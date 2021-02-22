15 things that will upgrade your home office setup

There are some items that every person working from home these days needs. Yes, you can get by working from the couch or the counter for a while, but eventually, your body and your energy won’t be able to keep up. Whether you have a dedicated office space or not, you can improve your setup to make you feel more comfortable and organized. Once you have your tech essentials and a sturdy desk, check out some of the following highly-rated items that may improve your space. They might not work for everyone, but if they make you even a little less stressed, they’re worth it!

1. This uniquely shaped power strip

You'll need this power strip to keep all your tech charged.

A reliable power strip is essential for any home office with multiple electronic devices (you’ll probably be getting a few more after reading this article), and reliability certainly comes to mind when it comes to this particular power strip. It has seven different outlets, three of which are turned 90 degrees from the other four to give your cords more spacing and prevent you from having to bend your cords in unnatural ways to get them to plug in. It also comes equipped with two USB ports that your chargers can plug directly into without using up one of the outlets. Even if all the ports are in use you won’t have to worry about overheating or surges with the surge protector power cord that comes with an integrated circuit break and automatic shutdown.

Get the GE Pro 7-Outlet 2-USB Power Strip from Walmart for $19.74

2. A desk lamp perfect for Zoom calls

What's better than a lamp that also charges your phone?

Good lighting at your desk can help you stay focused longer, especially in the early morning or late evening. It’s also nice to have a desk lamp to balance the light from your computer and any additional screens. I like to set my lamp, laptop, and monitor up in a bit of a triangle, and my lamp provides light during calls so my face isn’t washed out. This LED lamp is timeless and slim, so you can find room for it on even a cluttered desk. Plus, it has a wireless charging pad and a USB port to charge your devices to extend their battery life to keep up with your schedule.

Get the LED Lamp with Wireless Charging from QVC for $34.96

3. This cult-favorite ergonomic chair

These chairs come in vibrant pops of color.

If you’ve spent time working from your couch, bed, or dining room chair, you know the importance of a good desk chair. This highly rated ergonomic option from Wayfair comes in over a dozen classic and fun colors, rolls, and has armrests to support your upper body. The mesh material provides comfortable support for your back and is breathable so you won’t overheat. More than 4,800 reviewers at Wayfair give this one 5 stars—a friend of mine has this very chair and claims it rolls smoothly and gives just enough bounce to lean back without the fear of tipping all the way over.

Get the Halverson Mesh Task Chair from Wayfair for $104.99

4. A game-changing seat cushion

Make any chair more comfortable.

If you aren’t able to purchase a high-end desk chair or you are repurposing a dining chair at home a seat cushion can be a real lifesaver. Wooden or metal stools and chairs aren’t designed for all-day use. Placing a cushion atop them can help relieve hip and back pain and provide comfort while you work from home. This cushion from Amerisleep is one of our editor's favorites. It has multiple layers of foam to provide comfort and support, and it isn’t too fluffy or eye-catching to distract from your home’s decor. The cushion is also lightweight and can be placed on any chair, so you can move it to a kitchen stool or porch chair as you change up your scenery as well.

Get the Sleep Cushion from Amerisleep for $69

5. A service that literally redecorates for you

Get expert assistance designing the office space of your dreams.

You may be realizing that your makeshift home office setup isn’t serving you anymore. Working from the kitchen counter or the couch isn’t very sustainable, and it may be time to upgrade your office area to better fit your needs. Enter Modsy, an online interior design firm that expertly guides you through the design process to transform your spaces. You can begin by taking the Style quiz, which is quick and easy. After a few minutes, you receive your style, what elements you tend to enjoy, and products customized to your selections. No matter your style preferences, you can browse home office designs on Modsy to find inspiration and begin creating your dream office space.

Try Modsy from $159

6. A self-heating mug

Keep your coffee from cooling down.

If you’re like me, coffee is essential to staying productive throughout the workday. However, work often distracts me from my coffee while it loses heat, and almost nothing is worse than lukewarm coffee! With the Ember Temperature Control Mug, lukewarm coffee will no longer be an issue. The mug is easily controlled through an app on your phone and will keep your coffee at the perfect temperature for 1.5 hours on a single charge, or all day long when paired with the charging coaster. Though the Ember mug is pricey, it’s an everyday staple that will bring you joy and end up saving you money in the long run.

Get the Ember Mug from Amazon for $99.95

7. This crowd-pleasing salt lamp

Yes, I've tasted my lamp!

If you have decent lighting or sit near a window, a salt lamp is a great way to add a bit of ambiance to your desk. Salt lamps tend to be affordable and I’ve enjoyed the warm light mine provides, especially during dark and gloomy days. This lamp is made from 100% pure Himalayan salt, and while we can all agree that salt lamps are gorgeous, watch out for bogus health claims like these lamps can help with anxiety or release cleansing ions.

Get the Himalayan Salt Lamp from Amazon for $19.99

8. A catch-all tray

A tray is the junk drawer of your desktop.

A tray or bowl to hold all the random items that pile up on your desk can be a lifesaver. I know it has been for me! No matter how much effort I put into keeping my desk tidy and clear, small things like paper clips, candle lighters, stickers, ripped addresses from envelopes, lip balm, flash drives, hair ties, and loose change create clutter. Now, I put all of these small items in a small bowl or tray on my desk. Though it’s not the prettiest sight, it keeps my writing space clean and when I’m looking for a spare paper clip or hair tie, I know just where to reach. This black and gold tray is sleek and classic, plus it’s large enough to hold a few pens and a stapler if needed.

Get the Oval Resin Tray from Amazon for $16.99

9. This planner, which will become your new best friend

Make a clear list for each day.

Regardless of apps designed for time tracking, making lists, and syncing with my calendar, I still find I work best with a handwritten to-do list. Writing out the most important tasks each day helps me focus, and since my brain is more present than when I’m typing, I also tend to remember my list better. A planner may not be front and center on your desk, but I suggest getting one that provides room for you to break things into sections like meetings and calls, top priorities, and a general list. I love having a daily sheet because every day feels like a fresh start! You could even rip a page out each day and tack it up beside your screen to boost your productivity.

Get the 2021 17-month planner from Rifle Paper Co. for $10.20

10. A laptop stand

Bring your screen up to eye-level.

A laptop stand is a must-have for anyone spending extensive time on a laptop. Raising your screen up to eye-level is more ergonomic and reduces the strain on your neck. This stand is adjustable, can easily fold up for transport, and has a cut-out that works as a vent to prevent your machine from overheating. Before you purchase one you’ll want to measure your laptop to be sure it’ll fit and also purchase a wireless mouse and keyboard since you won’t have easy access to the built-in keys and trackpad once your laptop is elevated. Though it sounds like a lot of gear, the wireless setup and smooth and efficient while also supporting your posture!

Get the Adjustable Laptop Stand from DUCHY for $25.99

11. A vinyl mat to protect your floor

If you have a chair with wheels, you'll probably also want a vinyl mat.

If you have an office chair with wheels, I highly suggest getting a vinyl mat as well. Whether your chair is currently on carpet, linoleum, or hardwood, a mat below your wheels is a good idea. The mat helps provide a flat surface for you to roll and swivel on while also protecting your flooring. The mat is most helpful for spaces with carpet or rugs because wheels can get stuck in the fabric or even sink into thicker rugs. You’ll want to be careful of which mat option you select if you have harder flooring since the underside can sometimes have mini “spikes” and you want to reduce damage, not create it. Either way, a mat makes your chair more useful!

Get the Vinyl Rectangular Chair Mat from Walmart for $28.59

12. Stress balls for those long days at the office

Keep these at your desk for, you know, stress relief.

A stress ball is a fairly common office desk item, but these Serenilite stress balls take things to a whole new level. Three different balls are included with three different levels of firmness, providing options based on how you feel. They are made of a gel core enveloped by a non-stick fabric that is satisfying to squeeze and works to relieve stress and increase focus, as well as reduce symptoms of carpal tunnel and arthritis, which can be extra helpful if you work with a keyboard and mouse all day. Though it’s generally best to do exercises equally on both sides of your body, consider strengthening your non-dominant hand and giving your dominant (mousepad) hand a break.

Get the Exercise Stress Ball Bundle from Amazon for $21.99

13. Coasters for all your daily beverages

Protect your new desk with coasters.

Quick—look around and count how many drinks you have nearby. If I’m being honest, I have four: water, coffee, tea, and a La Croix. I don’t know how they collect so quickly, but at any given moment there are several mugs and glasses on my desk. I use an old table, but I still want to protect it from coffee rings and water stains. I’ve also found that having coasters on my desk gives me a place to put my drink, encouraging me to only drink one (or two) at a time! An extra benefit can be intentionally keeping your drinks far from your keyboard and sensitive tech equipment to prevent damage caused by spills.

Get the Acacia and Marble Coasters from QVC for $27

14. Blue light glasses

Reduce headaches with blue light specs.

If your job requires you to stare at a screen for most of the day, then you probably know the type of pain and damage that screens may cause to your eyes. Blue light glasses can help reduce the strain on your eyes by filtering out the blue light that emanates from electronic screens, therefore protecting your eyes and easing headaches. These glasses are definitely worth it to give your eyes much-needed relief and help prevent potential long-term damage, though we recommend speaking with your eye doctor if you have specific concerns. You can get them with your prescription or without and wear over contacts if needed.

Get The Beat from Eye Buy Direct from $15

15. A designated glasses perch

You can't tell me this display doesn't make you smile.

A silly glasses perch on a desk always makes me smile. It’s practical, especially for those of us who are constantly misplacing our glasses. It’s also a nice way to add a bit of personality to your desk. This particular display is made from wood, but there are ceramic and metal options elsewhere so you can find the right one to fit your style. You can even find whimsical options like a flamingo, cat or thinking face.

Get the Wooden Eyeglass Display from Amazon for $7.50

