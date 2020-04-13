At €16.48, Is It Time To Put Lisi S.A. (EPA:FII) On Your Watch List?

Lisi S.A. (EPA:FII), which is in the aerospace & defense business, and is based in France, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ENXTPA over the last few months, increasing to €32.25 at one point, and dropping to the lows of €15.30. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Lisi's current trading price of €16.48 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Lisi’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Lisi worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 12.57x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 13.28x, which means if you buy Lisi today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Lisi should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Lisi’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Lisi look like?

ENXTPA:FII Past and Future Earnings April 13th 2020

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Lisi’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 73%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in FII’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at FII? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FII, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for FII, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Lisi. You can find everything you need to know about Lisi in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Lisi, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

