This $16 Animal Carrier Looks Like a Stylish Crossbody Bag — and Your Pet Will Love How Soft It Is

Pets in 2020 are used to being with their owners pretty much 24/7. If you weren’t bringing your dog with you everywhere before COVID-19, you certainly are now that: 1. He’s become extremely clingy and 2. Most restaurants and bars are serving customers outdoors in pet-friendly environments. If you have a timid pet, one who wants to be held at all times, or a cat who isn’t exactly well versed in the wild outside world, you’re likely taking your furbaby along in a carrier rather than hooked onto a leash.

While there are many types of pet carriers, like backpacks with large bubble windows and compact, airline-compatible designs , most still create a completely separate space for pets rather than making them feel like one of the gang. Amazon shoppers have found the solution to these pet-inclusion hurdles, however, and it’s the iPrimio Dog and Cat Sling Carrier . The reversible papoose bag is made of a super soft cotton and polyester material and serves as a cozy portable pouch for pets up to 12 pounds.

With over 1,000 perfect five-star reviews , this item is way more than just another gimmick from pet brands trying to sell you on something Fido and Chester will never actually use. Happy shoppers rely on this “well made, sturdy, and practical ” sling carrier not just for regular pet transportation needs but also as a solution for anxious cats, older dogs, and even lap-loving guinea pigs and hedgehogs. “It's the perfect length for me to carry around my needy, disabled Persian cat,” one shopper said . “She's a rescue that is having a hard time adjusting to the other cats in my house. She wants to be glued to my side but gets anxious walking by the other cats. She recently traveled out of town with me and did extremely well.”

“My old pup is having a hard time getting around, but likes to be close and have ‘walks,’” another weighed in . “I got this to take her outside. She fits well and it’s comfortable to carry; does exactly what I needed.”

Because the bag is more discreet than a lot of pet carriers, you can even take your pet around without drawing a lot of attention to yourself — which can be useful when you’re running errands or not in the mood to stop for a million strangers to meet your new puppy. Or, if you’re a cat owner like me, you may prefer not to get strange looks while toting your little feline around dog territory.

I bought this sling carrier to use with my new kitten, Twig, who I’m attempting (like a real crazy cat lady) to leash and harness train. Because I wanted to gauge his interest in the bustling outside world before actually attempting to walk him, I was looking for an open carrier that would grant him more access to his surroundings than traditional styles. My brave 13-week-old took easily to snuggling up in the cozy bag against my side, and the design definitely kept both of us comfortable as we ventured into the great unknown. I love that this carrier also makes it easier to see him so I can check if he’s getting stressed or still enjoying himself, and the handbag design means I have relative freedom of movement despite having a kitty on my shoulder. You can see Twig in action below.

