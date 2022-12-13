15 Wine Gift Baskets 2022: Find the best Christmas wine gifts to give this year

Give the gift of wine gift baskets from Harry and David, Wine.com and more this holiday season.
Give the gift of wine gift baskets from Harry and David, Wine.com and more this holiday season.

This holiday season give a great gift with a personalized wine gift basket. A thoughtful way to show your appreciation to whoever’s hosting the holiday get together this year, or to impress your wine-loving in-laws, wine gift baskets and gift boxes are a surefire way to get on their good side.

With pre-made gift baskets with things like wine and sweets in them, you can shop smarter, not harder. Bring a smile to your bestie's face with a pinata and sparkling rose gift basket from Harry and David or a movie lover's wine basket and show up with the best gift at the holiday party.

No matter what type of basket you pick, your loved one will enjoy getting new treats and trying out some new wine. Some gift baskets even come with everything you need to make an entire meal!

Most affordable wine gift baskets

Monthly Sommelier has wine gift baskets as low as $39
Monthly Sommelier has wine gift baskets as low as $39

Get straight to the point with the Exquisite Cheese & Wine Gift Basket from Monthly Sommelier. This gift basket is a great affordable option when it comes to gifting and would be a nice gift for neighbors or really anyone on your holiday shopping list.

Included is a bottle of wine (with option to upgrade or add additional bottles), a rich camembert, two wine glasses with ornate rim detailing, a small bamboo cutting board, and a box of artisan multigrain crackers. Find this and more affordable wine gift baskets at Monthly Sommelier.

$39 at Monthly Sommelier

Wine gift baskets under $50

Feed their sweet tooth with gourmet baskets from Wolferman's.
Feed their sweet tooth with gourmet baskets from Wolferman's.

If you're looking for a great gift basket on a budget, you can't go wrong with one of the many options from Wolferman's. Get sweet gift baskets like the delectable looking Chocolate Decadence Cake and Red Wine basket for the sweetie on your list.

Red wine fans will enjoy the included Tempranillo and are sure to be pleasantly surprised with the added chocolate decadence cake and marionberry (a domesticated blackberry varietal) preserves to be enjoyed together.

$50 at Wolferman's

Wine gift baskets under $100

Hazelton's has a huge selection of gorgeous wine gift baskets for the holidays.
Hazelton's has a huge selection of gorgeous wine gift baskets for the holidays.

Who said giving a nice gift had to break the bank? With the Fine Wine & Pears Gift Basket from Hazelton's it'll look like you spent a fortune without having actually done so. Perfect for colleagues, family or friends, this wine gift basket is elegant as well as classic looking for the ideal holiday gift.

The basket includes a bottle of red wine, four chocolate dipped pears, an acacia wood cutting board and two wine glasses for sharing.

$96 at Hazelton's

Wine gift baskets for Mom

Wine gift baskets for mom at Harry and David.
Wine gift baskets for mom at Harry and David.

Make mom happy this holiday season with a relaxing wine gift basket with included paint by number set from Harry and David. Help foster her inner creativity with the DIY Painting Set with Wine, which includes the option of one or two canvases, a set of 11 paints, two paintbrushes and a chewy red blend from Oregon.

Not big into painting? With Harry and David you can find something for every interest, like this gorgeous basket that includes flowers that will never die, a beautiful ceramic vase and a bottle of award-winning Chardonnay.

$60 at Harry and David

A Kosher wine gift basket for Hanukkah

Hazelton's has great Kosher gift baskets for Hanukkah.
Hazelton's has great Kosher gift baskets for Hanukkah.

For Kosher free gift baskets, Hazelton's has you covered. With an entire category dedicated to Kosher gifting, you can shop with peace of mind for Purim, Sukkot, Rosh Hashanah and more.

The Gourmet Chocolates & Wine Hanukkah Gift Basket includes not one, but two types of chocolate, honey, fruit and a Kosher wine for their brightest Hanukkah yet. Plus, you can upgrade the basket to include even more goodies.

$51 at Hazelton's

Luxury wine gift baskets

Get luxury gift baskets at Wine.com.
Get luxury gift baskets at Wine.com.

Finding luxury gifts they'll love just got easier at Wine.com. Go big with the 90 Point Grand Gourmet Wine Gift Basket stuffed with four upscale wines, and tons of sweet and savory treats all packed into a reusable basket.

Take the guesswork out of impressing your in-laws with luxury gift baskets at a range of prices. For the stay at home crowd, we'd take a peek at the Italian Dinner Wine Gift Basket, which includes everything you need for an Italian dinner for two at just $90.

$250 at Wine.com

Wine gift baskets for foodies

Get the best wine gift basket for foodies from Hazelton's Gift Baskets.
Get the best wine gift basket for foodies from Hazelton's Gift Baskets.

We all know that person who knows all the best spots in town. But how do you please someone with great taste and an adventurous palate? With a wine gift basket of course! The Rustic Italian Gourmet Gift Board from Hazelton's is a great gift for wine lovers and includes everything they'll need to make a beautiful Italian charcuterie board, from the board to the cheese knives.

Gluten-free? No prob! Hazelton's makes it a point to cater to everyone and offers gift baskets for a variety of dietary restrictions.

$188 at Hazelton's

Wine gift baskets for red wine lovers

Go all out with the Coppola Diamond Collection wine gift basket at Wine and Country.
Go all out with the Coppola Diamond Collection wine gift basket at Wine and Country.

Does your loved one always go for Pinot Noir, Cabernet or maybe even a nice full-bodied Borolo? Stock their selection of reds with the Coppola Diamond Collection Red Wine Duet from Wine and Country.

This gift basket includes both a rich, complex Cabernet as well as a bottle of Merlot with luscious plum and red raspberry flavors to be paired with a variety of gourmet snacks like caramel sea salt cookies, vanilla fudge and more.

$140 at Wine and Country

Wine gift baskets for white wine lovers

Find sweet and savory white wine gift baskets at Gourmet Gift Baskets.
Find sweet and savory white wine gift baskets at Gourmet Gift Baskets.

Picture this: you're sitting on a patio with your favorite people on a breezy summer day. You're laughing, the sun is shining and in your hand is a cold glass of white wine. Sounds perfect, right? Find the best wine gift baskets for white wine lovers like the White Wine Favorites at Gourmet Gift Baskets and show them that you know them this holiday season.

Included in the $60 price is a bottle of crisp Sauvignon Blanc and complementary snacks to make happy hour even happier.

$60 at Gourmet Gift Baskets

For the one who says yes way to rose

Give the gift of La Vie en Rose with this glamorous Rose and Godiva chocolate combo from Wine.com
Give the gift of La Vie en Rose with this glamorous Rose and Godiva chocolate combo from Wine.com

Nothing says I like ya quite like a sparkling wine gift and when it's paired with high-end Godiva chocolates, the message is clear. With a gift set or wine gift basket from Wine.com you can be sure that they know you appreciate them and with the Laurent-Perrier Cuvee Rose & Godiva Gift Set they'll feel especially special this year.

Rated 96 Points by Wine Spectator, the included sparkling rose is an ideal pairing for milk, dark and white chocolates from Godiva. Sounds like the ideal girls night in to us!

$110 at Wine.com

For the chocolate lover

Impress chocolate lovers with the Chocolate Decadence gift basket from Hazelton's.
Impress chocolate lovers with the Chocolate Decadence gift basket from Hazelton's.

Buying for a chocolate lover can be hard if you're constantly trying to one up last year's gift. This year, make it easy with a Chocolate Decadence Gift Basket from Hazelton's. With included chocolate that's meant to be paired with wine, your favorite chocolate lover will be pleased about the opportunity to try something new. Plus, you can easily upgrade the bottle of red included, or trust Hazelton's judgement and keep it simple.

$64 at Hazelton's

A classic wine gift basket

This wine gift basket from Wine.com comes in a reusable picnic basket.
This wine gift basket from Wine.com comes in a reusable picnic basket.

Gifting for someone you don't know very well can be a bit of a bear but whether you pulled a Secret Santa name of your favorite uncle, or his brand new girlfriend you'll be sure to please with a wine gift basket from Wine.com.

Keep it classy with the Reusable Modern Picnic Basket Wine Gift Set and cover your bases with red and white wines paired with classic snacks like mixed nuts, cheese and chocolate truffles.

$100 at Wine.com

A golf themed wine gift basket for him

This wine gift box form Hazelton's even includes a putter set.
This wine gift box form Hazelton's even includes a putter set.

Calling all golf lovers! The Golf Pro Wine Gift Set is a great find for the golfer who will be missing the course this holiday season. Adorable white chocolate golf balls are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this cutie and along with wine and snacks, this wine gift basket also includes a putter set that's perfect for down time in between meetings.

What's great about Hazelton's is that along with their pre-made gift baskets they also give you the option to add to your gift to make it extra special. You can even add balloons!

$135 at Hazelton's

For your brunch gang

Show your favorite gal pal that you love her with something pink and alcoholic this holiday season.
Show your favorite gal pal that you love her with something pink and alcoholic this holiday season.

For the best gifts for your brunch gang or new sister-in-law, look no further than Harry and David. Add the "Stop and Smell the Rosé" Wine Glasses with Rosé Wine to cart and cross them off your list.

With a bottle of crisp rose and adorable stemless wine glasses with "Stop and Smell the Rosé" printed on them, it's hard to overlook this affordable wine gift.

$50 at Harry and David

For the mother in law who's hard to impress

Sweeten their day with chocolate dipped fruits and wine gift baskets from Hazelton's
Sweeten their day with chocolate dipped fruits and wine gift baskets from Hazelton's

You know they love you but sometimes you're still trying to impress them. Sweeten their day with this beautiful gift basket from Hazelton's. The Chocolate Dipped Fruits & Wine Gift Set is gorgeous with included chocolate dipped strawberries, pears and obviously a great bottle of Cabernet.

Perfect for in-laws, new parents or even your next door neighbor. Skip the dried fruit and random nut mix and go for gold this Christmas.

$105 at Hazelton's

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

