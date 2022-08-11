15 Summer-Proof Products To Keep You Cool While You’re On The Go

Beth Mahoney
·5 min read
These cooling buys will keep you cool and comfy, even on the commute. (Photo: Amazon of Amazon / HuffPost)
These cooling buys will keep you cool and comfy, even on the commute. (Photo: Amazon of Amazon / HuffPost)

These cooling buys will keep you cool and comfy, even on the commute. (Photo: Amazon of Amazon / HuffPost)

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Hot, sunny days can be totally blissful, but this summer (and its multitude of heatwaves) feels a little too much for a lot of us. 

High temperatures are all well and good if you’re splashing in the sea or chilling out by the pool (we can dream, can’t we), but if you’re traveling about or stuck at work, the heat can be seriously bothersome, bordering on a health hazard. (Too much sun can lead to heatstroke, which, FYI, can be rather serious.) 

For those of us carrying on as normal in this heat, there are things that can help make managing the warmer temps a little more bearable, even on your commute. We’ve narrowed down the products to keep you cool on the go – bag some of these cheap but invaluable buys to make it all a bit more bearable.

Instantly chill your drink with this icy cooler
Instantly chill your drink with this icy cooler

Amazon

Instantly chill your drink with this icy cooler

Stash this in the office at work, so that once you arrive you can pour whatever drink you fancy into it. Whether it's water, a caffeine-boosting iced coffee, or a refreshing iced tea, this chiller will cool your room temp drink in under a minute.

Get it from Amazon for £22.50

This silent three-speed fan is perfect for wherever you are
This silent three-speed fan is perfect for wherever you are

Amazon

This silent three-speed fan is perfect for wherever you are

This fan can be used anywhere there's a USB port, making it the ideal buy for staying cool on the go. Too hot on the tube? Plug it into a charging port or your laptop. FYI, it's a gamechanger.

Get it from Amazon for £19.99 (£20.99)

This freezable bottle will keep your drink ice cold
This freezable bottle will keep your drink ice cold

Amazon

This freezable bottle will keep your drink ice cold

On the hottest of days, a frozen drink will help you to stay hydrated. This double-walled flask, which can be safely frozen, features built-in insulation for ensuring your drink stays cool wherever you are.

Get it from Amazon for £8.49 (was £10.99)

This facial mist will instantly spritz your skin
This facial mist will instantly spritz your skin

Amazon

This facial mist will instantly spritz your skin

Feeling the burn from the scalding heat? Whip this facial mist out and spritz yourself – you'll feel instantly cooler. This water-based, hypoallergenic spray is ultra gentle and free from any nasties, making it ideal for spraying from head to toe.

Get it from Amazon for £3.49

These sweat bands soak up sweat like a champ
These sweat bands soak up sweat like a champ

Amazon

These sweat bands soak up sweat like a champ

There's nothing worse than having sweat drip down your face, leaving you wet, sticky and even more irritable. That's where a cotton sweatband can be a game-changer, keeping sweat at bay, and helping you to feel more comfortable whatever the heat.

Get two from Amazon for £13.95

This UV protecting brolly is the ideal way to beat the heat
This UV protecting brolly is the ideal way to beat the heat

Amazon

This UV protecting brolly is the ideal way to beat the heat

Prevent yourself from overheating with this compact sun-blocking umbrella that's small enough to stash easily in your bag.

Get it from Amazon for £14.39

Wear what you want with this vegan chafing barrier balm
Wear what you want with this vegan chafing barrier balm

Amazon

Wear what you want with this vegan chafing barrier balm

You want to wear a cooling, flowing sun dress, but the issue is that you always chafe. Instead of reaching for a pair of leggings, prep your skin with this anti-chafing rub and wear whatever the hell feels comfiest.

Get it from Amazon for £11.97 (was £12.96)

Think of this wearable fan as your personal cooling system
Think of this wearable fan as your personal cooling system

Amazon

Think of this wearable fan as your personal cooling system

You're hot, you're sweaty and oh so irritable because you just can't seam to cool off. Enter, the wearable fan. This rechargeable mini fan fits perfectly around your neck and can be worn wherever you are, and FYI it's a heatwave winner.

Get it from Amazon for £9.99 (was £15.99)

This waterproof visor is super versatile
This waterproof visor is super versatile

Amazon

This waterproof visor is super versatile

Whether you're splashing in the sea, sunbathing by the pool, or working out, this waterproof UPF 50+ cap is a godsend. It's light, breathable and designed to aid cooling. Pop this bad boy on for instant relief from the heat.

Get it from Amazon for £10.99

This floppy sun hat will shade your skin
This floppy sun hat will shade your skin

Amazon

This floppy sun hat will shade your skin

With UPF 50+ UV protection, this sun hat will not only help you to stay cool, it’ll also protect your head and face from sun damage. The design is soft, comfortable and breathable – why keep it for the beach, we say wear it on your commute, too.

Get it from Amazon for £14.59

This water-activated chilly towel is a godsend
This water-activated chilly towel is a godsend

Amazon

This water-activated chilly towel is a godsend

Stow this compact chilly towel in your bag and get it out whenever you feel the heat starting to get too much. Activated with water, this lightweight, durable towel helps you to take back control of your temperature, keeping you cool even on the hottest of days.

Get it from Amazon for £10 (was £19.99)

This bottle will keep your drink ice cold all day long
This bottle will keep your drink ice cold all day long

Amazon

This bottle will keep your drink ice cold all day long

Fill this leak-proof, sweat-free double walled bottle with your favourite chilled drink and it will keep it cold for 24 hours, ensuring that you have access to a cold drink wherever you are. For an added chill factor, chuck some ice cubes in too.

Get it from Amazon for £25

Chill out with this wearable cooling ring
Chill out with this wearable cooling ring

Amazon

Chill out with this wearable cooling ring

Say goodbye to neck sweat with this condensation-free, reusable cooling ring that fits perfectly around your neck. It's super simple to use and freezes at room temperature.

Get it from Amazon for £22.99

Keep your cans cool with these pretty printed sleeves
Keep your cans cool with these pretty printed sleeves

Amazon

Keep your cans cool with these pretty printed sleeves

Planning on popping a can of your go-to drink in your bag but don't want it to get too warm? These freezable cooling sleeves could be the answer. Simply freeze and slide onto your can before stowing it in your bag.

Get eight from Amazon for £12.95

This breathable mask will keep your face suitably cool
This breathable mask will keep your face suitably cool

Amazon

This breathable mask will keep your face suitably cool

Made from ISO-Chill breathable material, this mask is ideal for wearing in warmer weather as it's designed to expel heat and remain breathable regardless of how hot it is outside.

Get it from Amazon for £46.02

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

More HuffPost Shopping

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Cavallini scores, short-handed Whitecaps snatch dramatic 2-1 win over Dynamo

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't exactly the way Vanni Sartini drew it up, but the Vancouver Whitecaps still captured three points in dramatic fashion on Friday. The 2-1 victory over the visiting Houston Dynamo is exactly the kind of result the 'Caps will need in order to secure a playoff berth, the head coach said. “If we win the playoffs, it’s all because of this win," Sartini said. "It’s a very important game. Because we go from zero to three points that allow us to stay on the course.” The 'Caps (8-10-

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson released from COVID-19 protocol

    Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson was released from COVID-19 protocols Saturday after his team defeated the Ottawa Redblacks without him. Dickenson didn't travel with the Stampeders to Ottawa for Friday's game, which Calgary won 17-3. Special teams coordinator and assistant head coach Mark Kilam took over Dickenson's sideline responsibilities in his absence and earned his first CFL win. The Stampeders improved to 5-2 in the CFL's West Division with the victory. Calgary's next game is