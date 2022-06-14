15 ways to wear the western trend

Western Trend

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Melanie Sutrathada is an In The Know lifestyle contributor. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter for more.

The past two years have had us reaching for a lot of things — sourdough recipes because we had nothing better to do, a very alarming amount of true crime documentaries and, of course, an escape from the mundane. We’re talking a whole van life, babbling brook, let’s-run-off-and-ride-horses-into-the-sunset situation.

There’s definitely been a recent push towards a simpler time and a desire to escape the mundane and romanticize your life. Cue the western trend. We’re talking cowboy boots, fringe everything, prairie dresses and anything else you would wear while maybe running through a flower field with the wind whistling through your hair.

Here are our favorite western-inspired pieces to spice up your wardrobe and maybe even have you looking like you’re an extra in Westworld.

R. Vivimos Boho Midi Dress, $31.99

If you’re in need of a frolic in a field, this is the dress to order. The puffy sleeves and flowy fabric could be right out of a western movie.

Buy Now

Madewell Fringe Bandana, $6.99 (Orig. $14.50)

Credit: Madewell

A great bandana is a western staple whether you’re moving to the country or sitting in the park with a sweet tea on a warm summer day. Tie it around your neck, wrap it around a low ponytail or tuck it into your back pocket. The options are endless.

Buy Now

REVICE Denim Venus Flares, $58.80 (Orig. $98)

Credit: REVICE

I told myself that I would never wear flare jeans again after stumbling upon some truly atrocious pre-Y2K photos of Baby Melanie, but here we are. These high-waisted babies are so flattering though, and will not have you questioning your life choices 10 years from now.

Story continues

Buy Now

Lookwoild Cow Print Shorts, $15.98

Your regular high-waisted shorts never stood a chance. Meet the cool-girl cow print version that’s perfect for pairing with cowboy boots.

Buy Now

Idyllwind Southern Belle Western Boots, $199.50

Credit: Idyllwild

These boots were definitely meant for walking. Pair these stunning western-inspired statement boots with your favorite prairie dress or high-waisted denim year-round.

Buy Now

Roper Classic Floral Print Western Core Shirt, $38.97($55.99)

Credit: Country Outfitter

Channel your inner cowgirl with a western-style shirt that really packs a punch. This one is a whole vibe that belongs in your closet ASAP.

Buy Now

Idyllwind Hit the Road Concho Belt, $46.50

Credit: Boot Barn

Coco Chanel once said, “Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off,” and that’s a rule I generally follow, except when it comes to this belt because it’s that good. This statement chain belt is made of silvertone conchos with gorgeous turquoise stones that will definitely make any outfit instantly more cool.

Buy Now

Free People Country Road Cowboy Hat, $58

Credit: Free People

The iconic cowboy hat you’ve been waiting for is here. With a western-style silhouette and upturned wire brim, this cowboy hat would definitely be Annie Oakley-approved.

Buy Now

Wrangler Retro® Sherpa-Lined Western Denim Jacket, $89

Credit: Wrangler

Meet the classic with a twist. The sherpa lining on this denim jacket makes this number the ultimate cold-weather wardrobe staple whether or not you’re trotting off on a horse any time soon.

Buy Now

JustFab Fringe Shoulder Bag, $62.95

Credit: JustFab

Bring the western style into your rotation with a fringe shoulder bag that goes with just about everything.

Buy Now

Coconuts by Matisse Bambie Western Boot, $100.95

It’s time to switch out your go-to shoe for a western boot with a sleek, stylish silhouette. These beige faux leather boots are less horse-riding ranch hand and more Instagram it-girl.

Buy Now

Boot Barn Chaperros Fringe Suede Skirt, $465

Credit: Boot Barn

Hot pink. Fringe. Stud detailing. Need I say more? This skirt is basically what western dreams are made of, and it BELONGS in your closet.

Buy Now

Lee Western Button Down Shirt, $78

Credit: Lee Jeans

To dip your toe in the western trend without going full-on John Wayne, you’ll want to tap “add to cart” to this classic button-down with rodeo detailing and twin pockets.

Buy Now

Tai Jewelry Feather Drop Earrings, $90

Credit: Tai

Get ready to giddy up with a pair of turquoise and gold-plated brass earrings. We’re obsessed with how this accessory ups the ante for any western look.

Buy Now

Simple Retro Tulip White Embroidered Blouse, $74.99

Credit: Simple Retro

A pleated front and ruffled collar add just the right amount of romance to this dreamy top, especially when paired with cowboy boots and your favorite denim.

Buy Now

If you enjoyed this story, here are 14 denim jackets you can wear over anything!

The post 15 ways to wear the western trend appeared first on In The Know.