16 Accessories Anyone Who Claims To Be Obsessed With Their Air Fryer Needs

Take your air frying to the next level with these great accessories and add-ons

Take your air frying to the next level with these great accessories and add-ons

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

So you’ve already got an air fryer and you’re already obsessed with it – seriously, who knew homemade fries could taste this good? However, there’s a whole lot more to this kitchen gadget than just one side dish.

The key to getting the most out of any air fryer is making sure you’re stocked up a select few buys that can will unlock even more new meal options. For example, did you know that you can buy accessories for baking cakes and dehydrating fruits and vegetables, or even roasting meats?

So if you’re looking to up your air frying game, you’re sure to find something in this selection...

Some colourful ramekin dishes that are ideal for individual puddings and souffles

Amazon

Some colourful ramekin dishes that are ideal for individual puddings and souffles

Did you know that as long as you have some oven-safe ramekins, you can easily make melt-in-the-middle chocolate puddings and souffles in your air fryer? This gorgeous set of six colourful Le Creuset ones are perfect for the job, and will look lovely when served to guests.

£31.99 (were £45) from Amazon

This multi-purpose accessories set that fits both round and square models

Amazon

This multi-purpose accessories set that fits both round and square models

If you’ve got an air fryer with two baskets, then these multilayer racks will help you make sure you’re truly maximising all available space — by dividing the two baskets into four independent spaces. Better still, one of the racks has four stainless steel skewers, so you can easily make your own kebabs and koftas.

£21.99 from Amazon

This meat thermometer that can be easily stored as a fridge magnet

Amazon

This meat thermometer that can be easily stored as a fridge magnet

With its ultra-fast response time, this food thermometer will give you an accurate temperature reading within just four seconds. It’s got a large easy-to-read display, an integrated magnet for easy storage, and will provide you with the reassurance that your food is safe to eat.

Story continues

£16.99 from Amazon

An aesthetic glass spray bottle for storing your olive oil

Amazon

An aesthetic glass spray bottle for storing your olive oil

You only need to use a very small amount of oil when cooking with an air fryer, so a spray bottle like this will help ensure you don’t end up overdoing it. Simply buy your chosen oil in bulk, and use the handy funnel to decant it into this pretty glass bottle.

£8.99 from Amazon

This recipe book that’s great for beginners and has all UK measurements

Amazon

This recipe book that’s great for beginners and has all UK measurements

If you’re new to the wonderful world of air frying, then this cookbook is a worthwhile buy. It’s got over 500 simple recipes for you to flick through, caters to all dietary requirements, and has been helpfully written using all UK measurements and metrics.

£7.65 from Amazon

A pair of silicone trivets that’ll help keep your countertops protected

Amazon

A pair of silicone trivets that’ll help keep your countertops protected

Made from a soft and flexible heat-resistant silicone material, these two mats should be laid down on the countertop, and used as trivets for hot trays and baskets that have come straight out of the air fryer.

£12.96 from Amazon

Some stainless steel racks for toasting bread, bagels, and crumpets

Amazon

Some stainless steel racks for toasting bread, bagels, and crumpets

If you’re struggling for countertop space, then you’ll be pleased to know you can do away with your toaster, as it’s totally possible to make your morning toast in your air fryer. Simply pop your bread, bagels, or crumpets in these slots, and they’ll be toasted in mere minutes.

£9.99 from Amazon

A potato chipper with two different sized blades to choose from

Amazon

A potato chipper with two different sized blades to choose from

You’re already saving time by cooking your chips in the air fryer instead of the oven, so why not save even more by ditching the knife for a potato chipper? Plus, it comes with two different sized blades — one for chunky chips, and one for skinny fries.

£21.24 from Amazon

This 17-piece accessories set that’s been designed with baking in mind

Amazon

This 17-piece accessories set that’s been designed with baking in mind

Inside this comprehensive baking bundle, you can expect to find a cake pan, pizza pan, loaf tin, waffle mould, tartlet moulds, and cupcake moulds — as well as some other handy accessories. Basically, this is the kit you need if you’re all about baking.

£34.99 from Amazon

A pair of silicone liners to replace the disposable baking parchment

Amazon

A pair of silicone liners to replace the disposable baking parchment

Swap the disposable baking parchment for this far more eco-friendly pair of silicone pot liners. They’ll keep your machine cleaner, are dishwasher-safe, and come in loads of different sizes and colours.

£7.61 from Amazon

Or these ones that come with long handles and handy silicone oven gloves

Amazon

Or these ones that come with long handles and handy silicone oven gloves

But if you’re keen to make the whole air frying process as easy as possible, then take it one step further with these slightly more sturdy baskets made from soft food-grade silicone. They’re available in the round or square shape, have patented ‘easy lift’ handles, and also come with matching mini silicone oven gloves.

£11.99 from Amazon

These sturdy silicone liner baskets that fit perfectly in the Ninja Foodi

Amazon

These sturdy silicone liner baskets that fit perfectly in the Ninja Foodi

If you’ve got the Ninja Foodi with dual drawers, then you’ll be pleased to know that these silicone liners fit your appliance perfectly. As you’d expect, they’re made from heat-resistant silicone, and are fine to go in the dishwasher.

£8.69 from Amazon

A stack of three extra racks to help you make the most of all possible space

Amazon

A stack of three extra racks to help you make the most of all possible space

Whether you’re drying out slices of fruit, or just looking for a way to grill more items at a time in your air fryer, this rack stack will help you maximise each and every bit of space in your appliance.

£17.99 (were £13.99) from Amazon

This recipe book is an essential buy if you follow a plant-based or vegetarian diet

Amazon

This recipe book is an essential buy if you follow a plant-based or vegetarian diet

It would be a mistake to assume that you won't be able to get the most out of your air fryer if you eat a plant-based diet. In this cookbook, you’ll find a comprehensive collection of vegan recipes that are both tasty and healthy — from Sweet Miso-Glazed Brussels Sprouts to BBQ Jackfruit Nachos.

£12.41 from Amazon

This silicone utensil set that includes a turning spatula, spoon, and some tongs

Amazon

This silicone utensil set that includes a turning spatula, spoon, and some tongs

This trusty trio of utensils is exactly the kind of set you’ll need for flipping, turning, and removing food from the air fryer. It includes a spoon, turning spatula, and a pair of tongs, and they’re all made from heat-resistant silicone.

£14.99 from Amazon

And a similarly heat-resistant silicone basting brush for applying oils and marinades

Amazon

And a similarly heat-resistant silicone basting brush for applying oils and marinades

Another bit of kit that might come in handy, this silicone basting brush will help you quickly and easily spread any sauces and oils on your food. Plus, with its extra long handle, it’ll keep your hands far away from the heat if you’re applying marinades part-way through cooking.

£15 from Amazon

More HuffPost Shopping