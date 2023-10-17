In this article, we discuss the 16 best investing podcasts in 2023. If you want to skip our discussion on the podcast industry and its growth, as well as its outlook over the years, head directly to the 5 Best Investing Podcasts in 2023.

Back in 2005, the term "podcast" was selected as the Word of the Year by the New Oxford American Dictionary. During June of that year, Steve Jobs enthusiastically emphasized podcasts as a vital component of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)'s future. He inquired, "What exactly is podcasting?" and described it as a form akin to "Wayne's World for radio," illustrating that it enabled anyone to create and distribute a podcast with minimal investment, reaching a global audience for their radio-style show. Podcasting, sometimes referred to as on-demand radio, entails pre-recorded digital content that users can stream or download for offline listening or viewing via subscriptions, accessible on various playback devices. The inception of podcasts into Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)'s iTunes portfolio in 2005 can be regarded as the beginning of the podcast format's presence in the broader audio landscape. Nevertheless, traditional formats like commercial radio and broadcast television maintained their stronghold on media market shares over the subsequent decade and beyond.

Yet, changes in digital consumption habits, especially noticeable among younger age groups, as evidenced by the median ages of podcast listeners (34), broadcast radio (47), and network TV (57), have propelled the podcast industry into substantial growth in both listener base and revenue. Worldwide, there are an excess of 400 million individuals who engage with various types of content through podcasts. Given this substantial listenership, there are over 2 million autonomous podcasts, collectively hosting tens of millions of episodes. According to a report by market research firm Grand View Research, the size of the worldwide podcasting market reached a valuation of approximately $18.52 billion in 2022. Forecasts suggest that the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Since the inception of podcasts, advertising has stood as the primary revenue-generating avenue for content creators. However, its adoption has faced challenges, as audiences tend to avoid advertisements interrupting their content consumption. Nevertheless, brands are actively devising innovative strategies to diversify revenue streams. Content creators are proposing monthly subscription models, offering consumers the option to pay per episode or on a monthly basis. In another vein, the introduction of the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and blockchain technologies has made a substantial impact on market growth. Additionally, the integration of cutting-edge technologies into content, such as Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response (ASMR), advancements in transcription technology, and the introduction of paid live podcast events, is poised to propel the podcast industry's growth. For example, music streaming giant Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)'s Spotify Ad Studio, leveraging streaming media intelligence technology, empowers advertisers to tailor their messages precisely, ensuring they reach the appropriate audience with fitting content at the opportune moment.

Podcasts have proven to be a profitable revenue stream for media firms. A prime example is iHeartMedia, which filed for bankruptcy in 2018 but bounced back, ending the subsequent year with revenue exceeding $3.68 billion due to its digital ventures and foray into podcasting. Simultaneously, the rising popularity and potential of this format compelled Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in podcast-related acquisitions, including the renowned company Gimlet. Retail giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) also has plans to enter this industry, signaling potential disruptions and heightened competition within the market.

Our Methodology

To create our compilation of the 16 Best Investing Podcasts in 2023, we carefully reviewed numerous lists presented by credible sources, including Audible, The Investor's Podcast Network, and FeedSpot, among others, featuring some of the most famous and highest rated podcasts, and amalgamated them into a consolidated meta-list. Furthermore, we scoured numerous Reddit threads to gain some additional insight into the some of the best investing podcasts according to the average investors. We assigned each name on this list a score based on their number of appearances, and ranked them accordingly.

16. Investing Insights

Insider Monkey Score: 2

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)'s Investing Insights podcast is an enriching auditory experience for individuals interested in investing and finance. The podcast features a diverse range of episodes covering insightful analysis, market trends, investment strategies, and interviews with industry experts. One of the best investing podcasts to look out for, Investing Insights provides listeners with in-depth discussions on stocks, bonds, mutual funds, ETFs, retirement planning, portfolio management, and much more.

15. Chat With Traders

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Hosted by Tessa Dao and Ian Cox, Chat With Traders offers in-depth discussions with accomplished traders and influential figures in the trading realm. The podcast releases episodes on a weekly basis, delving into practical insights, strategies, and the personal trading journeys of the guests. Each guest typically specializes in a distinct area of expertise, which might encompass stocks, options, futures, forex, and cryptocurrencies.

14. The Acquirer's Podcast

Insider Monkey Score: 3

The Acquirer's Podcast offers a well-rounded perspective on the investment market through discussions with investors with diverse interests. Hosted by three individuals with radically different portfolio management approaches, the podcast provides valuable advice to help you navigate the investment landscape. The show primarily centers on discovering undervalued stocks, delving into deep value investing, hedge funds, shareholder activism, buyouts, and special situations. Moreover, it strives to reveal effective tactics and strategies for identifying sound investments, handling risk, overcoming unfavorable circumstances, and optimizing success.

13. What’s News

Insider Monkey Score: 4

The Wall Street Journal's What's News acts as a hub for swift and dependable updates regarding national and global business happenings that influence the economy, financial markets, and investments. Airing twice on each weekday, this podcast ensures listeners are up to speed with the most recent and exclusive news, featuring insights from award-winning journalists. Plus, with most episodes wrapping up within 15 minutes, investors, both aspiring and experienced, can effortlessly stay informed about developments that impact their financial management with just a small time commitment.

12. The Rich Dad Radio Show

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Challenge the standard counsel on personal finance, investing, and business alongside Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad. The Rich Dad Radio Show, an interview-based program, presents concepts aimed at equipping listeners for financial triumph. Its focus lies in gathering insights from accomplished individuals, thus lighting the path for aspiring and current investors to cultivate their financial prosperity and attain personal growth.

11. Forward Guidance

Insider Monkey Score: 4

The Forward Guidance podcast is an insightful audio series that delves into the world of finance, economics, and investments. Hosted by financial expert Jack Farley who engages in discussions with the most insightful figures in the finance sector, the podcast covers a range of topics including market trends, economic indicators, investment strategies, and policy changes that affect financial landscapes.

10. CNBC’s Fast Money

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Ranked among the top 10 best investing podcasts, The CNBC Fast Money podcast is a news-focused program centered on the realm of stock investing. It offers a daily overview of significant stock market news, presenting actionable insights crucial for investors. The podcast is helmed by Melissa Lee and a panel of accomplished traders who excel at examining companies from a practical, consumer-oriented standpoint. This approach goes beyond the conventional perspective of financial analysts, fostering engaging dialogue on the operations and dynamics of diverse businesses.

9. Planet Money

Insider Monkey Score: 5

The Planet Money podcast was established during the challenging period of the 2007-2009 financial crisis, aiming to provide insights into the evolving financial landscape. Now, after a decade and a half, Planet Money continues to be at the forefront of finance and economics as one of the best investing podcasts. With an extensive content library of over 1,000 episodes, it covers a wide array of topics for those eager to expand their understanding.

8. Masters in Business

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Bloomberg's Masters in Business podcast distinguishes itself by featuring prominent guests and focusing less on the day-to-day fluctuations in market sentiments that can sometimes affect the consistency of daily financial news podcasts. Every week, the podcast carefully selects a new topic related to economics, business, or finance and thoroughly explores it by engaging with an expert in that field. For instance, a recent episode featured Brian Deese, BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)’s Global Head of Sustainable Investing, discussing ESG stocks. Bloomberg's ability to attract such influential figures is reflected in the high caliber of industry experts they interview week after week, thus making Masters in Business one of the best investing podcasts to tune in to.

7. Money For the Rest of Us

Insider Monkey Score: 5

"Money For the Rest of Us" is a personal finance and investing podcast hosted by J. David Stein, a Former Chief Investment Strategist and money manager. Ranked high among the best investing podcasts, Money For the Rest of Us delves into various aspects of money, including its mechanics, investment strategies, and approaches to leading a worry-free financial life.

6. Animal Spirits

Insider Monkey Score: 5

Highly beloved by users on Reddit, Animal Spirits is a weekly podcast led by Ben Carlson and Michael Batnick, where they engage in conversations about their recent readings, research, writings, entertainment preferences, and contemplations. The discussions encompass a wide array of topics, including financial markets, personal finance, beloved literature, films, TV programs, parenting, the asset management industry, and beyond. The primary aim of the podcast is to demystify finance, communicate in simple language, and relate their own market experiences to the audience.

