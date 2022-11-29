150+ Cyber Monday toy deals you can still shop: Nintendo, Melissa & Doug and more
Cyber Monday may be over, but there are still plenty of good deals to be found. Whether you missed Black Friday and Cyber Monday, or you're just hoping to finish shopping for everyone on your list, we've scouted over 100 of the best toy deals that you can still take advantage of.
From the year's hottest toys, to classic board games, there are still plenty of opportunities to save money at retailers like Amazon, Melissa & Doug, Walmart, The Disney Store and plenty of others. Check out this list of toy deals that the Reviewed team has shopped.
Featured toy deals
Lite Brite Classic deal: 58% off
There's a reason the Lite Brite is still a popular toy after all these years: it's fun, it's creative and it can occupy kids (and adults) of all ages. If that isn't reason enough to buy one, this Cyber Monday you can still score a classic Lite Brite for less than $10.
Lite Brite at Amazon for $8.39
Magna-Tiles deal: 25% off
Magna-Tiles are the perfect toy for the creatively-minded kid (or adult, for that matter). They have all the flexibility of Lego, but they pack flat, which makes them great for travel—and it's hard to understate how satisfying it is to hear them snap magnetically together. Now at 25% off following Cyber Monday, the Magna-Tiles Metropolis Set is the toy your kids will love. Or check out the rest of the Top 10 List.
Magna-Tiles at Amazon for $97.49
10 best Cyber Monday toy deals you can still shop
Paw Patrol Big Truck Toy with Moveable Claw Arm for $20 (Save $19.97)
Lego Super Mario Big Urchin Beach Ride Expansion Set $30.99 (Save $29)
Magna-Tiles Metropolis Set 110-piece kit for $97.49 (Save $32.50)
Toy deals under $25
If you're really looking to save (and who's not?), here are some of our favorites—all under $25.
Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Spiral Fries Playset for $9.04 (Save $7.95)
Rubik’s Cube with Removable Mod Stickers for $9.99 (Save $4)
Melissa & Doug Wooden Buildings Block Set for $10.71 (Save $17.28)
5 Surprise Mini Brands Series 3 for $10.77 at Amazon (Save $2.22)
DC Multiverse Batman in Hazmat Suite Action Figure for $12.66 (Save $7.33)
Learning Resources Spike The Fine Motor Hedgehog for $13.49 at Amazon (Save $2.50)
5 Surprise Disney Mini Brands Collectible Toys by ZURU for $14.89 at Amazon (Save $1.10)
Throw Throw Burrito by Exploding Kittens for $16.42 (Save $8.57)
National Geographic Rocks & Fossils 200-piece kit for $24.99 (Save $5)
Best board game deals
Save on Clue, Scrabble, Jenga and more
Put the screens down and have some fun with family board games, start with the insanely fun Exploding Kittens, and keep the fun going with these other great deals on all types of board games.
Ravensburger Disney Villainous Strategy Board Game for $27.99 (Save $12)
Amazon toy deals
Save on Playmobil, Barbie and Nerf
Make the most of Amazon's toy deals and snag Nerf guns, Lego sets and more for less right now.
Hahaland Baby Teething Toys for $18.39 with on-page coupon (Save $11.60)
CoComelon Interactive Learning JJ Doll for $18.74 (Save $9.25)
Hollywood Hair Extension Maker for Girls for $17.33 (Save $12.66)
Crayola Ultimate Light Board for $26.09 at Amazon (Save $10.10)
Sunlin Dance Mat - Dance Mixer Rhythm Step Play Mat for $39.99 (Save $40)
Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic Full Auto Gel Blaster for $59 (Save $20.99)
Bluey Ultimate Lights & Sounds Playhouse & Toy Box for $61.99 at Amazon (Save $38)
KidKraft Austin Wooden Toy Box/Bench with Safety Hinged Lid for $78.59 at Amazon (Save $51.40)
Magna-Tiles Metropolis Set 110-piece kit for $97.49 (Save $32.50)
KidKraft Wooden Farm to Table Play Kitchen for $129.99 (Save $55)
KidKraft Ultimate Corner Wooden Play Kitchen for $147.99 (Save $145)
Save on kids' tablets, smartwatches, and tech
Vakzovy Kids Dual Camera Touchscreen Smart Watch for Kids for $29.36 (Save $20.36)
Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet, 8" HD display for $79.99 (Save $70)
LeapFrog LeapPad Academy Kids’ Learning Tablet for $101.99 (Save $38)
XPLORA X5 Play - Watch Phone for Children (4G) for $129.99 (Save $70)
Walmart toy deals
Save big on Paw Patrol, Fisher-Price and more
Shop toy deals at Walmart and save on everything from Paw Patrol to Barbie Camper sets. Sign up for a Walmart Plus Membership to score access to exclusive deals.
Mr. Potato Head Classic Toy For Kids Ages 2 and Up for $5.94 (Save $7.05)
Bright Starts Press & Glow Spinner Baby Toy for $8.99 (Save $2.20)
Bright Starts Tummy Time Prop & Play Sloth for $17.98 (Save $12.01)
Disney's Encanto We Don't Talk About Bruno Doll Set for $19.97 (Save $5)
Paw Patrol Big Truck Toy with Moveable Claw Arm for $20 (Save $19.97)
Nerf Elite 2.0 Motoblitz Motorized Blaster for $31.49 (Save $10.50)
Lego Jurassic World Dominion Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport for $35 (Save $9.99)
Arealer All Terrain Remote Control Car for $139.99 (Save $40)
Lego Toy deals
Major savings on Lego Star Wars, Lego Mario sets and more
Everybody's favorite DIY toy, Lego, is a perennial favorite for kids and grownups alike. It's a good thing there are plenty of Cyber Weekend deals to be found—as low as $7 for a Lego Mario set.
Amazon Lego deals
Lego Super Mario Goomba’s Shoe Expansion Set for $6.99 (Save $3)
Lego DUPLO Town Race Cars Cool Car-Race for $29.99 (Save $20)
Lego Super Mario Big Urchin Beach Ride Expansion Set $30.99 (Save $29)
Lego DUPLO Classic Creative Building Time Set for $30.99 (Save $14)
Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Starfighter featuring 3 Mini figures for $50.94 (Save $9.05)
Lego Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama for $71.99 (Save $18)
Walmart Lego deals
Lego Classic 90 Years of Play Building Set for $39.97 (Save $10.02)
Advanced Lego Sets on sale (lots of pieces!)
Lego Star Wars The Child with 1,075 pieces for $71.99 (Save $18)
Lego Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama with 1,000 pieces for $71.99 (Save $18)
Lego Technic Porsche 911 with 1,580 pieces for $145 (Save $34.99)
Lego Ideas Tree House with 3,036 pieces for $174.99 (Save $75)
Lego Jurassic World Indoraptor Rampage at Lockwood Estate with 1,019 pieces for $203.99 (Save $69.80)
Melissa & Doug toy deals
Do some gift shopping with Melissa & Doug deals on train sets, plushies and more.
Benson Black Lab Puppy Dog Stuffed Animal for $13.29 (Save $5.70)
Round The City Rescue Rug & Vehicle Set for $19 (Save $18.99)
Squishmallows toy deals
If your kiddos love to curl up with a Squishmallow, now's the perfect time to get these adorable dolls for less.
Glady The Rainbow Ice Cream 8" Squishmallow for $19.99 (Save $5)
Austin The Avocado with Santa Hat 12" Squishmallow for $36.99 (Save $3)
Squishville Rock and Roller Disco Playset for $19.50 (Save $8.49)
Kid-friendly video game deals
Kids love video games, but not all parents do. Here are some age-appropriate games that everyone should be happy with.
Nintendo Switch
Sonic Mania + Team Sonic Racing for $24.99 at Best Buy (Save $15)
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for $40.99 at Best Buy (Save $19)
Mario & Rabbids Sparks of Hope bundle with $10 Amazon Gift Card for $59.99 (Save $10)
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for $49.94 at Amazon (Save $10.05)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons for $39 at Amazon (Save $20.99)
Playstation 5
Madden NFL 22 Standard Edition for $12.99 at Best Buy (Save $17)
MLB The Show 22 Standard Edition for $19.99 at Best Buy (Save $10)
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway for $29.99 at Best Buy (Save $20)
Madden NFL 23 Standard Edition for $34.99 at Best Buy (Save $35)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection for $19.99 at Amazon (Save $20)
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach for $29.99 at Amazon (Save $10)
Xbox One
Madden NFL 23 Standard Edition for $27.99 at Best Buy (Save $32)
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for $28.69 at Amazon (Save $21.30)
Crash Team Racing - Nitro Fueled for $19.49 at Amazon (Save $20.50)
Bratz: Flaunt Your Fashion for $26.04 at Amazon (Save $13.95)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge for $29.99 at Amazon (Save $5)
Disney Classic Games Collection for $18.99 at Amazon (Save $11)
shopDisney toy deals
Save on Marvel, Moana, and Micky Mouse toys
Peruse shopDisney toy deals to find the perfect gift for the Disney fan in your life. If you act now, you'll be able to score up to 30% off your order, plus free shipping on $75 or more with code CYBER at checkout.
Disney Designer Collection Moana Hinged Pin for $9.98 (Save $25.01)
Sleeping Beauty Aurora Classic Doll 11 1/2" for $15 (Save $5)
The Little Mermaid Ariel Classic Doll 11 1/2" for $15 (Save $5)
Raya and the Last Dragon Raya Classic Doll 11 1/2" for $15 (Save $5)
Star Wars Darth Vader Talking Action Figure for $22 (Save $8)
Disney Animators’ Collection Belle Doll 16" for $25 (Save $5)
Guardians of the Galaxy Action Figure Set for $26.99 (Save $10)
Jessie Interactive Talking Action Figure 15" for $28 (Save $4.95)
Buzz Lightyear Interactive Talking Action Figure 12" for $28 (Save $4.95)
Mickey Mouse and Friends Castle Stacking Block Set for $39.99 (Save $10)
Toys R Us toy deals
Save on stuffed animals, dollhouses, and more
The renowned toy retailer now sells on Macys. Get dolls, tech gadgets and play sets for less with these stellar discounts at Toys R Us.
Sweet Scented Chocolate Moose Stuffed Animal Plush Toy for $26.99 (Save $3)
Signature Comfy Panda Stuffed Animal Plush Toy for $27.99 (Save $4)
Remote Control Stunt Mongoose Glow Racer Set for $30.99 (Save $59)
Happy Together Cottage Dollhouse Playset for $48.99 (Save $21)
Target toy deals
Save on Star Wars, Nerf, and Vtech toddler toys
Score savings on some of the biggest toy brands with these epic deals on Lego, Transformers and more.
Lego Minecraft The Ruined Portal Building Kit for $23.99 (Save $6)
Lego Star Wars 501st Legion Clone Troopers Building Kit for $24.49 (Save $5.50)
VTech Count & Win Sports Center with Basketball and Soccer Ball for $24.49 (Save $10.50)
Lego Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship Building Kit for $39.99 (Save $10)
How long do Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales last?
Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.
What deals can we expect during Black Friday and Cyber Monday?
As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially on Amazon. Whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, Black Friday 2022 will have your needs covered and Amazon will have those needs at the lowest prices of the year.
What are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday toy deals?
There are tons of Black Friday toy deals you can snag—if you hurry. You can get over 50% off the Exploding Kittens card game or score our favorite Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet for $80 off at Amazon today. You can also head to Walmart to save $10 on Nerf blasters—taking the toy's price down from $41.99 to $31.49.
Should I shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday toy deals?
Absolutely! The perfect gift is within your grasp this holiday season, as Melissa & Doug, Walmart, shopDisney, Target and other major retailers have incredible toy deals going on right now. Toys from Lego, Barbie, Nerf and so much more are on sale already, so beat the Black Friday rush and shop these discounts today.
