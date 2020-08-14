These $15 sweatpants are trending on Amazon: ‘I ordered about 9 more pairs’

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

I don’t know about you, but ever since quarantine started back in March, my approach to dressing has dramatically shifted. As someone who enjoys getting dressed up every single day, I’ve decided to give my wardrobe a complete rest and opt for the comfy basics.

The trick is finding loungewear that also makes you look polished and put together. There are a few key elements I’ve found to be the secret to elevated sweatpants: a tapered hem, pockets and lastly, opt for sleek black unless you are going for a monochromatic look with a matching sweatshirt.

So, when I came across this $15 pair on Amazon that matched my criteria, I had to investigate further. Ranked a No.1 best seller with over 10,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, these joggers were a no-brainer. Plus, it’s available in over 40 different colorways.

The pants are crafted from a premium blend of brushed polyester and spandex and are designed to provide ultimate comfort for any occasion. From a girls’ night in to working out or running errands, there’s a reason why thousands of Amazon shoppers are obsessing over these joggers.

One customer even revealed that she loved them so much she “ordered about 9 more pairs in different colors.”

Another shopper wrote, “the softest pants I’ve ever owned” and explained, “they feel like velvet and are unique in that they will keep me warm in chillier months but are airy and breathable enough to wear during the sticky, humid summer months.”

The caveat? One four-star reviewer said, “My con about this item is that as expected, it is too large in the hips. It is too spacious from the seam to the waist. I ended up rolling up the waist.”

However, according to the brand you can actually pick your waistband. “We have high waisted 1-inch, 3-inch and 5-inch waistbands to choose from for your best fit,” the sizing chart says.

If you’re in the market for more cozy wear or are still looking for the most comfortable fit, shop Amazon’s No.1 best-selling sweatpants above!

