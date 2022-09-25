16 Biggest Deals at Costco in September

Shutterstock.com

Inflation is no joke. The average expenditure for groceries was $600 per month at the beginning of 2022, and now, that number is going up. Finding ways to save is crucial.

Costco is rolling out some mega-deals that will only be around during the month of September, so make sure you stop by and take advantage of these savings.

1. $25 Costco Gift Card

Until Sept. 25, whenever you buy $100 of Procter & Gamble products, you’ll receive a $25 Costco gift card. P&G products include brands like Swiffer, Tide, Downy, Charmin, Always, Crest and many more. All you need to do is submit a copy of your receipt on GetPGOffer.com to receive your Costco gift card. You can get up to two cards per Costco membership.

2. Tide PODS and Bounce Dryer Sheets

When you purchase Spring Meadow Tide PODS (168 count) and Bounce dryer sheets (two packs of 160 count) together, you’ll receive $11 off the regular price.

3. Gillette Venus Comfort Glide Razor Pack

Right now, this pack is going for $10 off its usual price. It comes with a razor handle and 12 refills. You can only get this deal at a physical warehouse, and won’t be able to find it online.

4. Allergy Medication

Get a 120-pack of Zyrtec allergy tablets or a 65-pack of Zyrtec liquid gels for $8 off the original price. You can also get $8 off Nasacort spray (four packs of 120 each) and Claritin 24-hour 10mg tablets (115 count).

5. Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects + Bonus 1 Hour Express Whitestrips

Whiten your teeth for $12 less with this deal on both 3D Whitestrips and Express Whitestrips. There is a limit of two per customer.

6. MSI GE76 Raider 17.3″ 144Hz Gaming Laptop

Gamers will love the savings on this laptop. Until Sept. 25, you can get this computer for $400 off — just $1,199.99. It has 16GB of memory and 1TB SSD.

7. Lenovo Slim 7i 16″ 144Hz Touchscreen Laptop

Refresh your technology with this sleek touchscreen laptop. It has 32GB of memory and 1TB SSD. You can get it for $300 off at $1,199.99 until Sept. 25.

8. Dell Inspiron 23.8″ Touchscreen All-in-One Desktop

Stuck with an old desktop computer? You can get $200 off the original price of this Dell, bringing the cost down to $699.99. It has 12GB of memory and 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD.

9. Apple MacBook Pro 14″

If you’re more of an Apple person, Costco is also offering a deal on MacBook Pro models. Snag one now for $1,749.99 — that’s $200 off. It has 16GB of memory and a 512GB hard drive. You can find a variety of colors by shopping on the Costco website.

10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 12.4″ Wi-Fi Tablet

Get this tablet with the keyboard and the S-Pen for $120 off, which is $479.99. The tablet contains 64GB of storage. There is a limit of five per customer.

11. Mortara 4-Piece Leather Set

Give your living space a fresh look with this leather set that includes a couch, loveseat, chair and ottoman…all for $1,300 off the original price! The price with the discount is $2,999.99. You can find multiple colors and configurations on Costco.com.

12. Select Samsung Appliances

Samsung items like refrigerators, washers and dryers will sell for $600-$1,200 less until Sept. 25.

13. Moen Electronic Cleansing Toilet

This state of the art toilet self-cleans and has a deodorization system. Get it for $1,399.99 — that’s $400 off — until Sept. 25.

14. LG UltraGear 38″ Class WQHD IPS Curved Gaming Monitor

Another score for gamers: This gaming monitor can be purchased for $500 off at $1,099.99 during the month of September.

15. Lorex 4K UHD Fusion NVR Security System

Secure your home with the Lorex system for $649.99 ($150 off). The system includes eight wired cameras with smart security lighting.

16. Ring Alarm

Get this 14-piece kit for $100 off — a great price of $249.99. The kit comes with the base station, battery, keypad, range extender, motion detector, smoke/CO listener and eight contact sensors. There is a limit of two per customer.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 16 Biggest Deals at Costco in September