150 young soccer players turned down in Grande Prairie

The Swan City Football Club has turned away about 150 young soccer players because of a lack of field space, an issue the club has lobbying local municipalities to help address.

“These players are mostly kids new to the game,” said David Rojas, executive director of Swan City FC.

“They want to experience the sport, and they want to learn the game and find a place really within the sporting community.”

The club presented to city council last Monday (Jan. 9), on the impact the closure of the Leisure Centre is having on the sport here. The centre, which housed one of the club's indoor soccer pitches, was closed in December.

The football club wanted to present possible solutions to council to ensure it can continue offering soccer to all who want to play in Grande Prairie.

One of those solutions is a new $4.5M dome facility.

“It’s the first time ever we had to turn kids away,” said Derek Van Tassel, president of Swan City FC. He said he first brought the issue to city council in 2020.

“This (dome) facility will provide the space that we need and also some extra space for other user groups to use,” said Rojas.

He noted the addition of the new facility would also provide the club with the opportunity to host provincial events, along with other sporting organizations like cricket, rugby, volleyball and lacrosse.

Last week, city council directed administration to bring a report back with options for the placement of a dome. The report is expected to return to a standing committee on Jan. 31.

Mayor Jackie Clayton supported the motion but noted that if the conversation were to progress beyond that, it should move on to Grande Prairie Regional Recreational Committee (GPRRC).

She said she would not support new recreational facilities without the input of the GPRRC.

The football club is currently working with the GPRRC to look for solutions that include expanding the County Sportsplex field to accommodate more users.

“We've worked with the county at the city's direction on the feasibility of expanding the Crosslink facility (County Sportsplex), and in July of last year we actually proposed to the county committing $100,000 of our club funds with the city matching funds to the county for revised architectural drawings,” said Van Tassel.

“That was July of last year, and we have not heard a decision on our proposal as of yet.”

He went on to say that a revision at the Sportsplex may take years and won’t help the region immediately.

“We've been very fortunate with our relationship with the city and county which has allowed us to operate our not-for-profit and still be able to generate some revenue which can go towards coaching development, reduction of fees, and acquiring equipment for our power soccer program, said Van Tassel. “So we have been fortunate to have pitch one, but it has reached its life expectancy a number of years ago.”

Rojas noted that if swift action were taken, a dome could be completed within the year.

City coun. Dylan Bressey said he would like to see a facility, like the proposed dome, in the Avondale area but noted there is no way to expedite the process and the earliest construction could begin would be in spring 2024.

Council directed the mayor to connect with the local school boards to discuss the future use of the Avondale green space. The land has a mixed ownership between the city, Peace Wapiti Public School Division and Grande Prairie Public School Division.

Clayton assured the club that work is being done, even if it may not appear as moving quickly.

“As recently as two weeks ago, there was a (GPRRC) meeting discussing this exact issue,” she said.

“We are still working on this issue, and it is important to this council.”

Kristien Mizzau, of Peace Country Medical Consultants Inc., also spoke to council in favour of the dome, saying she believes it could help with the retention of physicians in the area.

“My job is partially to recruit physicians to join our practice,” she said, noting that new recreational facilities could help with attracting new professionals to the city.

A similar sentiment was shared by the Grande Prairie Cricket Association at the Nov. 14 council meeting.

“Supporting the attraction and retention initiatives for health care professionals has been a priority of this council for a long time,” said Clayton. “I can tell you that on a regular basis, this council works with many organizations, and I'm truly proud of the facilities that we have in our in our community.”

She said she believes the city has more recreational facilities than any other city of its size in Alberta.

The GPRRC is made up of representatives from the city, county, M.D. of Greenview and towns of Sexsmith, Beaverlodge and Wembley.

Swan City FC currently has approximately 850 players competitively and recreationally.

Jesse Boily, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Town & Country News