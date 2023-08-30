16 Birkenstock Outfits That Prove They're the Most Versatile Shoes Ever

Ugly shoe? Says who?

It wasn't that long ago that Birkenstocks were considered the epitome of the anti-fashion shoe. But in recent years, the German brand — which has roots back to the 18th century — has become more popular than ever, cementing its status as both a classic and a status pick. In addition to being worn by influencers and stylish celebs alike, the brand has also collaborated with the likes of Dior, Fear of God, Valentino, and Manolo Blahnik.

If you're here, there's a good chance you own a pair, or two, or five. But one of the great things about a pair of Birkenstocks is that there are always new ways to style them. These shoes are as versatile as they are comfortable, so you'll have outfit inspiration for days.



Types of Birkenstocks

One visit to the Birkenstock site and you'll see hundreds of shoe styles, but a small number of main silhouettes from which they're based. Here are some of the most popular:

Boston: The brand's signature slip-on clog, it notably features a buckle detail across the top of the foot. Oh, and they're selling out everywhere.

Arizona: The signature two-strap slide sandal is popular in leather as well as the lightweight and weatherproof EVA material. When it has an added strap at the ankle, it's known as the Milano sandal.

Madrid: This slide sandal features one strap across the top of the foot and a large buckle detail.

Ahead, see how celebrities and street style stars alike wear these styles as we share 16 of the best ways to wear Birkenstocks.

With a Classic Black Dress

Streetstyleshooters/Getty Images

A midi black dress could easily read formal for everyday. But when layered over a white tee and paired with Black Boston clogs, the look feels more down to earth, and still just as polished.

With a Slouchy Cardigan

BAUER-GRIFFIN

Bootcut jeans don't necessarily have to be worn with boots. Just ask Kendall Jenner, who wore hers with Boston clogs for a low-key vibe, plus a cropped T-shirt and multicolored grandpa cardigan.

Story continues

With Head-to-Toe Black

Gotham/GC Images

Tracee Ellis Ross demonstrates how Birks can look surprisingly upscale. Pair black sandals, like her 1774 Arizona style, with a coordinating outfit and they're office-ready.

With Sweats and Socks

Gotham/GC Images

We've said it before and we'll say it again: We're firmly team socks and sandals. Get inspired by Gigi Hadid's look and try cozy knee-high socks with yours; add a neutral sweatsuit, and it's the perfect vibe for a fall coffee or errands run.

With Dressed-Up Shorts

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gwyneth Paltrow had a rare colorful moment in this bright red cardigan and Bermuda shorts. Thanks to the gold hardware, the Birkenstocks are sophisticated enough to match.

With a Full Skirt

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker gave Birkenstock Madrid sandals a whirl while in character in And Just Like That. (See what we mean about socks and sandals? If Carrie Bradshaw is on board, there's no reason you can't be too.)

With an Easy Jumpsuit

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Just ask Jennifer Garner: A utilitarian jumpsuit and Birkenstock sandals is the ultimate no-brainer outfit for a day of running errands.

With a Cable-Knit Sweater

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Shearling Birkenstocks pose a styling conundrum: The sandal silhouette says warm weather, while the fuzzy material says cold. If you're unsure when to wear the shoes, take a cue from this look and pair them with an equally cozy sweater and black pants on a brisk fall day. Too chilly? Throw on a pair of — you guessed it — socks.

With Black and White

Jean Catuffe/GC Images

Time and time again, black and white has proven to be the color combination that can do no wrong. With her oversized blazer and white cropped jeans, Julianne Moore demonstrates that fact yet again, and keeps things relaxed with her Arizona sandals.



With Jeans and a Crop Top

Gonzalo Marroquin/WireImage

In case it wasn't already 100% obvious that Y2K is here to stay, this look on Kate Bosworth should bring you right back in time. Her green crop top, jeans, and Birkenstocks outfit is straight out of a Delia's catalogue, in the best way.

With a Leather Jacket

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

Historically, Birkenstocks have been associated with more laid-back, granola vibes. But as model Lauren Chan proves here, they can have an edge too; her Arizona sandals fit right in with her head-to-toe black 'fit.

With Athleisure

Getty Images

Slipping on a pair of Birkenstocks with leggings and a cropped sweatshirt is the outfit equivalent of a security blanket. For an added layer of sleekness, borrow Lucy Hale's technique and color-coordinate your shoes to your top.

With a Matching Set

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

When we'd rather be wearing pajamas, there's nothing like throwing on a matching set for an easy, put-together look. The accessories keep it from feeling too leisurely, from the statement bracelets to the crossbody to, yes, the black Birkenstocks.



With a Printed Midi Dress

Matthew Sperzel/Getty Images

A breezy dress and sandals is always a go-to for breezy days, but there's something to be said for swapping a strappier style for Arizonas. This look easily transitions from the farmer's market to rooftop drinks, no shoe change required.

With Crisp Separates

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

This outfit is a good reminder that sometimes the simplest pieces still make a statement. An airy button-down shirt and khaki pants is a classic combination that's only made more so with the addition of Boston clogs.

With Cargo Pants

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Crop top, cargo pants, Birkenstocks — most of the elements of this outfit would be equally at home at the turn of the millennium as they are now. But aside from the fact that all these pieces are safely back in style right now, the addition of the of-the-moment Coperni bag keeps the look current.

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.