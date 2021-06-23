15 Years of Krrish: A Look at India's Multiverse of Superheroes

Krrish marks its 15-year anniversary today, and we cannot believe how much the superhero space in India has changed since then. While Krrish might be one of the most prominent movies to actually kick-start the superhero era in the 2000s, it is certainly not the only one.

Many movies have come out since, and in their signature Bollywood style, have given us movies that are an amazing mix of romance, comedy, action, and superhero stuff all rolled into one. Some of them might have missed the mark and ended up making the movie more funny than heroic, but no harm, no foul, right? We're all suckers for cringe content, anyway.

Let's take a look at some of the movies that came out since Krrish and before Krrish, shall we?

1. Govinda and Kimi Katkar as Superman and Superlady

In the movie Dariya Dil (1988), Govinda donned a Superman costume, and his co-star Kimi Katkar was seen as Superlady in the song "Tu Mera Superman". The popularity of this song has surpassed the popularity of the movie itself. Seriously, I don't know one person who hasn't heard this song, but none of them can recollect which movies this is from. That's what Govinda's dance does to you!

Govinda as Superman and Kimi Katkar as Superlady

2. Malegaon ka Superrman

But wait, Govinda wasn't the only one to have a Superman rip-off. From the regional cinema of Malegaon, a small city in Maharashtra, there's a Malegaon ka Superrman too!

P.S.: Don't miss the slippers:

Malegaon ka Superrman poster

3. A Flying Jatt

Tiger Shroff played the role of a very clumsy, fun-loving superhero in A Flying Jatt (2016). Directed by Remo D'Souza, the film is peppered with scenes of overacting and a lot of drama, but that's what's flying with the audience, right?

Oh, Jacqueline was there too.

4. Super Singh

Diljit Dosanjh brought a tinge of adorable to his superhero character in Super Singh (2017). But I still have no idea why Bollywood insists on this crossover of Sikh and Superhero. But if the result is Diljit Dosanjh in a costume, I'm not complaining.

Story continues

Still from Diljit Dosanjh's Super Singh.

5. Ra.One

Shahrukh Khan in Ra.One was probably one of the coolest avatars he has ever taken. The movie might have been trolled a lot for its storyline, but there is no denying the brilliance of the movie's visual effects, which for its time, were way beyond the standards of Bollywood. Add to that a dash of King Khan's charm, and you have the perfect Bollywood comfort movie.

Still from Ra.One

6. Shaktimaan

Name one 90s kid who didn't LOVE Shaktimaan, I dare you. Shaktimaan didn't look like Superman, but the plot of his life was definitely a lot similar. But who cares? In it's own unique way, Shaktimaan became an icon, and was one of the first TV shows about a superhero in India. Served with action and a side of good deeds, it was sanskaari and Indian in every possible way.

Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan

While Marvel and DC might be dominating the international superhero space, these characters are the ones we actually grew up with and they're closer to home, too. Krrish has since come out with a sequel, Krrish 3 (2013) (the first part of the franchise being Koi Mil Gaya, released in 2003).

There will be a lot others in the future too, and we hope we get to see more of these superheroes shake things up in Bollywood soon!

