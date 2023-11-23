15 White Pedicure Looks to Wear Year-Round

If you're thinking about what pedicure color to get next, white pedicures are not only a trendy choice but also a versatile option that can be worn all year. Whether it's the warmth of summer or the chill of winter, white pedicures add a touch of freshness to any outfit.

During the warmer months, white pedicures create a clean look that perfectly complements a tan and the vibrant hues of summer clothing. White pedicures are not limited to summer, though. When the temperatures drop and the leaves change color, white nails offer a refreshing contrast to the darker, richer tones of autumn and bring a sense of brightness and lightness.

White pedicures are also incredibly versatile when it comes to nail art. From minimalist designs to intricate patterns, white serves as the perfect backdrop for any artistic expression. With white as your base, you can experiment with embellishments, glitter, or even combine it with other nail colors to create a unique and eye-catching design.

Chain Embellishment

The silver tips and chain embellishment create a visually striking contrast against the white base, making this pedicure stand out.

Designer Motif

The YSL motif is a fun choice for anyone who wants to make a fashion statement with their pedicure. Adding a designer motif adds a touch of luxury and fashion-forwardness to the pedicure.

Seaside Watercolor

The sea-inspired watercolor design gives this pedicure calming ocean vibes. The star accents provide a fun, playful element.

Glossy White

You can never go wrong with a glossy pedicure. This glossy white finish gives off a pristine look.

Glittery White

This pedicure is perfect for special occasions or when you want to add a bit of pizzazz to your everyday style. The glitter adds a touch of sparkle and glam, while the gems in the center accentuate the overall look.



Winter Snowflake

This pedicure is perfect for the holiday season. The snowflakes add a touch of wintery charm and the gems bring a hint of sparkle and glamor to the toes. The design captures the essence of a winter wonderland.

Gold Accents

A design that combines simplicity and elegance. The white polish gives a clean and fresh look, while the gold cross adds a touch of uniqueness.

Marine French

This marine theme combines the timeless French pedicure with a fun and refreshing twist. The sea-inspired accents create a unique eye-catching finish.

Gold Block

The textured gold accent on this design gives this pedicure luxe vibes and adds an eye-catching element.

Golden Sun

This gold sparkly design adds a warm, radiant look to this white pedicure. It's the perfect choice for a special occasion or a party.

Green Haze

This green and gold design adds a modern abstract effect to a typical white pedicure.



Jeweled French

“French nails never go out of style and are the easiest way to achieve a classic look with your white polish,” says Green. “I love using the Nails.INC white Mani Marker. It’s an easy way to perfect a French manicure. Metallic accents are also a chic and trendy way to take your white pedicure to the next level.”

White Accent

If you're not ready for a full-on white pedicure, a white accent toe is a fun way to jazz up any design.

Glitter Stripe

This glittery stripe catches the light and adds a unique shimmer to this nail look.

Leafy White

“The great thing about a white pedicure is that it provides the perfect canvas for a variety of nail art designs,” says Green. This chic nature-inspired design embodies a fresh look. The delicate leaf adds a touch of nature's beauty.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which white polish shades work well for pedicures?

The amazing thing about white nail polish is its wide range of shades and finishes. Whether you prefer a smooth matte finish or a dazzling sparkle, there are so many options to choose from. Our experts say a few of their favorite polishes include Nails.INC Find Me in Fulham, Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Polish in Get Mod, and Sally Hansen Cuddle Puddle.

Can my white pedicure last without chipping or yellowing?

The best way to achieve a long-lasting white pedicure is to make sure you always cleanse the nails first, to remove any dirt and oil. Then, use a base coat to help the polish adhere to the nail better. “I like to use Nails.INC Nailkale Base Coat to achieve a smooth base, followed by 2-3 coats of white polish,” says Green.

Do white pedicures suit every skin tone?

“I love a white pedicure because of how versatile it is,” says Green. “It’s a shade that is flattering on every skin tone and with every look. It’s a great color for the beach, as the shade accentuates a summer tan, making your skin appear more radiant and sun-kissed.” If you have very fair skin with red tones, our experts recommend adjusting the shade of white to a softer color by layering different shades of white, instead of chalk white.



