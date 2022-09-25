16 Biggest Deals at Costco in September

Sam DiSalvo
·4 min read
Shutterstock.com
Shutterstock.com

Inflation is no joke. The average expenditure for groceries was $600 per month at the beginning of 2022, and now, that number is going up. Finding ways to save is crucial.

Related: 10 Things You Should Always Buy at Sam’s Club
Learn: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

Costco is rolling out some mega-deals that will only be around during the month of September, so make sure you stop by and take advantage of these savings.

1. $25 Costco Gift Card

Until Sept. 25, whenever you buy $100 of Procter & Gamble products, you’ll receive a $25 Costco gift card. P&G products include brands like Swiffer, Tide, Downy, Charmin, Always, Crest and many more. All you need to do is submit a copy of your receipt on GetPGOffer.com to receive your Costco gift card. You can get up to two cards per Costco membership.

2. Tide PODS and Bounce Dryer Sheets

When you purchase Spring Meadow Tide PODS (168 count) and Bounce dryer sheets (two packs of 160 count) together, you’ll receive $11 off the regular price.

Take Our Poll: How Do You Typically Split the Restaurant Bill?

3. Gillette Venus Comfort Glide Razor Pack

Right now, this pack is going for $10 off its usual price. It comes with a razor handle and 12 refills. You can only get this deal at a physical warehouse, and won’t be able to find it online.

4. Allergy Medication

Get a 120-pack of Zyrtec allergy tablets or a 65-pack of Zyrtec liquid gels for $8 off the original price. You can also get $8 off Nasacort spray (four packs of 120 each) and Claritin 24-hour 10mg tablets (115 count).

5. Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects + Bonus 1 Hour Express Whitestrips

Whiten your teeth for $12 less with this deal on both 3D Whitestrips and Express Whitestrips. There is a limit of two per customer.

6. MSI GE76 Raider 17.3″ 144Hz Gaming Laptop

Gamers will love the savings on this laptop. Until Sept. 25, you can get this computer for $400 off — just $1,199.99. It has 16GB of memory and 1TB SSD.

7. Lenovo Slim 7i 16″ 144Hz Touchscreen Laptop

Refresh your technology with this sleek touchscreen laptop. It has 32GB of memory and 1TB SSD. You can get it for $300 off at $1,199.99 until Sept. 25.

8. Dell Inspiron 23.8″ Touchscreen All-in-One Desktop

Stuck with an old desktop computer? You can get $200 off the original price of this Dell, bringing the cost down to $699.99. It has 12GB of memory and 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD.

9. Apple MacBook Pro 14″

If you’re more of an Apple person, Costco is also offering a deal on MacBook Pro models. Snag one now for $1,749.99 — that’s $200 off. It has 16GB of memory and a 512GB hard drive. You can find a variety of colors by shopping on the Costco website.

10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4″ Wi-Fi Tablet

Get this tablet with the keyboard and the S-Pen for $120 off, which is $479.99. The tablet contains 64GB of storage. There is a limit of five per customer.

11. Mortara 4-Piece Leather Set

Give your living space a fresh look with this leather set that includes a couch, loveseat, chair and ottoman…all for $1,300 off the original price! The price with the discount is $2,999.99. You can find multiple colors and configurations on Costco.com.

12. Select Samsung Appliances

Samsung items like refrigerators, washers and dryers will sell for $600-$1,200 less until Sept. 25.

13. Moen Electronic Cleansing Toilet

This state of the art toilet self-cleans and has a deodorization system. Get it for $1,399.99 — that’s $400 off — until Sept. 25.

14. LG UltraGear 38″ Class WQHD IPS Curved Gaming Monitor

Another score for gamers: This gaming monitor can be purchased for $500 off at $1,099.99 during the month of September.

15. Lorex 4K UHD Fusion NVR Security System

Secure your home with the Lorex system for $649.99 ($150 off). The system includes eight wired cameras with smart security lighting.

16. Ring Alarm

Get this 14-piece kit for $100 off — a great price of $249.99. The kit comes with the base station, battery, keypad, range extender, motion detector, smoke/CO listener and eight contact sensors. There is a limit of two per customer.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 16 Biggest Deals at Costco in September

Latest Stories

  • 11 Frozen Foods To Stock Up on at Costco for Busy Fall Days

    Fall tends to be a busy time of year with back-to-school season in swing and the return of afterschool activities and extracurriculars -- and packed schedules often mean less time to cook....

  • 8 Costco Items To Stock Up on for the End of Summer

    The calendar still says summer, but the start of school -- and football season -- means we're in a time of transition. While we spent the summer stocking up on refreshing juice pops, T-shirts and pool...

  • Name Game: Team Fleury name iced at PointsBet Invitational in favour of Team Homan

    The name game was played before Thursday's opening draw at the PointsBet Invitational as the Team Fleury name was iced in favour of Team Homan. The team asked event organizers to make the switch and Curling Canada agreed to the change for this event, a federation spokesman said in an email. Tracy Fleury joined the powerhouse rink in the off-season and is serving as skip while throwing third stones. Rachel Homan, who skipped the team last season, still throws last rock on a rink that includes sec

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • Internationals close gap at Presidents Cup, trail Americans 11-7 after four sessions

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Canada's Taylor Pendrith thought he and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama were going to earn some points back for the international team when they were announced as partners for Saturday's afternoon session at the Presidents Cup. Unfortunately for them, they drew the duo of Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, the most reliable pairing for the United States. After Matsuyama birdied the first hole for an early lead in the four-ball match, the Americans had six birdies to earn a 4 and 3 win,

  • Americans add to lead at Presidents Cup as Canada's Conners, Pendrith paired together

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taylor Pendrith centred himself over the ball, took a breath, and rolled his putt 13 feet, five inches into the hole. He pumped his fist and embraced partner Corey Conners on the 18th green as the international team celebrated on the fairway and fans cheered. Pendrith's putt kept the hopes of a draw against Americans Billy Horschel and Max Homa alive in the second round of the Presidents Cup, a potentially critical half point for the international team. But Homa extinguished th

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • 'Seismic change:' Jets GM Cheveldayoff excited to have Bowness behind bench

    WINNIPEG — Kevin Cheveldayoff knows he didn’t make big changes to the Winnipeg Jets roster in the off-season, but the general manager believes hiring Rick Bowness as head coach was a "seismic" move that should pay off. "I think we had a seismic change on July 4 when we changed the coaching staff here, the philosophy,” Cheveldayoff told media Thursday after watching the former Dallas Stars head coach run Day 1 of training camp. “I think if you just watched even the drills today and … watched the

  • Stampeders lean on defence to tame listless Lions 25-11

    VANCOUVER — Calgary Stampeders rookie Jalen Philpot seized the moment in his CFL debut in his hometown stadium. “The funny thing is that it's amateur night today (Salute to Amateur Football), because that's my memory,” said the 22-year-old native of Delta, B.C., whose father Cory Philpot played eight seasons in the CFL for the B.C. Lions and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. “I remember being out here playing at halftime, running around and just having fun and taking in the whole scenery,” Philpot said. “I

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • Flames re-sign Adam Ruzicka to two-year deal on eve of training camp

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have re-signed Slovak forward Adam Ruzicka to a two-year contract worth US$1.525 million The contract, which counts $752,500 against the salary cap, is a two-way contract in the first year and one-way in the second. Calgary's fourth-round pick (109th overall) in 2017 scored five goals and had five assists in 28 games for the Flames last season. Ruzicka, 23, also had 11 goals and nine assists in 16 games for the AHL's Stockton Heat. He spent four seasons in the Ontari

  • WHL roundup: Winnipeg better late than ever against Brandon

    BRANDON, Man. — Josh Medernach's second goal of the game, scored at 18:26 of the third period, allowed the Winnipeg ICE to force overtime in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night at Westoba Place. And Zach Benson's goal with 6.7 seconds left in overtime gave the ICE a hard-fought 4-3 victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings. Scoring for Brandon were Brett Hyland, Mason Ward and Nolan Ritchie. Hyland also chipped in with two assists. Evan Friesen had the other Winnipeg goal. Brandon led 1-0

  • Deanne Rose's injury a blow to Canadian women's 2023 World Cup preparations

    Overcoming setbacks is nothing new for Canadian women's team forward Deanne Rose. Rose, a native of Alliston, Ont., made the decision in 2014 to quit the sport after being cut from Canada's Under-15 team, which at the time was overseen by current senior team coach Bev Priestman. A promising career appeared to have ended before it even started. But her life took an unexpected turn when she was invited to train with Canada's Under-17 side in 2015. Things went so well that by the end of the year sh

  • Argos clinch playoff berth by crushing Redblacks 45-15 in Ottawa

    OTTAWA — A playoff berth was on the line Saturday for the Toronto Argonauts, and they claimed it with authority. McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw three touchdown passes and the Toronto defence intercepted Ottawa quarterbacks five times as the Argonauts clinched that CFL playoff berth with a 45-15 win over the Redblacks Saturday. “That’s why we do this. Your first goal is to get in the playoffs and then you have other goals outside of that,” Argos coach Ryan Dinwiddie said. “We just want to get in an

  • Canada remains undefeated at FIBA women's World Cup with 59-45 win over France

    SYDNEY, Australia — It took less than five minutes for Canada's women's basketball team to turn Friday's World Cup game versus France into a romp. The Canadians' 17-0 run that straddled the second and third quarters surprised even coach Victor Lapena. "17? I didn't know," Lapena said, with raised eyebrows, in the post-game press conference. "Fantastic." Nirra Fields scored 17 points, while Kayla Alexander had a game-high 14 rebounds plus nine points and the Canadians (2-0) beat France 59-45 to r

  • Edmonton Oilers sign forward Ryan McLeod to one-year contract extension

    EDMONTON — Forward Ryan McLeod has signed a one-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers, the club announced Thursday. The contract carries an average annual value of $798,000. McLeod is entering his second full season with the Oilers. The 23-year-old recorded nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 71 games last season. McLeod played in all 16 of Edmonton's playoff games, tallying three goals and an assist. The Oilers selected the Mississauga, Ont. native in the second round (40th ov

  • Gaudreau bought Bjorkstrand's house after basically forcing him out of Columbus

    Johnny Gaudreau took Oliver Bjorkstrand's spot on the Blue Jackets, then bought his house.

  • NHL Preview: Biggest questions looming over the Metropolitan Division

    The battle for the three playoff spots in the Metropolitan Division is shaping up to be a fierce one once again this season.

  • Top-ranked Gushue earns first-round victory at PointsBet Invitational

    FREDERICTON — Top-seeded Brad Gushue earned an 8-4 win over Nicholas Deagle in first-round action Thursday at the PointsBet Invitational. The two-time Olympic curling medallist opened the game with a three-point first end before eventually taking a 6-1 lead after the fourth. After Deagle scored two in the fifth end, followed by two scoreless ends for both sides, Gushue's side put together a two-point eighth end to go up 8-3. Deagle scored one more before the game came to a close. In other men's

  • Winnipeg Jets supporters rejoice as Fan Fest returns

    Fans gathered at the Bell MTS Iceplex on Saturday to join the Winnipeg Jets as they officially kicked off hockey season with the return of the Winnipeg Jets Fan Fest. Returning for the first time since 2019, after a hiatus due to the pandemic, Fan Fest offered hockey lovers a sneak peek at top players with the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose as they prepare for the new season. "It's building excitement but it's also bringing our fans together at the same time to hype up our season," said Kory H