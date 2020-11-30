Today is the last day to get up to $150 off a Theragun — here's which one we recommend

Ellie Conley
·4 min read

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you’ve had your eye on a Theragun, now is the time to buy. Therabody, the brand behind the percussive massage device, is having a rare Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale and offering up to $150 off its devices, plus a BOGO deal on its CBD products.

As a runner, I’ve used my Theragun Mini to recover from long runs and strength training. And like a regular massage, it’s also helped me feel more relaxed and helped me fall asleep faster when used at night. However, a Theragun can also be used as a natural pain reliever for those with chronic pain, for those who work on their feet all day (hello healthcare workers!) and it can help with stiff muscles for those who have a more sedentary desk job.

“A lot of people think of us as a fitness or recovery company, and it’s actually just a part of what we do,” Therabody CEO Ben Nazarian said at a press event. “It’s an important part, but that’s what people see, whether it’s the Lakers using it on Sunday against the Clippers on the court during a time out,” explaining that body issues can be outside of the fitness space.

“So much of what we do is actually helping people with ailments and muscle tension around body parts,” he added. “We’re always thinking about, how do we help people treat their body better?”

Earlier this year, Therabody released all-new, upgraded devices that are more powerful, lighter in weight and quieter. It also launched its cheapest and smallest device, the Theragun Mini, and a new type of massage device, the Wave Roller.

This year, Therabody also launched a line of USDA-certified organic CBD-infused lotions, balms, oils and tinctures under the name TheraOne.

Both the Theragun and TheraOne products are on sale through Cyber Monday. And as a frequent user, I can’t recommend the Theragun Mini enough.

Shop: Theragun Mini, $174 (Orig. $199)

Credit: Therabody
Credit: Therabody

The Theragun Mini is about 5.5 inches wide and weighs 1.2 pounds, so it’s super portable. However, don’t be mistaken — this device packs some serious power. It has three speeds: 1750, 2100 and 2400 percussions per minute. Turn it on, off and change the speed with one button that lights up when it’s on and turns red when it needs a charge. However, you don’t have to charge it much. It has 150 minutes of battery life and takes only about 80 minutes to charge.

I’ve tried out all of the Theragun devices, but purchased the Theragun Mini because it’s just as powerful as the others, but costs much less. Plus, it’s small enough that I can pack it in my bag to use after sitting during a long road trip or plane ride. It’s currently on sale for $25 off.

I also love the TheraOne Sleep CBD Tincture for falling asleep faster and staying asleep through the night. All of the TheraOne CBD products are buy one, get one free. So, that means you can get two Sleep CBD Tinctures for the price of one, which is $80.

Check out more of Therabody’s Cyber Monday deals, including the biggest markdown — $150 off the Theragun PRO — below. And keep in mind, a Theragun makes for a great holiday gift!

Shop: Theragun PRO, $449 (Orig. $599)

Credit: Therabody
Credit: Therabody

Shop: Theragun Wave Roller, $99 (Orig. $149)

Credit: Therabody
Credit: Therabody

Shop: Theragun Elite, $299 (Orig. $399)

Credit: Therabody
Credit: Therabody

Shop: TheraOne Sleep CBD Tincture, $80 (Buy One, Get One Free)

Credit: Therabody
Credit: Therabody

Shop: TheraOne Revive CBD Body Balm, $75 (Buy One, Get One Free)

Credit: Therabody
Credit: Therabody

If you enjoyed this story, check out our review of Obé fitness.

More from In The Know:

Fans praise Kylie Jenner for daughter Stormi’s ‘polite’ behavior: ‘One of the most well-behaved celebrity children’

Get 30 days of unlimited online barre classes for only $1 at Physique 57

These noise-canceling headphones offer ‘better quality’ than Bose — and they’re $100 off

Shoppers say this $50 waterproof camera has the ‘same features’ as the GoPro

The post You can get up to $150 off a Theragun this Cyber Monday — here’s which one we recommend appeared first on In The Know.

Latest Stories

  • NFL Winners and Losers: Raiders won't make postseason with any more games like Sunday's bad loss

    The Raiders' playoff hopes took a huge hit on Sunday.

  • This is Patrick Mahomes' NFL, and Tom Brady knew it 2 seasons ago

    Tom Brady passed the megastar QB baton to Patrick Mahomes long before Sunday's matchup of teams heading in opposite directions.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Care/Don't Care: Aaron Rodgers, Packers offense offer flawless performance

    Matt Harmon looks at the five things he cares about and the five things he doesn't care about coming out of the Sunday games from Week 12, including a flawless night from the Packers offense, Austin Ekeler's return, and more.

  • Mike Tyson smoked weed before and after his exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr.

    "I just have to smoke, I'm sorry. I'm a smoker."

  • Broncos' Drew Lock apologizes for COVID 'masking slip' while Vic Fangio calls out his QBs

    Broncos coach Vic Fangio slammed Drew Lock and the other quarterbacks for putting "us in that position."

  • Jaguars find first fall guy, fire GM Dave Caldwell

    The Jaguars have started their housecleaning.

  • Diego Maradona's doctor being investigated for possible manslaughter following soccer legend's death

    Police in Argentina raided the home and offices of Leopoldo Luque, Diego Maradona’s personal doctor, as part of an investigation into the soccer legend’s death.

  • Vancouver Mayor wants Indigenous leaders to head possible 2030 Olympic bid

    It was during one of the early planning sessions for the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics that Chief Gibby Jacob heard a provincial government official talking about the Callahan Valley, which would eventually host cross-country skiing and ski jumping during the Games. Jacob, who participated in the bidding process for the Olympics and was a member of the Games organizing committee board, finally put up his hand. "I asked who the hell is this Callahan and how the hell did he get his name on our lands," the Squamish Nation hereditary chief said with a chuckle. "They all looked at each other. I said find out and let us know." It turns out the Callahan Valley, located near Whistler, B.C., was named after one of the early surveyors in the region. "That was the start of our big push to get our names back on places," said Jacob. Indigenous groups had a voice in organizing and hosting the 2010 Games. But Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart has suggested any movement to bring another Games to the city should be headed by Indigenous leaders. In early November, Vancouver city council voted to postpone a decision on whether it wants to explore making a bid. City staff are expected to present a report to council in early 2021. Stewart has said one of his conditions for supporting a bid is that the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh — the three Indigenous First Nations whose traditional territory includes Vancouver — head the Olympic bid committee. "I have talked to the Nations about this and there's interest there," the Vancouver Sun reported Stewart saying in a state-of-the-city address to the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade. Emails to Stewart's office asking to explain the mayor's proposal were not immediately answered. Khelsilem, a councillor with the Squamish Nation Council, isn't aware of any formal talks about leading a bid. "We haven't had any formal discussion about it," he said. "We haven't made any formal decision about whether we want or don't want. And we haven't had any formal discussions with our neighbouring nations." Representatives of the Musqueam and Tsleil-Waututh did not respond to interview requests. Khelsilem said before any decision is made, the pros and cons of hosting an Olympics must be weighed. "The reality is that something like hosting an Olympics requires a significant amount of investment and support from both the federal and provincial governments," he said. "While there are a number of reported advantages, there's also a number of drawbacks. "I think a lot of that workflow needs to be figured out, especially in the context of the challenges that we're going to face over the next decade and the challenges that we're facing on a number of fronts." Furthermore, Jacob said: "there's a lot to be gained by being involved [in a bid] for our people." "I don't think that our nations, given what we have as far as leadership resources and how fast they seem to change, would be able to take things right from scratch to completion," he said. Creating a common agenda With 15 of the venues used for the 2010 Olympics built on First Nation traditional territories, Indigenous support was crucial for the Games success. The Squamish, Tsleil-Waututh, Musqueam and Lil'Wat nations formed The Four Host First Nations, a non-profit organization with the goals of uniting Canada's Indigenous people and encouraging inclusion across the country. "I think it created a common agenda," said Jacob. "By doing that and achieving what we set out, it was totally outstanding. "I think it showed leadership that the four separate First nations could work together for a common purpose and get benefits from it." WATCH | President of 2010 Games says Vancouver should bid for 2030: Involvement in the Games raised awareness of Indigenous issues across Canada, he said. "When we first started out, we were pretty invisible in our own territories," said Jacob. Indigenous groups did "fairly well in compensation for the use of our lands," he said. The Olympics also led to traditional Indigenous names being returned to locations and landmarks plus recognition of First Nation arts and culture. John Furlong, who was head of the Vancouver Organizing Committee for the 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (VANOC), is part of the group looking at the 2030 Games. He said any bid would be impossible without Indigenous participation. "I see no scenario at all in which First Nations are not involved," he said. "They were a difference maker in 2010. "First Nations are in multiple new business since 2010. My instincts tell me they will be keenly interested in being involved again."

  • If Trevor Lawrence paid any attention to latest Jets mess, the team may have to immediately fire Adam Gase

    Adding to New York's toxicity: Gase appeared to get caught in a weirdly deceptive explanation about his hand in play calling.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Recap: King Henry's big day and Tyreek is King of the Hill

    Liz Loza and Matt Harmon deliver your full recap and analysis of Week 12 on the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • Week 12 NFL Recap: Painful Broncos, Bears, Jets QB situations lowlight Thanksgiving weekend

    Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson recap Week 12 of the NFL season, including a Patrick Mahomes/Tom Brady duel & some bad QB performances throughout the rest of the league.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Dolphins @ Jets

    Dalton Del Don recaps Dolphins vs. Jets from Week 12.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Raiders @ Falcons

    Dalton Del Don recaps Raiders vs. Falcons from Week 12.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Cardinals @ Patriots

    Dalton Del Don recaps Cardinals vs. Patriots from Week 12.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Saints @ Broncos

    Dalton Del Don recaps Saints vs. Broncos from Week 12.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: 49ers @ Rams

    Dalton Del Don recaps 49ers vs. Rams from Week 12.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Chiefs @ Buccaneers

    Dalton Del Don recaps Buccaneers vs. Chiefs from Week 12.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Bears @ Packers

    Dalton Del Don recaps Bears vs. Packers from Week 12.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Giants @ Bengals

    Dalton Del Don recaps Giants vs. Bengals from Week 12.

  • Week 12 Fantasy Football Wrap: Browns @ Jaguars

    Dalton Del Don recaps Browns vs. Jaguars from Week 12.