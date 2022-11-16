16 thoughtful hostess gifts that'll keep you on the guest list this holiday season

Best host and hostess gifts 2022.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Okay so maybe gifts aren’t quite under the tree yet, but there’s no denying the holiday shopping season is already in full swing! Here at Reviewed, we’ve curated the best gifts for everyone on your list, including the best hostess gifts, because you don’t want to forget about the wonderful people who are cooking your delicious Thanksgiving meal, inviting you to their epic holiday party or giving you a place to stay this holiday season.

Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter to get all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice.

From a seasonal candle to a cozy throw blanket to a s’mores maker, these are the best gift ideas for a hostess (or host) that will keep you on the guest list and also give you no excuse to show up empty handed!

►Holiday gift guides 2022: Shop for everyone on your list with this ultimate gift guide

1. Waterfall Coupe Glasses

Best host and hostess gifts 2022: Waterfall Coupe Glasses

The hostess with the mostess style will absolutely gush over this gorgeous set of four Waterfall Coupe Glasses. A coupe glass is an alternative to a flute and also creates a beautiful display for shaken or stirred cocktails. (Personally, I prefer shaken). The sophisticated hand painted crystalline design of this set is simply stunning.

$64 at Anthropologie

2. S’mores Maker

Best host and hostess gifts 2022: S’mores Maker

I once hosted a holiday party where three out of five families brought a s’mores maker for the gift exchange! It’s a popular hostess gift because it’s unique, fun and of course, makes delicious s’mores—with no campfire required! This S’mores Maker from Williams Sonoma features a ceramic tray, four roasting sticks, a grill top and a roasting chimney to make perfectly toasted s’mores.

$50 at Williams Sonoma

3. Platterful Charcuterie Kit

Best host and hostess gifts 2022: Platterful Charcuterie Kit.

Don’t hesitate to gift something cheesy with a Charcuterie Kit from Platterful. This all-in-one kit will save the host precious party prep time by including all the ingredients like meats, cheeses, crackers and spreads needed to build a delicious and gorgeous charcuterie board in a fraction of the time. An instruction sheet and even a video tutorial is available to help the host build an insta-worthy board. The best part? For each box sold, 10 meals are donated to feed hungry children across America.

Story continues

From $75 at Platterful

4. Cocktail drink bombs

Best host and hostess gifts 2022: Cocktail drink bombs.

Help the party host serve up more drinks in a hurry with a variety pack of Cocktail Drink Bombs. Each bomb contains all the ingredients needed to mix a variety of beverages with flavors like margarita, mojito and peach bellini. Drop one into sparkling water for a refreshing mocktail or add alcohol for a yummy cocktail.

$30 at Uncommon Goods

5. Green Chef

Best host and hostess gifts 2022: Green Chef

For the host who needs a break after putting so much time and energy into making their delicious holiday meals, a Green Chef gift card will be greatly appreciated. They’ll be able to choose from a variety of healthy and organic meal kits to be delivered to their door. Dietary restrictions pose no problems as keto, vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options are available.

From $50 at Green Chef

6. Kiehl’s Body Care Bundle

Best host and hostess gifts 2022: Kiehl’s Body Care Bundle

This is for the one who deserves to be pampered after cleaning up after their guests, or has dry hands after doing all those dishes. The Kiehl’s Body Care Bundle includes Ultimate Strength Hand Salve which is the best hand cream we’ve ever tested, offering a creamy texture and moisturizing finish, plus their luxurious Creme de Corps body lotion and a tube of soothing lip balm.

$32 at Nordstrom Rack

7. Anthropologie Capri Blue candles

Best host and hostess gifts 2022: Capri Blue candles

Not all scented candles are created equal. As someone who regularly pops into Anthropologie just to sniff their candles, I can vouch for Pumpkin Clove and Fir & Firewood as my favorite seasonal scents, or you can never go wrong with Anthropologies’s signature Volcano scent.

Shop Capri Blue Candles at Anthropologie

8. Saje Aroma Wander Essential Oil Diffuser

Best host and hostess gifts 2022:Saje Aroma Wander

The Saje Aroma Om is the best essential oil diffuser we tested, and now the brand makes a portable model, the Aroma Wander. This cordless and rechargeable diffuser keeps a refreshing mist going for up to three hours continuously or six hours on the intermittent setting. It’s convenient for smaller spaces, traveling or can even be placed in the car. Just add a few drops of your favorite Saje diffuser blend.

For the holidays, enjoy a set of Good Cheer seasonal blends and the festive Aroma (Be) Free Ruby Red diffuser, perfect to set the scene (and scent) at any holiday party.

$66 at Saje

$118 at Saje

9. ChefSofi Round Cheese Board set

Best host and hostess gifts 2022: ChefSofi Round Cheese Board set

The best holiday parties start with the best bites. The ChefSofi Round Cheese Board is one of our favorite charcuterie boards and one the host or hostess will be happy to use for their spreads at any of their fabulous parties. Made of acacia wood, the set comes complete with four removable ceramic bowls and four knives that can be stored in their own compartment for ultimate convenience.

$61 at Amazon

10. Magnolia Bakery desserts

Best host and hostess gifts 2022: Magnolia Bakery desserts

Bring a mouth watering dessert and you’re guaranteed to stay on the holiday party guest list. The famous Magnolia Bakery now ships nationwide, making it easier than ever to gift their incomparable banana pudding, or any number of their mouth watering cookies, cakes and desserts. For Thanksgiving, don't miss out on ordering an apple crumb, pecan or classic pumpkin pie.

Shop desserts at Magnolia Bakery

11. Nordstrom throw blanket

Best host and hostess gifts 2022: throw blanket .

A throw blanket is a practical gift that’s perfect for the chilly, winter months. One fantastic gift option is the Bliss Plush Throw that feels super soft and a great value at under $30. If you’re feeling generous or being hosted for an extended amount of time, the CozyChic Throw Blanket by Barefoot Dreams lives up to its name as it is extra cozy and incredibly chic.

$29 at Nordstrom

$147 at Nordstrom

12. Netany drinking glasses with bamboo lids and glass straws

Best host and hostess gifts 2022: Bamboo Glasses

Is it just me, or does drinking out of a nice glass make whatever is in it taste better? These best selling Netany drinking glasses I found at Amazon have become a favorite within my household. My kids request their after school smoothies in them, and I have given myself a major upgrade from the plastic cup I used to drink my water out of every day. The set comes with eight can shaped glasses, eight bamboo lids, eight reusable glass straws and two cleaning brushes.

$29 at Amazon

13. Momofuku Dave’s Faves Pack

Best host and hostess gifts 2022: Daves’ Faves Pack

Edible gifts are always appreciated by hosts, after all, they put a lot of time, money and effort into feeding you, so why not return the favor with something flavorful? Momofuku is a culinary brand founded by Michelin star chef David Chang and now anyone can feel like they’re in one of his five-star restaurants with the Dave’s Faves Pack of pantry staples that include his famous noodles, chili crunch, tamari and spicy seasoned salt.

$49 at Momofuku

14. Libby Bubble Pack

Best host and hostess gifts 2022: Libby Bubble Pack

Champagne is always a good idea, but for a lighter bubbly beverage, try Libby’s Bubble Pack, which comes with three full-size bottles that can be customized from red to white to rosé. These bubbled wines are lighter in calories and lower in alcohol than your average glass of sparkling wine, making them the perfect sip whether it’s a weekday brunch or big celebration.

$54 at Libby

15. Sweet Laurel Cake Kit

Best hostess gifts: Sweet Laurel Cake Kit

For the hostess who loves to bake, this beautifully packaged Sweet Laurel Cake Kit will make the sweetest gift. This isn't your basic store bought cake mix, though, because it features better-for-you ingredients like one box of gluten free, refined sugar free chocolate cake mix, vegan caramel topping and paleo, organic vanilla extract.

$55 at Sweet Laurel

16. Flowers, chocolate and wine

Best host and hostess gifts 2022: Flowers, chocolate and wine

When in doubt, you can always grab a fresh bouquet of flowers, a box of chocolate truffles or for the wine lover, a bottle of wine or two from Drizly. Any host or hostess will appreciate your contribution to keeping their wine rack stocked throughout the holidays.

Shop wine at Drizly

Holiday gift guide 2022

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts.Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Best hostess gift ideas