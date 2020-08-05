150 m Extension to Gold-bearing Buckingham Vein Revealed as Aston Bay Holdings Completes Phase 2 Drilling at its Buckingham Gold Project, Virginia, USA

Highlights

Gold-bearing quartz vein intersected in step-out drilling on Buckingham Vein

Extension of 150 m along-strike and 50 m down-dip to Buckingham Vein from 2019 drilling

Vein remains open to southeast and at depth

Sampling of other prospective brownfields properties in Virginia underway

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased announce that it has completed Phase 2 of the Company's 2020 diamond drill program at its Buckingham Gold Property located in Central Virginia, USA (see March 24, 2020 Aston Bay press release). Seven large diameter (HQ) oriented diamond drill holes totaling 803 metres (m) were completed, adding to the 1,218 m drilled in ten holes in Phase 1 in March (see July 22, 2020 Aston Bay news release).

In the Phase 2 drilling, four of the drill holes (BUCK-018 through BUCK-021, see Figure 1) targeted the along-strike projection of the Buckingham Vein; all four holes intersected gold-bearing quartz vein material indicating an along-strike extension of 150 m from the 2019 drilling. Photographs of the quartz vein intercepts are presented in Figure 2. The three remaining drill holes (BUCK-017, -022 and -023) targeted gold-in-soil anomalies to the west and southwest of the vein and intersected broad zones of sericite-quartz-pyrite mineralization similar in character to gold-bearing mineralization intersected in previous drilling. Previous drilling on the Buckingham Vein included core-length intercepts of up to 35.6 g/t Au over 2.03 m and 24.7 g/t Au over 3.57 m (2019 drilling) and 5.81 g/t Au over 6.29 m including 29.9 g/t Au over 0.92 m, 19.25 g/t Au over 1.4 m and 14.54 g/t Au over 1.06 m (2020 Phase 1 drilling) in quartz vein material (refer to the June 27, 2019 and July 22, 2020 Aston Bay news releases).

Drill core samples from the initial three drill holes of Phase 2 (BUCK-017, -018 and -019) were shipped for analysis in mid-July. The remaining four drill holes (BUCK-020, -021, -022 and -023) have now been processed and are in transit to the lab. Analysis will be by standard fire assay techniques which will include metallic screen assaying of selected intervals with visible alteration and mineralization (including visible gold). Results are anticipated in the coming weeks.

"We are encouraged by these additional gold-bearing quartz vein intercepts in our step out drilling on the Buckingham Vein," stated Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay. "The 2020 program has extended the strike length of the vein by 150 m to the southeast as well as additional 50 m in depth and remains open in those directions. We look forward to following up on the results with additional work to expand both the Buckingham Vein and adjacent zones of disseminated gold mineralization."

Figure 1: Plan map with drill hole locations for 2020 Phase 2 drilling. Buckingham Gold Project, Virginia. Select significant assay intervals from previous drill program noted. Local grid in metres.

