Today is the last day to get up to $150 off a Theragun — here's which one we recommend

If you’ve had your eye on a Theragun, now is the time to buy. Therabody, the brand behind the percussive massage device, is having a rare Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale and offering up to $150 off its devices, plus a BOGO deal on its CBD products.

As a runner, I’ve used my Theragun Mini to recover from long runs and strength training. And like a regular massage, it’s also helped me feel more relaxed and helped me fall asleep faster when used at night. However, a Theragun can also be used as a natural pain reliever for those with chronic pain, for those who work on their feet all day (hello healthcare workers!) and it can help with stiff muscles for those who have a more sedentary desk job.

“A lot of people think of us as a fitness or recovery company, and it’s actually just a part of what we do,” Therabody CEO Ben Nazarian said at a press event. “It’s an important part, but that’s what people see, whether it’s the Lakers using it on Sunday against the Clippers on the court during a time out,” explaining that body issues can be outside of the fitness space.

“So much of what we do is actually helping people with ailments and muscle tension around body parts,” he added. “We’re always thinking about, how do we help people treat their body better?”

Earlier this year, Therabody released all-new, upgraded devices that are more powerful, lighter in weight and quieter. It also launched its cheapest and smallest device, the Theragun Mini, and a new type of massage device, the Wave Roller.

This year, Therabody also launched a line of USDA-certified organic CBD-infused lotions, balms, oils and tinctures under the name TheraOne.

Both the Theragun and TheraOne products are on sale through Cyber Monday. And as a frequent user, I can’t recommend the Theragun Mini enough.

The Theragun Mini is about 5.5 inches wide and weighs 1.2 pounds, so it’s super portable. However, don’t be mistaken — this device packs some serious power. It has three speeds: 1750, 2100 and 2400 percussions per minute. Turn it on, off and change the speed with one button that lights up when it’s on and turns red when it needs a charge. However, you don’t have to charge it much. It has 150 minutes of battery life and takes only about 80 minutes to charge.

I’ve tried out all of the Theragun devices, but purchased the Theragun Mini because it’s just as powerful as the others, but costs much less. Plus, it’s small enough that I can pack it in my bag to use after sitting during a long road trip or plane ride. It’s currently on sale for $25 off.

I also love the TheraOne Sleep CBD Tincture for falling asleep faster and staying asleep through the night. All of the TheraOne CBD products are buy one, get one free. So, that means you can get two Sleep CBD Tinctures for the price of one, which is $80.

Check out more of Therabody’s Cyber Monday deals, including the biggest markdown — $150 off the Theragun PRO — below. And keep in mind, a Theragun makes for a great holiday gift!

Shop: TheraOne Sleep CBD Tincture, $80 (Buy One, Get One Free)

Shop: TheraOne Revive CBD Body Balm, $75 (Buy One, Get One Free)

