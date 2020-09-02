15 ways to make the most of the end of summer

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

You've got a big weekend coming up, and it's not that you have anywhere to be. This Labor Day weekend, you owe it to yourself to make the most of your staycation or socially distanced camping trip. From skin-saving bug repellant to a backpack that'll fit everything but your kitchen sink, the best items to have on hand this long weekend will also save you the rest of the season.

1. Have happy hour in the pool

You'll feel like you're literally floating on a cloud.

Complete with five drink holders and an ice bucket (that works double-duty as a snack bowl, small dog holder, or portable speakers surface—win!), this long weekend essential is the ultimate way to ensure you never have to get out of the pool, hot tub or lake. Thanks to its upgraded and widened valve technology, it inflates easily with a hairdryer on cold. Of its 900 ratings, many customers note how it’s a pure joy to have around: “Great drink holder for the pool. Very stable and holds cups, cans and snacks. Plus it's just fun to see the floating rainbow and cloud.”

Get the Jasonwell Inflatable Rainbow Cloud Drink Holder on Amazon for $14.99

2. Roast marshmallows and tell scary stories

There's no better way to get lit.

Spend the weekend telling ghost stories, roasting marshmallows, and singing John Cougar Mellencamp. Easy to assemble, store, and use, the stainless steel Solo Stove generates heat with very little smoke. It burns wood so efficiently that reviewers claim you won’t be left with more than a fine ash, making cleanup as simple as discarding said ash. If you provide your own heat-resistant barrier or ranger stand, it’ll be safe for use on a wooden deck. One reviewer says “The best purchase I've made in a while. I love it and it’s so easy to clean, assemble, disassemble, and stow away.”

Get the Solo Stove Ranger Stainless Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit on Wayfair for $235.99

3. Sit back and relax

Staying put all day is highly encouraged.

Whether morning, noon, or night, there’s going to be a lot of sitting this weekend (in the best way possible—you deserve a break!). Get comfy in this number one best-selling folding chair with over 16,000 reviews that consistently tops best-of lists across the internet. Featuring a cushioned back and seat, a four-can cooler, and two cup holders, you’ll love staying put for hours on end.

Get the Coleman Portable Camping Quad Chair with 4-Can Cooler on Amazon for $50.59

4. Enjoy the outdoors without the itch

Itchy skin can finally bug off.

We can all agree bugs are a pretty big, ahem, buzzkill. You don’t want to have to cut your night short because you forgot to bring your own bug spray (the best kind of BYOB—duh). This three-wick candle contains potent citronella that works to repel bugs and flying insects for a total of 40 hours. It comes in a portable container so you can take it with you wherever the weekend takes you. With nearly 3,000 reviews, reviewers say they make the perfect addition to camping trips: “They work! We take them on every camping trip—put them around the perimeter of the campsite and we're good to go! We have tried single-wick candles and they are a bust, with lots of wax ending up wasted. The triple-wick is the only way to go.”