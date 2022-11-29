150+ Cyber Monday toy deals you can still shop: Nintendo, Melissa & Doug and more

Daniel Donabedian, Jessica Kasparian, Anna Lane and Samantha Mangino, Reviewed
·6 min read
Score extended Cyber Monday deals on a selection of classic toys.
Score extended Cyber Monday deals on a selection of classic toys.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Cyber Monday may be over, but there are still plenty of good deals to be found. Whether you missed Black Friday and Cyber Monday, or you're just hoping to finish shopping for everyone on your list, we've scouted over 100 of the best toy deals that you can still take advantage of.

From the year's hottest toys, to classic board games, there are still plenty of opportunities to save money at retailers like AmazonMelissa & Doug, Walmart, The Disney Store and plenty of others. Check out this list of toy deals that the Reviewed team has shopped.

Featured toy deals

Lite Brite Classic deal: 58% off

There's a reason the Lite Brite is still a popular toy after all these years: it's fun, it's creative and it can occupy kids (and adults) of all ages. If that isn't reason enough to buy one, this Cyber Monday you can still score a classic Lite Brite for less than $10.

Lite Brite at Amazon for $8.39

Magna-Tiles deal: 25% off

Magna-Tiles are the perfect toy for the creatively-minded kid (or adult, for that matter). They have all the flexibility of Lego, but they pack flat, which makes them great for travel—and it's hard to understate how satisfying it is to hear them snap magnetically together. Now at 25% off following Cyber Monday, the Magna-Tiles Metropolis Set is the toy your kids will love. Or check out the rest of the Top 10 List.

Magna-Tiles at Amazon for $97.49

10 best Cyber Monday toy deals you can still shop

  1. Lite Brite Classic for $8.39 (Save $11.60)

  2. Paw Patrol Big Truck Toy with Moveable Claw Arm for $20 (Save $19.97)

  4. Lego Super Mario Big Urchin Beach Ride Expansion Set $30.99 (Save $29)

  6. Barbie Camper DreamCamper Toy Playset for $64 (Save $35.99)

  8. Plush Standing Lion for $79.99 (Save $80)

  9. Magna-Tiles Metropolis Set 110-piece kit for $97.49 (Save $32.50)

Toy deals under $25

If you're really looking to save (and who's not?), here are some of our favorites—all under $25.

Best board game deals

Save on Clue, Scrabble, Jenga and more

Put the screens down and have some fun with family board games, start with the insanely fun Exploding Kittens, and keep the fun going with these other great deals on all types of board games.

Amazon toy deals

Save on Playmobil, Barbie and Nerf

Make the most of Amazon's toy deals and snag Nerf gunsLego sets and more for less right now.

Save on kids' tablets, smartwatches, and tech

Shop toys at Amazon

Walmart toy deals

Save big on Paw Patrol, Fisher-Price and more

Shop toy deals at Walmart and save on everything from Paw Patrol to Barbie Camper sets. Sign up for a Walmart Plus Membership to score access to exclusive deals.

Shop toys at Walmart

Lego Toy deals

Major savings on Lego Star Wars, Lego Mario sets and more

Everybody's favorite DIY toy, Lego, is a perennial favorite for kids and grownups alike. It's a good thing there are plenty of Cyber Weekend deals to be found—as low as $7 for a Lego Mario set.

Amazon Lego deals

Shop Legos at Amazon

Walmart Lego deals

Shop Legos at Walmart

Advanced Lego Sets on sale (lots of pieces!)

Melissa & Doug toy deals

Do some gift shopping with Melissa & Doug deals on train sets, plushies and more.

Shop toys at Melissa & Doug

Squishmallows toy deals

If your kiddos love to curl up with a Squishmallow, now's the perfect time to get these adorable dolls for less.

Kid-friendly video game deals

Kids love video games, but not all parents do. Here are some age-appropriate games that everyone should be happy with.

Nintendo Switch

Playstation 5

Xbox One

shopDisney toy deals

Save on Marvel, Moana, and Micky Mouse toys

Peruse shopDisney toy deals to find the perfect gift for the Disney fan in your life. If you act now, you'll be able to score up to 30% off your order, plus free shipping on $75 or more with code CYBER at checkout.

Shop toys at shopDisney

Toys R Us toy deals

Save on stuffed animals, dollhouses, and more

The renowned toy retailer now sells on Macys. Get dolls, tech gadgets and play sets for less with these stellar discounts at Toys R Us.

Shop toys at Toys R Us

Target toy deals

Save on Star Wars, Nerf, and Vtech toddler toys

Score savings on some of the biggest toy brands with these epic deals on Lego, Transformers and more.

Shop toys at Target

How long do Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales last?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, as soon as Cyber Monday begins, Black Friday ends. The best discounts are usually limited to these two days (and the weekend between them); however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

What deals can we expect during Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

As in years past, Black Friday often matches and exceeds the best prices offered throughout the year. You can expect to save on nearly every product available, especially on Amazon. Whether you’re shopping for a new bed, the latest technology or a new winter coat, Black Friday 2022 will have your needs covered and Amazon will have those needs at the lowest prices of the year.

What are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday toy deals?

There are tons of Black Friday toy deals you can snag—if you hurry. You can get over 50% off the Exploding Kittens card game or score our favorite Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet for $80 off at Amazon today. You can also head to Walmart to save $10 on Nerf blasterstaking the toy's price down from $41.99 to $31.49.

Should I shop Black Friday and Cyber Monday toy deals?

Absolutely! The perfect gift is within your grasp this holiday season, as Melissa & Doug, Walmart, shopDisney, Target and other major retailers have incredible toy deals going on right now. Toys from LegoBarbieNerf and so much more are on sale already, so beat the Black Friday rush and shop these discounts today.

