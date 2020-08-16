A $16.50 eczema cream originally made for cows completely healed my skin and changed my life

Before and after: I've been battling adult eczema for years but I've finally found a cream that helps.

I had dermatitis as a child which reappeared as severe adult eczema in my early 20s.

Nothing doctors recommended worked, and my skin was bright red and covered in irritated bumps, with the eczema tearing away layers of my skin.

A fellow eczema sufferer told me about a $16.50 cream called MooGoo Irritable Skin Balm, and it has completed changed my life.

The product has become my go-to whenever I notice that I'm on the verge of another eczema flare-up.

I know as well as anyone how painful and uncomfortable eczema can be, and how frustrating it is when no products seem to relieve that itchy feeling.

That's why I was shocked when it was a $16.50 cream — MooGoo Irritable Skin Balm — that completely healed my eczema, and ultimately changed my life.

As a child, I experienced severe dermatitis in the corner of my arms. It was so red and irritable that the itching would keep me up at night.

My mom — the genius that she is — took me to a natural health store near our at-the-time Sydney, Australia home and bought me a balm made out of chickweed, a plant that's often used as a cooling herbal remedy. Soon enough, my dermatitis calmed down, and I eventually grew out of the uncomfortable skin condition.

My dermatitis came back when I was an adult

15 years later, I had started my first full-time office job when the dermatitis came back. This time, it was much worse.

Although this more recent photo of my eczema is nowhere near as bad as it has been in the past, it shows the discoloration, dryness, and soreness the eczema causes. Billie Schwab Dunn

Triggered by stress, I had developed eczema all over my hands, leaving them incredibly itchy and sore. On bad days my hands would be bright red and covered in irritated bumps, and the eczema would tear away layers of my skin. On the "good" days, my skin would still be sore and dry.

The eczema became so bad that I could no longer wash my hands with most soaps on the market, so I had to bring my own soap into work to wash with. I wouldn't even shake other people's hands, both due to the pain I knew it would cause and the embarrassment I wanted to avoid.

Desperate for something that would relieve the pain and get rid of the unsightly symptoms, I finally decided to make a doctor's appointment.

The doctor's recommendations didn't work

My doctor recommended a prescription steroid cream. I tried it for a few weeks but barely noticed a difference.

The eczema can make my hands extremely sensitive and even turn them varying shades of red, blue, and purple. Billie Schwab Dunn

I wasn't noticing the results I was after. Although the cream seemed to reduce the inflammation and irritation a little bit, my hands were still sore and itchy. I had to continue the hunt.

The woman at my local chemist recommended another face and body balm, but not only did it smell funny, it didn't seem to make much of a difference.

I was beyond frustrated.