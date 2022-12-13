Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

16 of the best puffer coats to shop this winter

Julia Webb
·6 min read

Seeing as there are still plenty of winter weeks ahead, everyone knows that the season’s hottest accessory is always a stylish and functional winter coat.

After all, when the snow starts to fall, and the chilly winds pick up, a chic leather jacket just doesn’t stand a chance. Luckily, there’s a multitude of puffer coat options from the likes of Eddie Bauer, Triple Fat Goose and UNIQLO to choose from. But with so many options available, it’s time to cut through the clutter.

From water-resistant outer shells to super-soft interiors, these coats will keep you dry and toasty all winter long. Shop the best puffer coats for every occasion and need below.

1. Best Long Puffer Coat: L.L. Bean Women’s Ultrawarm Coat, $279

Credit: L.L. Bean
Credit: L.L. Bean

$279 at L.L. Bean

This coat from L.L. Bean is one of our very favorites, thanks to its extra-long hem that falls at mid-calf and its removable hood. Plus, it comes in five other colors as well as petite, regular and plus-sizes.

2. Best Lightweight Puffer Coat: Quince Lightweight Down Puffer Jacket, $50

Credit: Quince
Credit: Quince

$50 at Quince

This Quince puffer coat is great for those that are looking for a casual style that isn’t overly bulky. While this coat is considered lightweight, it features a “comfortable stretch cuff and hem to help seal in warmth.”

3. Best Water-Repellant Puffer Coat: Eddie Bauer Sun Valley Down Parka, $149.50 (Orig. $299)

Credit: Eddie Bauer
Credit: Eddie Bauer

$149.50 $299 at Eddie Bauer

Encased in a durable water-repellent finish, this down parka from Eddie Bauer lets water bead on its surface as opposed to absorbing it and getting you wet. We also love this style’s detachable hood, adjustable cuffs and two-way front zipper.

4. Best Colorful Puffer Coat: Free People Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket, $198

Credit: Free People
Credit: Free People

$198 at Free People

This Free People style is ideal for those looking to make a statement with color. Available in 17 different shades, this quilted puffer jacket is packable and created with PrimaLoft insulation.

5. Best Trendy Puffer Coat: Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket, $149.99

Credit: <a href="https://www.intheknow.com/post/amazon-subscription-services/?utm_source=internallinks&utm_medium=internallinkstransactions&utm_campaign=internallinksamazon" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>
Credit: Amazon

$149.99 at Amazon

Known by most as the viralAmazon jacket,” the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket is a favorite amongst fashionistas due to its ribbon accents, fluffy hood interior and numerous zippered pockets. Shop it in over 10 colors.

6. Best On-The-Move Puffer Coat: Lululemon Wunder Puff Jacket, $298-$348

Credit: Lululemon
Credit: Lululemon

$298-$348 at Lululemon

The Wunder Puff from Lululemon is not only exceedingly warm and durable, but it has a cinch-able “interior waist and hem drawcord to customize your fit.” This style is also machine-washable.

7. Best Splurge-Worthy Puffer Coat: Rudsak Joelle M Recycled Stormshell Mid-Length Down Puffer, $995

Credit: Rudsak
Credit: Rudsak

$995 at Rudsak

While on the higher end of price points, this high-quality Rudsak coat is worth every penny. Plus, this coat is “designed to keep you warm and dry down to -30˚C.” We can’t get enough of its semi-gloss lining, removable hood and neoprene storm cuffs.

8. Best Hooded Puffer Coat: Levi’s Women’s Faux Fur Lined Hooded Parka, $129.23

Credit: <a href="https://www.intheknow.com/post/amazon-subscription-services/?utm_source=internallinks&utm_medium=internallinkstransactions&utm_campaign=internallinksamazon" data-ylk="slk:Amazon" class="link ">Amazon</a>
Credit: Amazon

$129.23 at Amazon

Cozy up in this faux-fur-lined hooded parka from Levi’s. This coat has a front zipper, snap closures and an adjustable outer drawstring waist cord. It also comes in five more neutral colors.

9. Best Plus-Size Puffer Coat: Universal Standard Rainier Short Hooded Puffer, $248

Credit: Universal Standard
Credit: Universal Standard

$248 at Universal Standard

This puffer from Universal Standard features a two-way zipper and fleece-lined pockets. It’s also the most size-inclusive option that we’ve come across, available in sizes 00 to 40. Just be sure to nab it fast — these styles go quickly.

10. Best Inexpensive Puffer Coat: Old Navy Water-Resistant Frost Free Short Puffer Jacket, $40 (Orig. $79.99)

Credit: Old Navy
Credit: Old Navy

$40 $79.99 at Old Navy

While this jacket from Old Navy is one of the most affordable options on our list at under $80, we also love it for its stylish quilting and contrasting zippers. You can shop it in four other colors and both petite and standard sizes.

11. Best Cropped Puffer Coat: Gap Big Puff Cropped Jacket, $88 (Orig. $148)

Credit: Gap
Credit: Gap

$88 $148 at Gap

If you’re in the market for a more fashionable puffer, we’d recommend this cute one from Gap. Its cropped fit hits right at the hip and is made from recycled materials.

12. Best Neutral Puffer Coat: UNIQLO Ultra Light Down Long Coat, $129.90

Credit: UNIQLO
Credit: UNIQLO

$129.90 at UNIQLO

This long puffer from Uniqlo has a sleek matte finish, a water-repellent coating for light rain and an anti-static lining. Shop this versatile coat in sizes XXS-XXL.

13. Best Silhouette Puffer Coat: Alo Yoga Ice Breaker Puffer Jacket, $398

Credit: Alo Yoga
Credit: Alo Yoga

$398 at Alo Yoga

This Alo Yoga puffer has been deemed the “best silhouette” on the list because of its flattering and adjustable drawcords at the waist. Its mixed textures also give this coat lots of dimensions.

14. Best Packable Puffer Coat: The North Face 1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket, $320

Credit: The North Face
Credit: The North Face

$320 at The North Face

Cute enough to wear on the ski slopes or around town, this jacket from The North Face has a boxy silhouette and stowable hood; plus, it can be packed down to fit into a small interior pocket so you can tuck it away with ease.

15. Best Belted Puffer Coat: Michael Kors Faux Fur Trim Chevron Quilted Nylon Belted Puffer Coat, $140 (Orig. $350)

Credit: Michael Kors
Credit: Michael Kors

$140 $350 at Michael Kors

If you typically shy away from puffers due to their fluffy nature, this belted style may be right up your alley. This coat from Michael Michael Kors features a belt, a drawstring hood and a faux-fur collar. Snag it while it’s on sale!

16. Best Oversized Puffer Coat: Everlane The ReNew Long Puffer, $248

Credit: Everlane
Credit: Everlane

$248 at Everlane

This hooded jacket by Everlane is another great style for under $200. You’ll love the oversized fit and the fact that this style is made of 100% recycled technical polyester.

