150+ best last-minute Amazon Cyber Monday deals still available

Daniel Donabedian, Jillian Lucas, Mark Brezinski, Christopher Groux, Alex Kane and James Aitchison, Reviewed
·10 min read
Save on Apple iPads, Airpods, and LifeStraw Personal Water Filters for Cyber Monday 2022 on Amazon.
— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Cyber Monday has come and gone, but we're still seeing tons of deals on thousands of products in Amazon's massive catalog. If you missed Cyber Monday 2022, then worry not because there are still some of the best deals you'll see all year on air fryersMacBook laptops and so much more. Amazon's Cyber Week catalog is absurdly vast, but our shoppable links help cut through the chaos.

Featured Cyber Monday Deals

Apple Airpods Po 2 deal

Apple AirPods are on sale for Cyber Monday 2022.
This week, Apple Airpods Pro 2 are on sale for $229, which is $20 off. These best-selling ear buds have noise canceling, customizable ear tips, and 33% more battery life than the previous generation.

Apple Airpods Pro 2 for $229 (Save $20)

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter deal

Save on the LifeStaw Personal Water Filter on Amazon for Cyber Monday 2022.
Grab the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for around $16 for Cyber Monday. This portable filter allows you to easily filter water on the go and is an easy addition to your backpack while hiking or prepping an emergency kit.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for $15.96 (Save $3.99)

Top 10 Cyber Monday Amazon Deals 

Save big on everything from Kindle Paperwhite to Leesa King size mattresses

Save on Leesa and iRobot at Amazon during Cyber Monday.
The deals keep coming at Amazon with huge savings to be had on iRobot vacuums, Instant Pot pressure cookers and more. Here are our favorite Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can buy right now.

  1. AirPods Pro 2nd Generation for $229 (Save $20)

  2. Meta Quest 2 VR headset for $349.99 (Save $50)

  3. iRobot Roomba j7+ for $599 (Save $200)

  4. Apple Watch Series 8 GPS and Cellular 45mm Smart Watch for $479 (Save $50)

  5. Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser from $67.50 (Save $32.49)

  6. Instant Pot 6-Quart Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $99.95 (Save $70.04)

  7. Leesa Original Hybrid 11-Inch King Mattress for $1,299 (Save $300)

  8. Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier with True HEPA for $125.30 (Save $124.69)

  9. LifeStraw Personal Water Filter at Amazon for $15.96 (Save $3.99)

  10. Lego Ideas Tree House for $174.99 (Save $75)

Best Cyber Monday deals on Apple products

Deals on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks

Apple devices and smart products are up to $200 off for Cyber Monday.
If someone on your list has ever mentioned a deep desire to own a MacBook Air, now's the time. The highly efficient, impressive M1 MacBook model is on sale at Amazon for $799, saving you $200 on one of our favorite laptops ever made. You can also get the MacBook Pro for $1,149, $150 off its normal price.

Best Cyber Monday deals on Furniture

Deals on tables, kitchen carts and more

Redecorate your home with Cyber Monday finds.
You can't put a price on a good night's sleep, and the right piece of furniture can liven up a room and make it a more pleasant space to spend your time in. These Cyber Monday deals are a great opportunity to change up your environment and save some money in the process.

Shop Amazon furniture deals

Best Cyber Monday deals on Kitchen products

Save on Lodge, Hamilton Beach, Breville and All-Clad

Save big on some new cookware for you or a loved one this holiday. All-Clad's holding a 40% off sale, so it's a great time to grab a gift for the newlyweds in your family, or the young person who recently moved into their first apartment. The Breville Barista Touch is also our favorite espresso machine; it's very beginner-friendly.

Shop Amazon kitchen deals

Best Cyber Monday deals on Clothing

Save on Levi's, Hanes, Kate Spade, Champion

Save on clothes and accessories for Cyber Monday.
New year, new you: time for a new wardrobe? Grab a nice new jacket, a new handbag and some shapewear. A new pair of Ray-Bans sounds like a fun way to complete your new look; those never go out of style.

Shop Amazon clothing deals

Best Cyber Monday deals on Beauty products

Deals on Revlon, Crest, Laneige, Vichy

The Revlon One-Step is marked down for Cyber Monday at Amazon.
Keep your hair, skin and teeth looking their best with these great beauty products and save big during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale. If you're shopping for someone who's hard to buy for this holiday, this might be a great place to look.

Shop Amazon beauty deals

Best Cyber Monday deals on Toys and games

Deals on Legos, Nerf and L.O.L. Surprise

Get great deals on toys ahead of the holidays during Cyber Monday.
Shopping for little ones or Lego collectors? You can't go wrong with a play set, globe, Nerf Blaster or Lego Ideas set. These are some of the best Amazon deals you can get on toys right now.

Shop Amazon toy and game deals

Best Cyber Monday deals on Gaming products

Save on the Meta Quest 2, Nintendo Switch and more

Gaming consoles like the Meta Quest 2 are on sale for Cyber Monday. Snag one before they're gone!
The Meta Quest 2 is a hot item this year, and games like Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber are a great way to enjoy your new VR headset. And if you've got a family to keep entertained, the Nintendo Switch is a must-have game console that'll please everyone with its incredible, diverse library of games.

Shop Amazon gaming deals

Best Cyber Monday deals on TVs

Save on Vizio, Sony, LG, Samsung TVs

Credit: Reviewed.com Samsung's Q70A TV mixed deep black levels with ample brightness for less than $900 right now.
Some of the best TVs we've ever tested are on sale for Cyber Monday, from the LG 55-inch C2 OLED, which is $50 off and boasts truly excellent picture quality to the Sony 65-inch A95K QD for more than $1,000 off. We also love the Roku Smart TV platform.

Shop Amazon TV deals

Best Cyber Monday deals on Headphones and earbuds

Deals on Sony, Beats and more 

Nothing sounds better than headphone deals for Cyber Monday.
If you're listening to music on the go, make sure you've got some headphones or earbuds you really love. You owe it to your favorite artists and bands to listen to music at its best, and these Cyber Monday deals will blow you away with a one-two punch of great sound quality and big savings.

Shop Amazon headphone and earbud deals

Best Cyber Monday deals on Laptops, PCs and tablets

Save on HP, Samsung and more

Amazon has markdowns on Asus, Microsoft Surface and Samsung for Cyber Monday.
Looking to play games in any room of your house? Need a new laptop or tablet for work? Cyber Monday deals are a great opportunity to save big on a quality machine. You don't have to go broke buying a laptop that'll run your favorite games.

Best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon devices

Deals on Alexa, Fire and Kindle devices

Amazon tablets are on sale Sunday, November 27.
With January right around the corner, it's time to start thinking about those New Year's resolutions again. Looking to read more books in 2023? Get excited about hitting your goals by treating yourself to a brand-new Kindle Paperwhite or Fire HD tablet.

Shop Amazon device deals

Best Cyber Monday deals on Tech products

Deals on JBL, Anker, Logitech and HP

The Amazon Fire Stick 4K is one of the best streaming devices we've ever tried.
Keep your phone charged on the go at all times with a portable charger or grab yourself a new drawing tablet and webcam to kickstart your new art-streaming hobby. Whatever your plans for 2023, these holiday sales should help you get there without breaking the bank.

Best Cyber Monday deals on Home 

Deals on Bissell, iRobot, eufy and more

Keep your home clean with vacuums and robot vacuums from Bissel and iRobot.
Among the great deals we're keeping tabs on is this great price on a Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier. You can get the device for $125.30, almost 50% off, saving on an excellent air purifier with a true HEPA filter that will help you weather the winter months.

Best Cyber Monday deals onSmart home deals

Save on Kasa devices, Amazon Echo and more

The Jall Wake Up Light looks like our best overall choice and provides a similar experience at a significantly lower price.
Looking to make your home a smart home? Need a little added security for peace of mind? Check out Amazon's smart-home Cyber Monday deals now and take home smart bulbs, a garage-door control, security cameras and more.

Shop Amazon smart home deals

Best Cyber Monday deals on Mattresses

Deals on Leesa, Casper, Nectar and more

Cyber Monday is a great time to shop low prices on mattresses.
Is your old mattress starting to get uncomfortable? Need more space for a good night's sleep? If it's time for an upgrade, you can grab something really nice and save big during Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.

Shop Amazon mattress deals

Best Cyber Monday deals on Lifestyle products

Deals on GrubHub+, Waterpik, Oral-B

Amazon has great lifestyle deals waiting for you this Cyber Monday.
Get a lot of meals delivered? Save on all those GrubHub fees with a convenient GrubHub+ membership. Listening to a lot of new music? Stream all your new and old favorites with a great deal on an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription.

Best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon Warehouse 

Buy used and save a ton of money

Save big on open-box deals at Amazon during Cyber Monday 2022
If you're looking to get yourself something nice while you knock out your holiday shopping, one more place you might check is the Amazon Warehouse page. You'll find big savings on all kinds of popular and practical pre-owned items.

Shop Amazon Warehouse deals

Cyber Monday 2022: Shopping Guide

When is Cyber Monday 2022?

Cyber Monday has already begun! Black Friday 2022 was Friday, November 25. Cyber Monday 2022 will take place all day today (Monday, November 28). Thanksgiving is always the last Thursday of November, and each year Black Friday occurs the day following, with Cyber Monday following shortly after.

Do Cyber Monday sales happen on Amazon?

As a digital retailer, Amazon is heavily focused on Cyber Monday deals. Whether you’re shopping for a new TV, laptop, tablet and the latest technology or a new winter coat, Cyber Monday will have your needs covered and Amazon will let you score some of the lowest prices of the year.

How long do Cyber Monday deals last on Amazon?

Black Friday is followed directly by Cyber Monday on November 28, 2022. Technically speaking, Cyber Monday lasts is just, well, Monday. The best discounts are usually limited to Black Friday and Cyber Monday; however, some deals stick around through the end of the following week.

Does Amazon do Cyber Monday?

Yes. Amazon's Black Friday sales continue through the weekend and into Cyber Monday when shoppers will be able to find deep discounts on everything from TVs and laptops to gifts under $25 and stocking stuffers.

Do I need a Prime membership for Cyber Monday sales on Amazon?

In most cases, no, you won’t need to have a Prime membership to take advantage of Cyber Monday deals on Amazon. That said, there are likely to be a few deals that are Prime-exclusive, and you can always save on shipping costs by purchasing a Prime membership (even a trial) if you shop on Amazon frequently. Plus Elf is on Prime Video, so it’s win-win.

Shop at Amazon

