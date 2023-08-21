Your little black book of the best personal trainers in London

One of the most effective ways of kickstarting an exercise routine is to schedule in a block of sessions with a qualified personal trainer.

Not everyone has the money for a PT on tap, but stumping up the initial investment, even just for two to four sessions, in order to put together a workout programme that works for your body, goals and fitness levels will put you on the road for success. You want to nail your technique first and foremost and that’s best done under the watchful eye of an experienced trainer.

Want to learn to lift heavy, give yourself a cardio blitz or perhaps you’re planning a total lifestyle reboot? The capital is brimming with coaches who can help you smash your goals.

Here's who to call — and if you can’t stretch to their hourly rates, give them a follow on the ‘gram for endless on demand #fitspo.

Sarah Lindsay @roarfitnessgirlâ

USP: Former Olympic speed skater Sarah Lindsay is founder of Roar Fitness, a boutique strength training facility and celebrity hangout specialising in PT programmes. Her two-pronged attack consists of weight training coupled with a nutrition overhaul — and it delivers results fast.

Clientele: Nick Grimshaw, Professor Green, Ellie Goulding, Pixie Lott and Henry Holland are all on the list.

Where: Roar Bank, Liverpool Street and High Street Kensington.

Cost: Eight-week transformation packages start from £2,200.

roar-fitness.com

Luke Worthington @lukewtraining

Luke Worthington

USP: A qualified sports scientist and Nike trainer, Luke is a fountain of knowledge when it comes to all things fitness and nutrition. Having worked with Hollywood A-listers and elite athletes, his sessions focus on five pillars of wellness: muscular strength, aerobic fitness, mobility, body composition and emotional wellbeing.

Clientele: Forest Whitaker, Jodie Comer, Winnie Harlow and Sabrina Elba, to name a few.

Where: AMP Athletic, a personal training gym in Marylebone.

Cost: from £110/session.

lukeworthington.com

Aimee Long @aimeevictorialong

USP: Celebrity trainer and online coach Aimee Long counts Ashley James and Leigh-Anne Pinnock among her clients. She is founder of the Body Beautiful Method, which blends Pilates, barre and bodyweight strength and conditioning, to hone strong and supple limbs.

Story continues

Clientele: Beauty editors and celebs have Aimee on speed dial to help nourish both their bodies and minds.

Where: FaceTime, Zoom or in-person.

Cost: from £75/PT session, BBM classes from £5.99.

aimeevictorialong.co.uk

Dalton Wong @dalton_wong22

USP: Dalton is the owner of TwentyTwo in west London. His training plans focus on exercise, nutrition, recovery and lifestyle. His Pussycat Doll-approved signature band and glider workouts are renowned for working hard-to-reach muscles — expect to feel the burn.

Clientele: Vogue Williams and Ashley Roberts are loyal disciples of his method.

Where: Twenty Two in South Kensington, also via Zoom.

Price: £200/session in studio or £100/session on Zoom.

twentytwotraining.com

Mark Ireland @markirelandfit

USP: With a background in professional rugby, Mark takes an athletic approach to training. His aim is to teach you to move better, pain free, while making serious gains. A typical session includes mobility work, plyometric drills and strength and conditioning — and you'll have fun with medballs, assault bikes and ski ergs while you’re at it.

Clientele: Creatives and executives who want to get strong.

Where: Outrivals, a private PT space in Moorgate.

Cost: from £80/session.

markirelandfit.com

Louisa Drake @louisadrakemethod

USP: Louisa Drake’s eponymous LDM Method combines elements of yoga, barre, Pilates, light resistance, conditioning and cardio to improve fitness and sculpt strong, lean physiques. An initial PT session includes an in-depth holistic assessment, taking into account stress levels, as well as eating and sleeping habits, to help you build a sustainable fitness regime that suits your lifestyle.

Clientele: Gwyneth Paltrow and Felicity Jones are former clients, as are members of the royal family.

Where: LDM Studio in Fitzrovia, outdoors and on Zoom.

Cost: from £150/session.

louisadrake.com

Hollie Grant @thepilatespt

(Hollie Grant)

USP: Hollie Grant is founder of Pilates On Demand and The Bump Plan. A pre and postnatal fitness expert, Hollie is on a mission to encourage more women to feel strong and empowered during pregnancy and educate mums-to-be and new mums on how to exercise during and after pregnancy.

Clientele: Hollie’s client list has spanned Jourdan Dunn, Melissa Hemsley and Ella Mills (aka Deliciously Ella).

Where: Live and on demand classes via Pilates On Demand and The Bump Plan memberships.

Cost: From £15 per month

thebumpplan.com

Ollie Thompson @olliethompsonhealth

(Ollie Thompson SIX3NINE)

USP: Ollie teaches both private sessions and small group PT classes at SIX3NINE, a PT-focused facility with two London locations. He’ll have your form and posture on point in no time with his strategic yet relaxed approach to strength training.

Clientele: Professionals looking to nail their fitness goals via a tailored programme.

Where: Zoom, Covent Garden and The City.

Cost: enquire online for PT packages.

six3nine.com

Lyanne and Sam founders of @strongher_women

USP: Lyanne (@just__tig) and Sam (@samprynn) opened the capital's first female-only strength training unit in 2020, where they offer no-nonsense strength and conditioning and Olympic lifting personal training, as well as group classes.

Clientele: Women of all ages, with zero to pro lifting experience.

Where: StrongHer space, Bethnal Green.

Cost: £55-£70/session.

strongher.co.uk

USP: Founder of the The Lottie Method, Lottie’s training style combines nutrition, fitness and a refreshing and uplifting approach to building a balanced, healthy lifestyle. Her sessions will give you a rock-hard core in no time.

Clients: Women of all ages with all sorts of personal goals.

Where: Virtual sessions.

Cost: from £35/30 minutes.

thelottiemethod.com

Laura 'Biceps' Hoggins @laurabiceps

USP: Laura's infectious energy and carefully thought out progressive strength training programmes will whip you into shape in no time — expect plenty of tyre flipping and sled pushing.

Clientele: Author and running enthusiast Bella Mackie is one of her heavy lifting converts.

Where: The Foundry gym in London, where she also offers semi-private PT classes and online (via her Team LIFTED coaching community).

Price: for private sessions enquire via her website.

lifted.fitness

Ciara London @ciaralondon

USP: Ciara’s vibe is all about female empowerment and body positivity. Her workouts celebrate the female body in all its glory — expect plenty of booty band workouts. Her disciples are evangelical about the Body By Ciara community and Ciara recently opened her first gym in Muswell Hill.

Clientele: Rita Ora, Mabel, Neelam Gill and Maya Jama are all dedicated fans.

Where: Online and at her Muswell Hill gym.

Cost: £90/session or £15/month for IG squad membership.

bodybyciara.com

Nesrine Dally @nez__healthhub

USP: Nike trainer Nesrine, founder of Health Hub London, specialises in strength and conditioning, and corrective exercise. She also trains and competes in Muay Thai in which she offers private and group sessions.

Clientele: A mix of athletes, marathon runners, new mums and people who are completely new to exercise.

Where: Zoom and in-person.

Cost: enquire via her website for PT sessions, online group classes start from £5/session.

healthhubldn.com

Maiken Brustad @ptmaiken

USP: Over in East London, Maiken’s good vibes and inspiring training technique will have you nailing one-handed burpees in no time. She specialises in training women to lift heavy and look badass while they’re at it. As a former athlete from Norway, she’s also heavily into cardio — expect plenty of track and field-inspired exercises in a session.

Clientele: Mostly female young creatives.

Where: Third Space and Athletic Fitness London.

Cost: £65/session.

youtube.com

Jermaine Johnson @jermainejohnsonpt

USP: Hackney-based Jermaine Johnson is a now Peloton instructor, as well as boxing and strength and conditioning coach. His PT sessions involve weight lifting, TRX and bodyweight work. Check out his hypnotic synchronised kettlebell workouts with clients on the ‘gram.

Clientele: Laura Mvula has trained with him, as have a number of bloggers.

Where: Online and in Millfields Park in Clapton (weather permitting).

Cost: price on request.

Matt Roberts @mattroberts_lifestyle

USP: Matt Roberts is who celebs call to prep for major shoots and filming. Based at his swanky Mayfair gym, he and his team of experts combine science, technology and high-intensity training to ensure clients achieve their goals in a sustainable way.

Where: Matt Roberts Evolution on Grosvenor Square.

Clients: High flying business tycoons and a roster of celebrities, including Naomi Campbell and John Galliano.

Cost: £200-£300/session

mattroberts.co.uk

Sonja Moses @sonjamoses

(Sonja Moses)

USP: A UAE national Muay Thai champion, Moses takes a holistic approach to fitness approach to fitness. A believer in mind over matter, physical, mental, and spiritual health have always been at the centre of her approach. Her expertise covers several disciplines, including dance, HIIT, and martial arts.

Where: Barry’s Bootcamp & Ministry Does Fitness

Clientele: People of all ages looking for varied fitness classes

Cost: Prices on request

sonjamoses.com

Anya Lahiri @anyalahiri

(Barry's Bootcamp)

USP: Working as both a Nike NTC Elite Trainer and Barry’s Bootcamp Master Trainer, Lahiri specialises in cardio and post-pregnancy fitness. A mother herself, she adopts a no-nonsense attitude in her fitness classes, pushing her clients to the limit to get results.

Where: Barry’s Bootcamp

Clientele: A range, including mothers looking to get back into the fitness groove

Price: Price on request

www.barrys.com/instructor/anya-lahiri