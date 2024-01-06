The 16 Best January Beauty Launches to Revamp Your Routine for 2024

Anastasia/ Bubble/ Briogeo/ La Mer/ Urban Decay

As I write this story, we're a mere six days into the new year, but the launches are rolling in. Already, there's so much newness that the InStyle beauty team can't get enough of.

For starters, Fenty Beauty just dropped a bevy of new goodies and La Mer released a souped-up reformulation of an already amazing serum. Plus, other brands we love, like Urban Decay and Bubble, are here with sparkly new drops. Shop these and more, below.

Fenty Skin Treatment Trio

Fenty

Fenty Skin is hitting the ground running with three new launches. First up, the Cherry Dub Blah 2 Bright 5% AHA Face Mask ($39) is joining the family. It's packed with enzyme-rich cherries, brightening vitamin C, moisturizing vitamin B5, energizing caffeine, and an exfoliating blend of glycolic, lactic, and salicylic acid. Plus, the beloved lip oil ($24) and lip mask ($23) are now each available in a new flavor — Kalahari melon. The juicy fruit adds even more antioxidants and a fresh punch to the already amazing formulas.

$86 at fentybeauty.com

Farmacy Honey Glow 17% Resurfacing Acid Serum

Farmacy

Farmacy's new exfoliating serum features glycolic and lactic acids, both alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs), and willow bark extract, which is naturally rich in salicylic acid, a beta-hydroxy acid. AHAs are water-soluble exfoliants that loosen the glue between dead skin cells and boost collagen production, leaving the top layer of your skin bright and glowy. BHAs are oil-soluble and get deeper into the pores, clearing out gunk and excess oil. This robust formula is complemented with hydrating hyaluronic acid and soothing prickly pear extract to leave skin comfortable.

$60 at Sephora

Peter Thomas Roth Peptide Skinjection Line

Peter Thomas Roth

This moisturizer and serum duo from PTR is packed with line-smoothing, elasticity-boosting peptides and neuropeptides. The formulas are designed to prolong the life of your injectables, but also delivers needle-free results on its own (hence the name). While the peptides do their thing, nourishing ingredients like squalane, glycerin, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, and olive oil moisturize, smooth, and soothe skin.

$120 at peterthomasroth.com

Inkey List Bio-Active Ceramide Repairing and Plumping Moisturizer

The Inkey List

Ceramides are the lipids that hold our skin cells together, contributing to strong, firm skin and moisture retention. So, as we settle into the coldest month of the year, now is the perfect time to boost our natural ceramide reserves and reinforce our skin barriers. This Inky List moisturizer is made with bio-active ceramides to strengthen the skin barrier and lock in intense moisture, leading to firmer, smoother, and plumper skin with time. This formula is enhanced with nourishing shea butter and blurring silicones for an IRL-filtered effect.

$20 at theinkeylist.com

Briogeo Scalp Revival Rosemary Pre-Wash Scalp and Hair Oil

Briogeo

Pre-wash oils have become one of my favorite hair-care products. I love giving my strands a deep dose of moisture before diving into my lather-rinse-repeat. This one from Briogeo is divine. It's made with growth-boosting rosemary oil, moisturizing castor oil, and a soothing blend of tea tree oil and bisabolol. The precision-tip applicator nozzle allows you to get the oil onto your scalp with ease for a nourishing treatment. I usually put it on 10 to 15 minutes before I shampoo, but you can also use it overnight for an intensive treatment. Pro tip: Once your treatment is done, apply shampoo to dry strands so the shampoo can really stick to and remove the oil before oil-phobic water gets in the way.

$32 at Sephora

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Velvet

Anastasia Beverly Hills

For a weightless, comfortable, and true-matte lip, look no further than the new ABH Lip Velvets. They're available in six mauvey, peachy neutral shades for a gorgeous your-lips-but-better finish. They have a gorgeous mousse-like texture and a pointed-tip applicator so you can both line and fill your lips in a single swipe.

$24 at anastasiabeverlyhills.com

Fenty Beauty We're Even Hydrating Longwear Concealer

Fenty

In addition to new skin-care goodies, Fenty Beauty is also launching a new concealer. This hydrating, medium-coverage concealer will join the medium-to-full coverage Pro Filt'r Concealer to round out the brand's offerings. We're Even is packed with renewing Persian silk tree extract, hydrating hyaluronic acid, and moisturizing prickly pear extract. It will be available to shop in-store and online on January 12.

$30 at fentybeauty.com

Bubble Water Slide Hydration Boosting Serum

Bubble

Give your skin the hydration it's begging for with this new serum from Bubble. It's, of course, packed with water-loving hyaluronic acid, but it also includes a blend of niacinamide, squalane, prickly pear extract, and saccharide isomerate — which all work synergistically to hydrate skin and retain moisture. Use it under or mixed into your favorite moisturizer for a boost.

$17 at Ulta

Genaissance de La Mer The Serum Essence

La Mer

La Mer took its Genaissance serum up a notch with this exciting reformulation. It has twice the amount of Crystal Miracle Broth, the serum's fermented hero ingredient, which accelerates skin cell renewal. Plus, it has a new symmetry ferment and Icelandic algae for smoother, firmer, denser, and more supple skin.

$860 at neimanmarcus.com

Urban Decay Slick Day

Urban Decay

Give your brows a daily lamination effect with this new super-hold gel from Urban Decay. It features a dual-sided comb applicator to lift, straighten, and shape your brows with precision. The gel is made with a water-based wax that provides a strong hold without making your brows appear dry and flakey.

$28 at urbandecay.com

111SKIN Wrinkle Erasing Retinol Patches

111Skin

Hydrocolloid wrinkle patches work by temporarily immobilizing the area where they're applied, meaning you can't furl or scrunch while you sleep, which helps prevent wrinkles from deepening with time. Plus, they trap moisture, keeping the skin moisturized and allowing fine lines to soften. What takes these wrinkle patches from 111SKIN to the next level is that they deliver retinol, vitamin C, and peptides to the skin via dissolving microdarts. The set includes five patches — two to use around the eyes or mouth, two to use on the forehead, and one to use between the brows.

$190 at 111skin.com

True Botanicals Phyto-Retinol Sleep Serum

True Botanicals

Retinol is a derivative of vitamin A. In order for our skin to use it, it must first go through a few rounds of conversion within our cells to become retinoic acid (which is the active ingredient in tretinoin, the form of retin-A you can get with a prescription). During those conversion steps, the ingredient loses a bit of efficacy — and as you move up the retinoid chain from retinol to tretinoin, the chance for irritation also goes up. To get around that, True Botanicals paired retinol with Peptilium, a cranberry-derived bio-peptide that works synergistically with retinol to reinforce the skin barrier and regulate gene expression, improving skin luminosity and texture.

$90 at truebotanicals.com

Dermalogica Pro-Collagen Banking Serum

Dermalogica

Collagen is essential to keep our skin firm and bouncy — but we slowly lose what we have and naturally produce less of it as we age. This serum is here to help. It's made with collagen amino acids and a slew of antioxidants to protect skin from the effects of collagen-compromising free radicals. Plus, it has a soothing and hydrating blend of jojoba ester and polyglutamic acid.

$89 at dermalogica.com

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze Gel

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Freeze your brows in place with this wax-gel hybrid, also new from ABH. It's got a non-sticky, flake-free texture that's enhanced with glycerin to condition the brows. The applicator brush has three bristle options to help you perfect your look.

$26 at Sephora

Laneige Water Bank Moisturizers

Laniege

Laneige has revamped its Water Bank collection with three new hyaluronic acid-packed formulas. Each $40, there's the Cream Moisturizer for normal-to-dry skin, the Intensive Moisturizer for dry, extremely dry, and sensitive skin, and the Gel Moisturizer for combination-oily skin. Each is made with hyaluronic acid that has been fermented with deep sea algae and gone through a 10-step filtration system to yield deep, long-lasting hydration.

$120 at us.laneige.com

The Doux Silk Me Out Bundle

Press Play

To get a good silk press, you need a solid shampoo to get your strands squeaky clean, a conditioner that hydrates hair without weighing it down, and styling products to smooth, soften, and protect against heat. The new silk press line from The Doux provides all of that goodness. The bundle allows you to get all the products — Press Rewind, an anti-frizz shampoo; Fast Forward, a heat-protecting conditioner; Silent Treatment, a 30-day heat protectant spray; Just Glaze, a silkening Fluid; Doux Drops, a bonding polish; and O.P.P., a one-pass press heat-protection spray.

$92 at thedoux.com

