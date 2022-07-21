16 of the best photo spots at Walt Disney World: Can you hit them all on your next visit?

Walt Disney World guests don't need a fancy camera or paid Memory Maker photo package for fantastic photos.

Disney PhotoPasses photographers will gladly take photos on guests' cameras and cellphones for free, upon request. Fellow guests can also help snap group photos in a pinch. And there are always selfies, which are especially fun with free Disney PhotoPass Lens filters on the My Disney Experience app.

The important thing is knowing where to capture the magic, away from crowds. Here are 16 of the best locations for photos across Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom in Florida.

Magic Kingdom

Cinderella Castle

Cinderella Castle is framed in an archway at Magic Kingdom.

Many people stop along Main Street U.S.A. for a photo of Magic Kingdom's signature Cinderella Castle. Keep going.

Just past the Partners Statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse, guests will see two sets of archways. The interactive map on Disney World's website identifies them as Central Plaza East and West Gazebos.

The arches beautifully frame guests standing against the columns, with the castle in the background.

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Fans of Dumbo the Flying Elephant can step right up for this photo op in the Storybook Circus section of Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom.

Dumbo the Flying Elephant delights kids of all ages in Storybook Circus.

The attraction is particularly popular among families with young children because there is an air-conditioned play area along the queue for the ride.

Guests don't have to ride Dumbo, however, for this photo opportunity just outside the big top.

The Purple Wall

It's easy to miss this highly Instagrammed backdrop on the edge of Tomorrowland, just around the corner from Main Street, U.S.A.

That's because The Purple Wall is located on a walkway between Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant and Monster's Inc. Laugh Floor.

Many guests skip that path altogether taking the more obvious bridge to and from Tomorrowland, under the big Tomorrowland sign.

Tomorrowland's popular purple wall is easy to miss for guests who don't know where to look.

The Sword in the Stone

According to the plaque on The Sword in the Stone, whoever pulls the sword out is "rightwise ruler born of England."

Guests can channel their inner Arthur and give it a try, just like in the animated movie.

Even if it doesn't work, it makes a memorable photo.

The Sword in the Stone is located beside Prince Charming Regal Carrousel in Fantasyland, on the side closest to Cinderella Castle.

EPCOT

Spaceship Earth

Nothing says EPCOT like Spaceship Earth, an instantly recognizable backdrop from any distance.

This spot can be found along the water between The Land and The Seas with Nemo & Friends.

Closer up to Spaceship Earth, guests can strike silly poses, pretending to lift the massive ball over their heads or hold it in their hands.

Spaceship Earth is seen in the distance at EPCOT.

Bruce the shark

This fun photo spot is found in The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT.

Bruce the shark is always ready for his close-up.

Just climb inside his big toothy grin at The Seas with Nemo & Friends.

No need to worry about him chomping down. Fish are friends, not food.

The Land

The entrance to The Land is lined with walls of rich mosaics.

The bold earth tones are just right for the farm-to-table venue. The Land is home to several eateries, Living with the Land and Soarin' Around the World.

Mosaic walls line the way to The Land in EPCOT.

World Showcase

Topiaries of giant pandas are seen near the China pavilion during EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

Ornately decorated pavilions throughout the World Showcase make guests feel like they've stepped into other countries, like Germany, Japan and Mexico.

It looks like it too, in photos.

Each pavilion offers postcard-perfect settings like the Temple of Heaven in China, red phone booths in the United Kingdom, and mosaic-lined walls and fountains of Morocco.

Disney's Hollywood Studios

Tower of Terror

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror remains one of the most popular rides at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror has become a symbol of Disney's Hollywood Studios, especially since the giant Sorcerer's Hat was removed years ago.

Many guests snap photos of the tower as they walk along Sunset Boulevard.

This unobstructed view, without fellow guests, can be found along the walkway to the attraction's entrance.

Rise of the Resistance

There are tons of great photo ops around Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, but some like Millennium Falcon can be filled with fellow guests in the background.

This relatively intimate gem rewards guests who've made it through the always long line at Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Cast members may encourage guests to keep moving, but there's definitely enough time for a quick selfie with Stormtroopers.

Stormtroopers greet guests at Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Toy Story Land

Woody welcomes guests to Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

With the tip of a hat, Woody welcomes guests entering Toy Story Land from Pixar Place.

There's a PhotoPass spot right in front of him, but good views are also available just off to the side.

The whole land is full of vibrant colors and playful nostalgia that pops in photos.

Gertie the dinosaur

Gertie the dinosaur is always adorable but especially during the holidays.

Located on Echo Lake, across the water from Dockside Diner, the surrounding greenery helps keep crowds out of photos.

Gertie the dinosaur gets in the holiday spirit at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Disney's Animal Kingdom

Tree of Life

This is just one of more than 300 carvings on the Tree of Life in Disney's Animal Kingdom.

There are over 300 animals carved onto the iconic Tree of Life at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

The best way to see them and take cool photos is to get closer to the trunk on Discovery Island. This carving can be found near the entrance to "It's Tough to Be a Bug!"

Expedition Everest

Expedition Everest is impressive at any angle.

This uncluttered view can be captured along Discovery River, just across the small cove from the amphitheater where guests watch Disney KiteTails.

Expedition Everest is one of the most popular attractions at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom.

Harambe Market

Guests looking for inspiration can find it on the walls around Harambe Market, where word art like this "children of the world" quote and "You are most beautiful" make popular backdrops for photos.

An amateur-looking painting of Mickey Mouse with the words "Fichwa Fellow!" is also widely photographed.

The walls around Harambe Market in the Africa section of Disney's Animal Kingdom are works of art.

Pandora

Pandora - The World of Avatar at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom was designed to make guests feel like they've been transported to another world, specifically Pandora's Valley of Mo'ara.

The scenery in Pandora: The World of Avatar is out of this world.

That's because it's set in the fictional Valley of Mo'ara.

Guests will want to take photos of the floating mountains and all the unusual flora, but this unobstructed waterfall should not be missed.

It can be found just outside Avatar Flight of Passage.

Bonus: Anywhere

Just about anywhere in Disney World can be a memorable photo spot for guests willing to have fun with it.

A larger-than-life toy Amy soldier makes the perfect backdrop for a silly selfie. Wonder what he sees.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 16 Disney World photo spots that keep the focus on you and your family