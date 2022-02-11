21 of the Best Chocolate Gifts for Anyone With a Serious Sweet Tooth

From the indulgent scent to the silky-smooth texture and mouthwatering taste, it's tough not to love chocolate—which is exactly why it makes for a solid gift for just about anyone. You can never have too much (who can resist a good Girl Scout cookie?) and it's almost universally beloved by people of every age range. In short? From a traditional box of chocolates to truffle cake pops, picking up one of the best chocolate gifts is always a smart idea—particularly for those who adore the sweet stuff.

When you’re looking for the perfect thing for the chocoholic in your life, however, there are a few things you'll want to consider (think allergies and packaging). You'll also want options for any situation, from larger gift sets for big groups, like your office pals, to smaller ones for individuals. We've scoured the internet for a variety of chocolate gift items that meet specific criteria: They're relatively affordable, high quality and come packaged in ways that make them perfect for gifting. We also took things like allergies and shipping details into consideration—there are even some choices that will be suitable for your pal with with the laundry list of dietary restrictions. Check out the cream of the crop below.

1. Levain Bakery Signature Cookie Assortment Gift Box

Best for a Christmas Eve Cookie Delivery

Not up to baking? Send them this four-, eight- or 12-pack cookie assortment gift box instead. It features four of Levain Bakery's signature cookie flavors: chocolate chip walnut, dark chocolate chocolate chip, dark chocolate peanut butter chip and oatmeal raisin. Each one can be warmed up for five to 10 minutes in the oven at 350 degrees. Plus, anyone would be obsessed with how luxurious the cellophane bags tied with blue ribbons are.

Buy It (From $27)

2. A Gift Inside Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Best Chocolate-Covered Fruit

There's nothing more romantic than chocolate-covered strawberries, and this gift box of a dozen will have your special someone blushing. With a mix of dark, milk and white chocolate, this set's berries are beautifully decorated with chocolate and icing. We also love that every box is made to order the night before and shipped with ice to keep them at maximum freshness—just note that they're not available for delivery on Saturdays, Sundays or Mondays.

$33 at Amazon

3. Max Brenner Fondue Chocolate Tower Set

Best Fondue Chocolate Gift Set

Someone who loves to entertain and has a penchant for fondue will adore this indulgent chocolate gift, which not only includes not only three boxes of thin bars in pure milk, dark and white cocoa, but also a three-tier ceramic fondue tower for melting them to perfection. Or, they can think outside the box and use the included stainless-steel dipping forks to enjoy everything from fruit to marshmallows and cake slices from the kitchen. Chances are, after gifting this, you'll be anxiously awaiting your invitation to their next bash.

Buy It ($40)

4. A Gift Inside Chocolate Caramel and Crunch Grand Gift Basket

Best Chocolate Gift for the Office

Think beyond the traditional with this grand gift basket that's perfect for the office or a team. It's stacked with 2.5 pounds worth of chocolate goodies, from chocolate-covered pretzels and handmade caramel corn to mini Ghirardelli chocolates, chocolate almond bark, peanut brittle, chocolate-covered sea salt cashews and more. Plus, you can include a sweet gift message with the beautifully wrapped gift box.

$37 at Amazon

5. Toblerone Giant Candy Bar

Best Large Chocolate Gift

You'll want to be there when your giftee receives this present, or at least have someone take a photo of the unveiling, because it will be downright hilarious. This oversized Toblerone bar weighs a whopping 9 pounds, and measures more than 2 feet tall. Sure, it's on the more expensive side, but they'll be able to enjoy the popular honey and almond nougat bar for months to come—literally.

$101 at Amazon

6. Hazel & Crème Chocolate Mini Gift Basket

Chocolate-covered pretzels offer that perfect balance between sweet and salty, and this gourmet gift box adds a whole new dimension to that with four distinctly decorated types: We dare your giftee to eat just one! Hand-crafted, the box is elegant with a stylish bow, too, that will be incredibly enticing to open up.

$27 at Amazon

7. Anthon Berg Scotch Chocolate Bottles

Best Liqueur Chocolate Gift

If they love chocolate liqueurs, this set has a lovely selection of flavors. Its 10 individually wrapped labeled chocolates are designed to look like little bottles, and each one is made with a dark chocolate that's filled with different types of Scotch ranging from Talisker to Oban. It's perfect for someone who has a home bar as well, so they can show it off.

$35 at Amazon

8. Godiva Chocolatier Chocolate Gold Gift Box

Best Chocolate Variety Pack

You can never go wrong with a classic box of chocolates. This assortment is packed with sweets that are filled with everything from ganache and gooey caramel to raspberry puree. And depending on how over the top you want to go, you can order boxes with as few as 19 or as many as 140 sweets.

From $50 at Amazon

9. Simply Chocolate Decadent Cake Pops

Best Cake Pops

No matter how old they are, they're not likely to turn down a cake pop. As such, this array of artisanal truffle cakes-on-a-stick is a wonderful way to show them you care. Grab a six or 12-count box, either of which will come uniquely hand-decorated with a crispy exterior and decadent cake inside.

Buy It ($55)

10. Make Your Own Chocolate Truffles Kit

Best Chocolate Truffle Gift

A great pick for the do-it-yourselfer, this truffle kit comes with all the necessities they'll need to experiment in the kitchen and create flavorful truffle combinations, including a thermometer, chocolate chips, peppermint extract and more. All they need is to have on hand is cream—or, if they’re vegan, a dairy-free substitute, like cashew or coconut cream.

Buy It ($38)

11. Raaka Chocolate Library Gift Box

Best Organic Chocolate Gift Box

Almost everyone loves a good nibble on a chocolate bar now and then, are we right? This collection comes in a sweet gift box with a variety of unique, organic flavors they'll marvel at: maple and nibs, green tea crunch, bananas foster, bourbon, yaćon root, coconut milk, pink sea salt and cabernet sauvignon all come to mind. There's also an accompanying booklet to help them learn about each one. You can pick from a box of three or eight bars.

Buy It (From $30)

12. See’s Candies Milk Pecan Bud

Best Nut Chocolate

There’s no denying how delicious pecans taste when mixed with chocolate. And with this 1-pound box that’s overflowing with clusters of the buttery nut coated in creamy caramel and sweet milk chocolate, it won’t matter if they say "pee-can" or "pehcan" (their mouth will be too full, anyway).

Buy It ($32)

13. Philadelphia Candies Chocolate-Covered Oreo Cookies

Best Chocolate Cookies

You’ll be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t love Oreos. So why not take things to the next level with a box of the beloved sandwich cookie covered in milk chocolate? This one has candied hearts drawn on top for a sweet touch for that special someone. Better yet, you can add a custom message and gift wrapping while you're checking out.

$15 at Amazon

14. Barnett's Chocolate Biscotti Cookies

Best Chocolate Biscotti

We’re not going to lie—these are some of the most Insta-worthy biscotti we’ve ever seen. With a glorious array of flavors, like chocolate topped with caramel, candied almonds, different fruits, crushed peppermint and coconut crunch, they look almost as good as reviewers say they taste.

$28 at Amazon

15. Bonnie and Pop Chocolate Gift Box

Best Chocolate Gift Box

Looking for something with a little bit of everything? 15 best-selling white chocolate pretzel clouds, peanut clusters, English toffee and so much more fill this gift box, making it almost impossible for someone not to indulge. Each one is individually wrapped for sharing, and you can add in a special gift message at checkout, too.

$36 at Amazon

16. Oh! Nuts Chocolate Cookies Gift Basket

Best Chocolate Assortment

If your pal is a nut fanatic, send them this gift box that's stocked with 20 beautiful nut- and dark chocolate-covered cookies. They’ll love digging into all the different flavors, which include traditional caramel and shredded coconut, as well as funkier and fun offerings, like nut brittle, roasted sunflower seeds and white candy crunch.

$33 at Amazon

17. Milk Bar Chocolate B’Day Truffle Box

Best Chocolate Bites

Shopping for a non-traditionalist? Skip the classic treats and opt for these Chocolate B’Day Truffles. With chewy chocolate cake batter coated in a crunchy chocolate sprinkles shell, they’re pretty irresistible, which honestly is no surprise, given Milk Bar's reputation for absolutely scrumptious desserts.

Buy It ($29)

18. Harry & David Sea Salt Caramels Gift Box

Best Chocolate Caramels Candy

Featuring a mix of ten milk chocolate and ten dark chocolate-covered caramels, this box will be a great gift for your friend who loves tried-and-true flavor combinations. The sprinkling of flaky sea salt on each one is sure to bring out the rich caramel and cocoa flavors even more. Add in a bottle of wine, and you’re practically guaranteed to make this a gift they won't soon forget.

Buy It ($40)

19. Mouth Hot Chocolate Meltdown

Best Hot Chocolate Gift Set

Give them something to sip on with this three-pack of hot chocolates on a stick. Whether they go with the peppermint, peanut butter or salted caramel flavor, they’ll think of you as they cozy up on the couch as their troubles (and the chocolate) melt away into total bliss.

Buy It ($20)

20. Harry & David Deluxe Chest of Chocolates

Best Chocolate Gift for a Group

If you want to go all out, this deluxe chest of chocolates is truly the way to go. The sheer array of cakes, malt balls, chocolate bars, peppermints, chocolate-covered pretzels, almonds, graham crackers, caramels and truffles is borderline overwhelming ( seriously, this gift weighs 4 pounds!). But we have a feeling a true chocoholic will be up to the task of devouring it all (and OK, maybe sharing). Plus, the wood and pleather chest can double as a storage box when they’re done. Think of it like two gifts in one!

Buy It ($90)

21. No Whey! Foods Signature Truffle Collection

Best Vegan Chocolate Gift

Know someone who is a strict vegan or has very strict dietary needs? They can still indulge with this gorgeous gift box of 15 chocolate treats, which are vegan and allergy-friendly and contain no dairy, tree nuts, peanuts, soy, sesame, eggs, wheat and gluten. We also love that they're kosher and don't contain any artificial colors or flavors. Instead, they'll get a variety of tastes, from "milk" fudge and raspberry to coffee, salted caramel and Grand Marnier for that extra bit of kick.

Buy It ($30)

What Makes A Good Chocolate Gift?

A good chocolate gift will be nicely packaged, whether that's in a nice, elegant box or cute and whimsical wrapping, so that it's easily presentable.

The chocolate should also be fresh. Many people don't realize that chocolate can actually go bad. While there's no definitive shelf life, anything from how the chocolate is stored to its type and quality can impact both its freshness and flavor. Chocolate that contains artificial preservatives, for instance, is more likely to go bad more quickly than higher-end chocolate. Like fine wines, the latter can actually improve with age thanks to natural preservatives they possess called flavanols. If you're buying a major brand of chocolate, look for the "best before" or expiration date, which will give you an indication of how long it has been packaged and whether it will be at peak freshness or not.

How to Choose the Best Chocolate Gifts

Did you know there are at least seven different types of chocolate? Considering that, along with the fact that chocolate gifts include everything from truffles and pretzels to cookies and bars, how can one possibly choose? Along with selecting chocolate that is made fresh and comes in a presentable box, you'll want to keep the person who will be receiving it and what they like in mind. While some people swear by chocolate truffles as their guilty pleasure, others are suckers for chocolate-covered pretzels or never go a Sunday morning without biting into a delicious chocolate biscotti. Alternately, some people love dark chocolate while others are fans of white. Maybe there's even a brand they love, like Toblerone or Godiva, that will harken back to their childhood and conjure up pleasant memories.

More important to consider, however, are allergies. Make sure the chocolate does not contain an ingredient your giftee is allergic to or has a sensitivity for, like peanuts or dairy. If they follow any other dietary restrictions that you know of, like veganism, keeping it in mind and choosing your chocolate gift accordingly will be appreciated.

Where to Find the Best Chocolate Gifts

Along with specialty chocolate and confectionary shops, like Milk Bar and Levain Bakery, and online gift delivery websites, like Harry & David, you can find great chocolate gifts at major retailers, such as Amazon. You can also find boxed chocolates and even chocolate gift sets and boxes at standard grocery retailers and pharmacies. Sure, you can pick them up in person, but when ordering online, you can have the gift delivered right to your loved one.

