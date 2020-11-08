150 people from transgender community, including activist Laxmi Narayan attend 'Laxmii' screening by Akshay Kumar

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): Ahead of the release of their upcoming horror-thriller 'Laxmii' actors Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani on Saturday organised a special screening of the film for transgender community in New Delhi.

Film producers Tusshar Kapoor and Shabinaa Khan were also present with the two actors at the event that took place at Delite Cinema at Delhi's Asaf Ali Road.

Superstar Akshay Kumar will be seen portraying the role of a man who is possessed by the spirit of a transgender woman in the horror-comedy.

A total of 150 people belonging to the community, including renowned transgender rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi, were present at the special screening of the film.

Tripathi who had earlier hailed the trailer of 'Laxmii' and had thanked Kumar for making a film on the sensitive issue of equal rights for the third gender, expressed her excitement over the film screening.

"'Laxmii' is a film wherein for the first time a blockbuster hero (Akshay Kumar) is playing the role of a transgender on screen for the first time. I had watched the trailer and I liked it. I did not find anything that was indecent in the film and that is why I decided to come forward and support Akshay for the film," she said.

Tripathi who is also a known Bharatanatyam dancer went on to heap praises on the superstar for his performance on the latest track 'BamBholle' where the 53-year-old actor is seen delivering a high-energy performance with his dance moves in a red coloured saree.

The acclaimed transgender rights activist began by quoting a few lines from the song and explained how she finds the lines meaningful.

"Kaal uska kya bigaade jo bhakt ho mahakal ka (Nobody can harm someone who is a devotee of Lord Shiva). How beautiful are these lines! The song is so beautiful. I absolutely adored the latest BamBholle song. Akshay has performed very well in it," Tripathi said.

Several communities have been accusing the film of promoting 'love-jihad,' and when asked about whether she agrees with the same or not, Laxmi Narayan Tripathi said, "There is nothing like that. I am kinnar (third gender), and I eat from 70 jaatis (castes)."

"Each religion and each caste is similar for me. I seek alms from every religion and caste. There is nothing like that for us transgenders. I do not feel in this way," she added.

She went on to talk about how India has always been a progressive civilisation for centuries and how the transgender community has been winning battles on the front of gender equality in the country for years.

'Laxmii' is the remake of the Tamil film 'Kanchana,' and has been directed by Raghava Lawrence. It stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the central roles.

The horror-comedy with a message for the need for equal rights for the third gender is set to premiere on November 9 on DisneyPlus Hotstar. (ANI)