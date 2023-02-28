After 15 years on the run, a Broward murder suspect was found during a traffic stop

A deputy in Florida’s Panhandle pulled over a Nissan Altima that crossed double yellow lines. The routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a suspect in a 2007 South Florida murder.

On Sunday, a Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over Jose Wilson Padilla-Padilla, who was wanted for first-degree murder under the alias Wilson “El Tigre” Padilla-Diaz.

Padilla-Padilla was then arrested and booked into the Walton County Jail. He has yet to be extradited to Broward as of Tuesday evening.

Padilla-Padilla’s wife told deputies that they met in Mexico 12 years ago and had been living in the Panhandle for less than a year.

#FLPD #ArrestAlert: Last night, @WCSOFL arrested a man known as “El Tigre” who was wanted for a 2007 #FortLauderdale murder.



Seems he fled the country following the incident but we’re grateful to now have closure for the victim’s family. @FTLCityNews https://t.co/SYeIQnU3bQ — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) February 28, 2023

A man nicknamed “El Tigre” was the suspected triggerman in the Oct. 20, 2007 slaying of Wilson Zelaya, 28, who was shot inside the International Sports Bar at 3927 SW 16th St. in Fort Lauderdale, according to Miami Herald archives.

Witnesses told police the gunman didn’t say a word to Zelaya, who lived in Plantation, before firing several shots and leaving through the back door.

