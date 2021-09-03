15 Striking Photos You Missed This Week

Relatives of Ahmad Saleh, a 26-year-old who was killed by Israeli gunfire this week during a protest along the Israeli border, mourn over his body during his funeral at the Jabalia refugee camp along the northern Gaza Strip on Friday. (Photo: Khalil Hamra via AP)

Above: Relatives of Ahmad Saleh, a 26-year-old who was killed by Israeli gunfire this week during a protest along the Israeli border, mourn over his body during his funeral at the Jabalia refugee camp along the northern Gaza Strip on Friday.

(Photo: ADREES LATIF via REUTERS)

Theophilus Charles sits inside his house, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ida in Houma, Louisiana, on Monday.

(Photo: FRED GREAVES via REUTERS)

U.S. Forest Service firefighter Esteban Gonzalez watches the Caldor Fire burning as it is reflected in his glasses near the town of Sciots Camp, California, on Aug. 28.

(Photo: BRANDEN EASTWOOD/AFP via Getty Images)

A kayaker paddles down a portion of Interstate 676 after flooding from Hurricane Ida in Philadelphia on Thursday.

(Photo: SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images)

Palestinians gather on Thursday during a nighttime protest along the border fence with Israel, east of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, demanding an end to Israel’s blockade and the right of Palestinians to return to lands they fled or were expelled from when Israel was founded.

(Photo: STRINGER via REUTERS)

Anti-government protesters escape from a police water cannon spouting purple dye and tear gas during a protest against the Thai government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the district of Din Daeng in Bangkok on Aug. 29.

(Photo: IVAN ALVARADO via REUTERS)

Chihiro Kitada of Japan falls during a match at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Friday.

(Photo: Joan Mateu Parra via AP)

Carla Bayerri inspects her family restaurant after flooding in the seaside town of Alcanar in northeastern Spain on Thursday.

(Photo: YASSER AL-ZAYYAT/AFP via Getty Images)

Hundreds of used tires, seen on Wednesday, were transported from a landfill in the north of Kuwait to the border region of Al-Salmi near the country’s industrial area, where they will be cut or repurposed for local use or for export.

(Photo: John Locher via AP)

Emily Francois walks through floodwaters beside her flood-damaged home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Jean Lafitte, Louisiana, on Wednesday.

(Photo: Domenico Stinellis via AP)

Audience members watch the opening ceremony of the 78th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Wednesday.

(Photo: Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Leen Garza participates in a protest against Texas’ six-week abortion ban at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday.

(Photo: Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett/U.S. Army via AP)

Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commander of the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division, XVIII Airborne Corps, boards a C-17 cargo plane at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Monday. Donahue was the final American service member to depart the country.

(Photo: Noah Berger via AP)

The Caldor Fire burns in Eldorado National Forest in California on Aug. 29.

(Photo: John Locher via AP)

People carry supplies to their boat at dusk in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Jean Lafitte, Louisiana, on Wednesday.

