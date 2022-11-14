15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check

Andrew Lisa
·5 min read
Astarot / iStock.com
Astarot / iStock.com

The average monthly payment for Social Security retirement benefits is $1,613.77. That's not enough to get by in most places in America, but Social Security was never meant to serve as a retiree's sole source of income. Yet for many seniors, Social Security is exactly that, which won't cover the cost of living in some states.

Social Security: Why Not Everyone Will Get An 8.7% COLA Increase in 2023
Discover: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

You might be able to scrape by in the cheaper 35 states, but GOBankingRates identified 15 states that retirees can scratch off the list if Social Security is their only source of income.

In order of best of the worst to worst of the worst, here are the states where a Social Security check alone won't pay the bills. 

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

New Hampshire

  • Cost-of-living index: 109.9

  • January 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,209

At the tail end of 2021, the Laconia Daily Sun reported that it costs an average of $1,180,933 to retire in New Hampshire. That's $60,500 more than the typical 65-year-old would spend thanks to New Hampshire's high cost of living.

Keri Ann Riley / Shutterstock.com
Keri Ann Riley / Shutterstock.com

Alaska

  • Cost-of-living index: 127.1

  • January 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,100

The cost of living in remote and import-reliant Alaska is infamously high. Housing, though, isn't too big a contributor. The typical home value in the state is roughly $311,000, according to Zillow, compared to nearly $326,000 nationwide.

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned That Social Security Benefits Will Be Reduced During Your Lifetime?

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Virginia

  • Cost-of-living index: 101.8

  • January 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,344

Although the state offers good tax benefits to retirees, according to Kiplinger, Virginia is generally an inhospitable place to try to stretch a Social Security check -- but it depends where you live. Busy and expensive Northern Virginia, particularly D.C. Metro, drives the state's average cost of living way up -- try the Shenandoah Valley, instead.

aimintang / Getty Images
aimintang / Getty Images

Delaware

  • Cost-of-living index: 107.9

  • January 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,307

Tiny Delaware has long been a retirement haven because of its miles of beaches and proximity to D.C., Philly and New York. It's not a place where you'd want to live on a small fixed income, but the absence of a sales tax is as big a draw along with all that coastline.

milehightraveler / Getty Images/iStockphoto
milehightraveler / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • Cost-of-living index: 105.3

  • January 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,341

Housing is one of the biggest expenses facing retirees or anyone else living in Colorado. The typical home there now costs more than $545,000.

will_snyder_ / Getty Images/iStockphoto
will_snyder_ / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

  • Cost-of-living index: 130.1

  • January 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,114

The population of Oregon has grown by more than 10% over the last decade, according to SoFi. The state is still home to fewer than 1.81 million housing units, however, which tells much of the story of the state's high cost of living.

csfotoimages / Getty Images
csfotoimages / Getty Images

Florida

  • Cost-of-living index: 100.3

  • January 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,434

Florida has been America's primo retirement destination for generations -- but life there doesn't come cheap. You can certainly find less expensive places to retire, but not in America's most coveted beach paradises. In fact, you'll pay a whole lot more to retire on the coasts of California or Hawaii.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Connecticut

  • Cost-of-living index: 121.6

  • January 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,242

Everything costs more across the board in Connecticut, which is consistently one of the country's most expensive states. That includes groceries, transportation and healthcare, but the real doozies are housing and utilities.

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Washington

  • Cost-of-living index: 111.6

  • January 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,376

Utilities are cheaper in Washington than in the country as a whole -- much cheaper, actually. But retirees and everyone else who lives there will pay more than average across every other cost-of-living category.

sborisov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
sborisov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

  • Cost-of-living index: 124.0

  • January 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,397

Only a handful of states have higher housing costs than Maryland. Healthcare is significantly cheaper than average, but nothing else is.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

  • Cost-of-living index: 115.2

  • January 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,490

Virtually everything is more expensive than average in New Jersey, but the most dangerous hidden cost is the state's notoriously high taxes -- property taxes, in particular. Residents of the state will pay nearly $1 million in taxes -- $932,000, to be exact -- over the course of their lifetimes, according to Bloomberg. That's more than residents of any other state.

gregobagel / Getty Images
gregobagel / Getty Images

Massachusetts

  • Cost-of-living index: 135.0

  • January 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,385

Residents of only four states suffer from higher housing costs than the people who call Massachusetts home. Everything costs more than average in the notoriously expensive New England state, with not just housing, but groceries, healthcare and miscellaneous expenses being especially pricey.

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

New York

  • Cost-of-living index: 148.2

  • January 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,588

With the national baseline set at 100.0, the cost of housing in New York is a whopping 230.1 on the cost-of-living index. Healthcare is only a little above average and utilities are actually a little below, but everything else costs more in New York.

Manny Chavez / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Manny Chavez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

  • Cost-of-living index: 142.2

  • January 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,652

With a housing index above 200 and above-average costs in every major cost-of-living category, California has earned its rep as a high-cost, high-tax retirement oasis. If you're planning to retire on Social Security alone, the California dream will probably remain just that.

zorazhuang / Getty Images/iStockphoto
zorazhuang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

  • Cost-of-living index: 193.3

  • January 2022 average one-bedroom rent: $1,706

Right in the middle of the Pacific Ocean between America's West Coast and the Far East of Asia is Hawaii, which imports everything it can't grow or make on its own from a world away. Retiring in paradise isn't cheap. The typical home there now costs more than $800,000, according to Zillow.

More From GOBankingRates

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the worst states to live on only a Social Security check based on the (1) average monthly benefit for retired workers, $1,613.77, sourced from Social Security Administration; (2) the overall cost of living in each city, sourced from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center's 2021 Cost of Living data series; and (3) the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment as sourced from ApartmentList's January 2022 data. Factors (2) and (3) were scored and combined with the highest score being the worst. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 14, 2022.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check

Latest Stories

  • Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an Extra $2,400 a Year

    Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if a new bill recently introduced to Congress wins approval -- something seniors would no doubt welcome as surging...

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • 4 Titans out on defense, Tannehill chance to start vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to start Sunday after practicing all week on his sprained right ankle, and Tennessee likely will need the veteran since four defensive starters were ruled out Friday against the Denver Broncos. Tannehill still is being evaluated and was limited Friday at practice. Yet he practiced some each day this week after missing two straight games with an ankle injury suffered in the Oct. 23 win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis st

  • Blue Jays free agent targets: Starting pitchers

    The Blue Jays have a couple holes to fill in their starting rotation. These players would do the trick.

  • Raptors' Precious Achiuwa out indefinitely with ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa is out indefinitely after partially tearing ligaments in his ankle Wednesday night against the Houston Rockets.

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • Tannehill returns, throws 2 TD passes as Titans beat Broncos

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill threw two touchdown passes to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as the Tennessee Titans rallied from a 10-point deficit to beat the Denver Broncos 17-10 on Sunday. The Titans (6-3) won for the sixth time in seven games. Tannehill returned after missing the last two games with a sprained right ankle, and he appeared rusty early as the Titans fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter and were trailing 208-53 in total yards shortly before halftime. Denver came in rested off

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

    GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Belinda Bencic keeps delivering big titles for Switzerland. The Olympic singles champion made sure Switzerland won the biggest prize in women's team tennis for the first time on Sunday, completing a near-perfect tournament by beating Australia's Alja Tomljanovic in straight sets in the Billie Jean King Cup final. The win gave Switzerland an unassailable 2-0 lead after Jil Teichmann outlasted Australia's Storm Sanders 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in the opening singles match. Bencic had

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Mahomes throws 4 TD passes as Chiefs beat Jaguars 27-17

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 331 yards and four touchdowns, Kadarius Toney showed glimpses of stardom in his second game for the Chiefs and Kansas City rolled to a 27-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Toney, who was acquired a couple of week ago from the Giants, had 33 yards rushing to go with four catches for 57 yards and his first NFL touchdown reception, helping the Chiefs (7-2) win their sixth straight over the Jaguars. Travis Kelce, Marquez Valdes-Scan

  • Finau handles the wind, keeps Houston Open lead at 4

    HOUSTON (AP) — Tony Finau had his highest score of the week and it felt as though it was his best in a cold wind Saturday. He kept bogeys off his card, had a 2-under 68 and kept his lead at four shots going into the final round of the Houston Open. Finau had such control at Memorial Park that he hit every fairway and missed only two greens on a day when the average score was 71.2 and only one of the three par-5s played to an average score over par. Most satisfying was the 10-foot par putt he mad

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B