks and lips, respectively. More into skincare? You can also shop Fenty Skin.

Shop Fenty Beauty at Sephora

3. JLo Beauty by Jennifer Lopez

Fans of Jennifer Lopez not only adore her killer performances but also admire the 51-year-old’s youthful-looking skin. It only makes sense that the star launched JLo Beauty, a skincare brand dedicated to anti-aging products because “beauty has no expiration date.” Available at Sephora, the brand has all the products you need to start a skincare routine, from a cleanser to a moisturizer to a sunscreen.

Shop JLo Beauty at Sephora

4. Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner

The youngest daughter of the Kardashian-Jenner clan started her beauty empire with Kylie Cosmetics in 2015 by introducing her signature Matte Lip Kits. The kits, which included a lip liner and matte liquid lipstick, were designed to recreate the overlined, perfect pout that the reality star was famously sporting at the time. Now, the Ulta-sold brand features complexion products like concealer and powder and pops of color for the eyes and cheeks. The reality star ventured into the skincare world with Kylie Skin in 2019, as well.

Shop Kylie Cosmetics at Ulta

5. Flawless by Gabrielle Union

Best known for her role as Isis in the “Bring It On” film series, Gabrielle Union ventured into hair care in 2017 with the launch of Flawless by Gabrielle Union. The actress-turned-entrepreneur revamped the line in 2020 and it consists of 13 products, including shampoo, conditioner, hair oil, and heat protectant. Anyone can use the products, but the line is designed for those with wavy, curly, or coily hair textures.

After testing the Amazon-sold brand, our favorites are the Hydrating Co-Wash and the Repairing Deep Conditioning Masque, which left our tester’s natural curls feeling moisturized and looking defined and bouncy.

Shop Flawless by Gabrielle Union at Amazon

6. About-Face by Halsey

If you like your makeup to include bright colors and shimmering skin, look no further than singer Halsey’s About-Face line. Designed to evoke creativity and individuality in your makeup routine, the brand launched in 2021 with highlighters, eyeshadows and lip products.

If you buy one thing from the line, Reviewed’s tester recommends the Matte Fluid Eye Paints, which come in six colors and glide onto the eyelids for a super-pigmented, matte, one-and-done eyeshadow look.

Shop About-Face

7. Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga

Everyone knows Lady Gaga for her over-the-top outfits and makeup, which led to a frenzy of excitement when the singer and actress launched her makeup line with Amazon in 2019. When we tested Haus Laboratories at Reviewed, we weren’t dazzled by it—it seemed subdued for Gaga. Since the initial launch, the line has expanded to include more products than its initial liquid eyeshadows, lip liners and glosses. Newer products, like the Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner and the Monster Matte Lip Crayons, have thousands of rave reviews on Amazon, with shoppers hyped about the larger collection that allows for bolder, colorful looks.

Shop Haus Laboratories at Amazon

8. Be Free by Danielle Fishel

Remember Topanga Lawrence from the television series “Boy Meets World”—or, more on topic, her voluminous locks? The actress behind Cory Matthews’ love interest has her own hair line, Be Free by Danielle Fishel, which she launched in 2019. The collection—which features a shampoo, conditioner, scalp refresh and hair mask—claims to be vegan, color-safe, and free of controversial ingredients, like parabens, sulfates and phthalates.

After testing, our reviewer says purchasing from Topanga, err, Fishel’s line is a “no-brainer” and she loved the volume her hair had post-wash.

Shop Be Free by Danielle Fishel

9. Flower Beauty by Drew Barrymore

If you want celeb-approved makeup with affordable prices, you must try Flower Beauty, the company founded by actress and producer Drew Barrymore in 2013. The collection includes the popular Light Illusion Foundation, Blush Bomb Color Drops and Lash Warrior Mascara, ensconced in simplistic white-and-gold packaging and sold on Amazon and at Walmart, Ulta and drugstores.

Shop Flower Beauty at Amazon

10. Honest Beauty by Jessica Alba

Actress Jessica Alba’s venture into business began with her 2011 launch of The Honest Company, a wellness brand that aims to eliminate having to “choose between what works and what’s good for you.” For this reason, the brand has a list of over 2,500 ingredients it won’t include in its products, including thought-to-be-harmful ones like sulfates and phthalates. Alba launched Honest Beauty under the company in 2015 and its products are sold on Amazon and at Target. The brand has several popular items with thousands of reviews, like the Hydrogel Cream, Crème Cheek Blush and Extreme Length Mascara, to name a few.

Shop Honest Beauty at Amazon

11. Florence by Mills by Millie Bobby Brown

“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown surprised fans with the 2019 launch of Florence by Mills in Ulta. The actress catered the skincare and makeup line toward fellow teens—it’s even been referred to as a “Gen-Z line”—with minimalistic lavender packaging and “no-makeup makeup” products, like a skin tint and cream blush. Among the most popular products are the Mind Glowing Peel Off Mask, Zero Chill Face Mist and Look Alive Eye Balm.

Shop Florence by Mills at Ulta

12. Pattern by Tracee Ellis Ross

Actress, singer, and director Tracee Ellis Ross launched the first iteration of Pattern in 2019 and relaunched in 2020 with an emphasis on celebrating Black beauty. The hair care line focuses on natural strands with products for “curly, coily, and tight-textured hair.” You’ll find the company’s items, which include shampoos, conditioners, serums, and styling creams, at Ulta. According to reviews, some of its most popular items are the Hydration Shampoo, Leave-In Conditioner and Shower Brush.

Shop Pattern at Ulta

13. Kora Organics by Miranda Kerr

You may have seen Kora Organics on Sephora’s site, but maybe you didn’t know that Australian model Miranda Kerr is behind the beauty brand. The line is focused on organic skincare, which, in this case, means the company’s products are certified by Ecocert Cosmos Organic, an international agri-food, forestry, textiles, and cosmetics certification company based in France. Launched in 2009, Kora’s most popular products include the Noni Glow Face Oil and the Noni Night AHA Resurfacing Serum.

Shop Kora Organics at Sephora

14. Iman Cosmetics by Iman

Fashion model and actress Iman started her eponymous makeup brand for women of color in 1994. The line includes a smattering of products for the face, lips, and eyes, as well as a few skincare staples—a cleanser, lotion and primer for the face. The brand’s notable products include the BB Cream and the Oil-Blotting Pressed Powder, as well as other complexion products.

Shop Iman Cosmetics at Amazon

15. Goop Beauty by Gwyneth Paltrow

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow’s pivot into entrepreneurship began with the launch of lifestyle brand Goop in 2008. And while the company has been on the receiving end of some skepticism because of certain products—ahem, a vaginal jade egg—the beauty arm of Goop has some hits. The Goopglow Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator and the Goopgenes All-In-One Nourishing Face Cream both have hundreds of glowing Sephora reviews.

Shop Goop Beauty at Sephora

16. Kesha Rose Beauty by Kesha

If you’re a fan of Kesha, you know the singer launched Kesha Rose Beauty in 2020. The line features an eyeshadow palette, lip gloss, and lipstick and was created in collaboration with cosmetic brand Hipdot. You can purchase the eyeshadow palette individually, the lip gloss and lipstick as a duo, or all three of the products together in a set to rock the “Tik Tok” singer’s look.

Shop Kesha Rose Beauty at Hipdot

    BEIJING — PARR-O CANADA Max Parrot was so confident with his second run in the men’s snowboard slopestyle final — and his more than two-point advantage — that he leisurely glided down the slope and performed jumps with minimal effort for this third and final run. The confidence could have easily proved costly. It didn’t. Parrot’s 90.96 score was enough to beat out China’s Su Yiming to claim top spot on the podium — Canada’s first gold medal in Beijing. The snowboarder from Bromont, Que., also be