‘154 years of harm.’ Black oppression is Mecklenburg’s origin story, report shows

Devna Bose
·6 min read

The wind rustled the traditional African kente cloth around Rev. Janet Garner-Mullins’ neck as she recalled memories of growing up in Charlotte’s historic Brooklyn community.

Garner-Mullins remembers clearly the disparities — many she still sees.

“I painfully remember that there were two Charlottes, like there are today,” she said, in front of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center at a press conference Friday.

“In the past years, we have grown accustomed to a regular barrage of blatant segregationist-style racism... and the flow of red blood from Black bodies in our streets.”

Garner-Mullins is chair of the Coalition for Truth and Reconciliation, a group of 48 local entities founded in 2019 pushing for racial equity and restorative justice.

“We recognize and acknowledge the work that local government is doing to address these issues,” coalition member Sevone Rhynes said. “But we also know that these efforts are insufficient, and that the problem not only remains, but it is worse.”

The coalition called on Mayor Vi Lyles last August to apologize for city government-driven urban renewal policies that displaced Black Charlotteans from neighborhoods like Brooklyn in the 1960s.

Members also pushed county government officials to research historical policies and practices that have resulted in continuous racial inequities in Mecklenburg County.

Last May, county commissioners Mark Jerrell and Laura Meier tasked Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library’s Robinson-Spangler Carolina Room with investigating how the county government has perpetuated racism in Mecklenburg County.

That report was finished in September and released this week by the coalition. It outlines the ways in which white Mecklenburg County residents ascended to power and enacted policies that harmed Black residents.

“To begin to heal and to move forward, we need to address real racial justice,” Garner-Mullins said. “We must be a community to begin to address the harms tracing back to the city’s origin.

“Racism has played a part an active role ... virtually all aspects of our lives and the city’s founding. To right the wrongs, we must do several things together.”

From the report

The 40-page document analyzes four major areas — politics, law enforcement and justice, education and infrastructure — where Black residents have historically been treated unjustly.

Starting with the earliest days of popularly-elected local government seats, the report says, “the determination of county officials to maintain a system that restricted the movement and rights of formerly enslaved people in a way reminiscent of slavery set the stage for the years to come.”

In 1869, the Mecklenburg board of commissioners had to fill a state assembly seat with the sudden death of Mecklenburg state senator, J.W. Osborne. They sent H.C. Jones — the Grand Dragon of the North Carolina Ku Klux Klan, according to the report.

Directly following Reconstruction, little changed in local government — white Charlotteans maintained power and many believed recently-freed Black people were unfit to “be involved with public affairs” or be elected, according to the report.

Cited in the report is an 1898 newspaper editorial, published in The Charlotte Daily Observer, attributed also to The Charlotte Observer, which became the name of the paper. In the Observer editorial, newspaper leaders wrote: “It is well known that the Observer is kindly disposed to the colored race. ... But he is not fit to rule and the party that is responsible for his being placed in power must be defeated. The negro, like fire and water, is a good servant but an awful master.”

Voting was made strategically impossible for Black residents, through voter registration removal, literacy tests and poll taxes. In more recent years, those tactics to keep Black voters from the polls have evolved into various forms of voter intimidation.

The county criminalized vagrancy, which most often gave police power to arrest Black residents. An Observer article quoted in the report showed that police frequently behaved aggressively toward Charlotte citizens in the late 1800s.

Imprisoned people, who were disproportionately Black, were harshly mistreated in Charlotte jails and were used to perform work that was previously done with slave labor. In fact, through a loophole in the Thirteenth Amendment, Mecklenburg County legally built roads and railroads using almost all-Black, unpaid labor.

The protests following the police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott in 2016, the report said, were a result of “decades of frustration” with Mecklenburg law enforcement.

“... the criminal justice system in Mecklenburg County has unequally targeted Black citizens from its conception,” the report reads, citing slave patrols as the inception of modern policing.

The report details the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools administration’s unwillingness to comply with desegregation practices. The Swann v. Charlotte-Mecklenburg case exposed intentional segregation by the district, the report said, and some of Mecklenburg County’s white residents and politicians opposed the ruling.

Though Black students were permitted to ask for transfers to white schools through the Pearsall Plan, which achieved minimum compliance after the Brown v. Board of Education ruling, Mecklenburg County didn’t grant a single request.

After an influx of white newcomers to the district in the 80s and 90s, the Swann ruling was reversed, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg School district, which was once a beacon of hope during desegregation, is now one of the most segregated districts in North Carolina.

Black residents were also discriminated against in government services such as garbage collection, public health, welfare programs and recreational facilities. Citizens who were deemed “feeble-minded” — mostly women and Black people — were even sterilized, up to 10 or 12 a month, up until the ‘70s.

“Segregation, of course, existed in the distribution of all services in the county, which then negatively affected the health and wellbeing of the region’s Black citizenry,” the report reads.

The report concludes that the effects of these decisions reverberate today, evidenced in nearly every aspect of civil life.

What is the Coalition for Truth and Reconciliation in Charlotte-Mecklenburg?

‘Never too late’

While the county directed $2 million of its fiscal year 2022 budget toward racial equity programs, the coalition hopes that the county makes the money an annual allotment, instead of a one-time investment, and increases the amount.

They also asked for part of the city’s $250 million Racial Equity Initiative funding and to make racial equity a line item in its fiscal year 2023 budget.

“Two million allocated to respond to 154 years of harm is not adequate,” Garner-Mullins said.

Rabbi Judith Schindler said Friday that the coalition will meet in the coming days about ways to move forward, including considering asking the city of Charlotte to request its own report.

“For us, the journey to justice is three steps: truth telling and apology, restorative measures and systemic change,” she said.

The coalition also called on residents and other organizations to read the report and get involved with their movement.

“Silence serves no one. People and systems count on our silence to keep us exactly where they are, and where we are,” Garner-Mullins said. “Don’t let them, because it’s never too late to do the right thing.

“To combat systemic racism, we must pursue systemic equality.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Max Parrot wins Canada's first gold of 2022 Beijing Olympics

    Max Parrot claimed gold in men's slopestyle, while countryman Mark McMorris earned bronze.

  • Calgary Stampeders extend American defensive back Jonathan Moxey

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders are sticking with defensive back Jonathan Moxey, signing the American to an extension. The club announced the deal Sunday, with Stamps president and general manager John Hufnagel saying in a release that Moxey's versatility provides options heading into training camp. Moxey played 13 regular-season games for Calgary in 2021, recording 24 defensive tackles, four special-teams stops, two interceptions, five knockdowns and a fumble recovery. The 27-year-old from Wes

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu

  • Italy clinches its 1st-ever Olympic curling medal

    BEIJING (AP) — Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini clinched Italy's first-ever Olympic curling medal on Monday, and they did it with one of the most dominating performances in Winter Games history. The Italian mixed doubles team beat Sweden 8-1 in seven ends in the semifinals, improving their record in Beijing to 10-0. Mosaner, who was also on the men's team at the Pyeongchang Games, and Constantini, an Olympic rookie, earned points in each of the first five ends of the match, the latter four

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Dining options closed in hotel complex at Beijing Olympics due to COVID concerns

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — The dining options at a Beijing Olympics hotel have been halved due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. Two cafés, three restaurants, and a convenience store within the Prince Hotel by Secret Garden compound were closed suddenly on Thursday. A sign hanging in the window of one of the cafés read "Suspend Business" in English and Mandarin. Staff at the hotel's reception desk and a member of the hotel's disinfection team confirmed that the closures were to prevent the pos

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Canadian Kim Boutin wins bronze in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian short-track speedskater Kim Boutin's bronze medal in the women's 500 metres at the Beijing Olympics on Monday was her second straight in the event — but this one will be a far easier to savour. Boutin, the world record holder in the event, finished third in a time of 42.724 seconds, behind Italian great Arianna Fontana won gold in a time of 42.488 thanks to a late push past Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands, who claimed silver in 42.559. Boutin received death threats at the

  • US-born freeskier Gu wins Olympic big air gold for China

    BEIJING (AP) — Eileen Gu amassed an army of cynics when she spurned Team USA to represent China at the Beijing Games. Moments after the biggest run of her life, the 18-year-old freestyle skiing prodigy was asked about her status as a U.S. citizen, her feelings on Peng Shuai and the incessant hate she's received on social media. “If people don’t believe me, if people don’t like me, then that's their loss," Gu said. "They’re never going to win the Olympics.” Gu did just that, earning the first of

  • Golden Wüst: Dutch star makes history with 6th Olympic title

    BEIJING (AP) — Ireen Wüst skated into the record books Monday at the Beijing Games, becoming the first athlete to claim individual gold medals at five different Olympics. The 35-year-old Wüst already was the most decorated speedskater in Winter Olympic history when she added to her haul with a victory in the 1,500 meters. That gave the Dutch star a dozen medals overall, a collection she started gathering in her debut at the 2006 Turin Games. But what made this one really stand out was the color.

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Her victory in the 500 meters on Monday wasn't all good feelings, though. It laid bare an ongoing rift between the 31-year-old athlete and Italian skating officials who apparently don't want her American husband coaching her. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the lin

  • Did Brad Marchand throw away his chance at the Hart Trophy?

    "Bad" Marchand returned for one night versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, resulting in a hefty fine and six-game suspension for one of the league's top players.

  • Giannis scores 44, leads Bucks' 131-116 win over Lakers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points on 17-for-20 shooting, and Bobby Portis had 23 points with five 3-pointers in the Milwaukee Bucks' 131-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Khris Middleton scored all of his 21 points in the first half, and Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds and eight assists while making his first 11 shots as the defending NBA champions won their fourth straight overall and swept back-to-back games against LA's two teams. Milwaukee jump

  • Five To Know: Dubois crashes into final and medals

    BEIJING — SILVER CRASHES INTO FINAL Speedskater Steven Dubois battled his way to a photo-finish silver medal in a packed, 10-man field in the men's 1,500-metre short-track event. The 24-year-old from Terrebonne, Que. had crashed in his semifinal, but was advanced to the A final when 2018 silver medalist Sjinkie Kneght of the Netherlands was penalized. "My strategy was to go to the front (and) slow down a little bit because I didn't want to pull the whole race. Then one of the skaters did an outs

  • Well-seasoned: Aerials skier named Winter to fly at Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Her mom and dad wanted a name that stood out. A strong name. Since the aerials skier was born in December, and since her parents loved the way the snow sparkled on northern Michigan mornings, “Winter” felt like the perfect name to give their baby girl when she was born in 1998. Now Winter Vinecki is set to become the first athlete with the first name Winter to compete at the Winter Games. Just another in a long line of notable accomplishments for the 23-year-old who hun

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have

  • US beats out China to win mixed aerials Olympic debut

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — A trio of Americans won gold in the Olympics’ first mixed team aerials event Thursday, giving the United States its first medals in the freestyle skiing discipline in a dozen years. Ashley Caldwell, Christopher Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld all earned their first Winter Games medals. Lillis’ back double full-full-double full was given the highest score of any trick in the finals, and the U.S. gold was assured when Schoenefeld followed with a clean back double full-full-

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi