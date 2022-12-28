These 26 Stores Are Open on New Year's Day 2023



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

The new year is here! If you're ready to kick off 2023 with a trip to the store, whether you're putting the finishing touches on your New Year's lunch or preparing for a week of healthy dinners, you'll need to know what's open. Just like on all major holidays, it's important to check before you leave the house to see if the stores near you are open.

Here, you'll find a list of grocery store chains, restaurants, and other chains along with all the information currently available about their New Year's Eve and New Year's Day 2023 operating hours. Whether you want to grab a coffee at Starbucks, do a few errands at Walmart, or just wander the aisles at Target, here's where you can expect to kick off the new year. Keep in mind that this year, January 1 falls on a Sunday, which changes things a bit. Many businesses, like banks and the post office, will observe the holiday by closing their doors on Monday, January 2.

Grocery and Convenience Stores Open on New Year's Day 2023

ALDI: Last year, the grocery store chain was open with limited hours on New Year's Eve, but closed its doors on January 1. You'll want to plan ahead for New Year's Day. (Please note some ALDI locations may have alternative hours—you can check on the location nearest you here.)

7-Eleven: 7-Eleven stores will be open for their normal hours during New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. (For some stores, that's 24 hours!)

CVS: Hours will vary by location, so you'll want to check with your local CVS. But for the most part, their stores should be open for at least part of New Year's Day.

Kroger: The pharmacy hours may differ, but many Kroger stores will be open 24 hours (or normal operating hours) on New Year's Day. Others will be open with limited hours—use Kroger's store locator to check.

Publix: On New Year's Eve, Publix will open at its normal hours, but close by 9 p.m. On New Year's Day, many stores will close by 7 p.m. and all pharmacies will be closed. Be sure to check your local location as exact times will vary.

Rite Aid: Need something from this convenience store? Stop by during its normal hours to pick up any of your usual necessities.

Target: Rejoice—Target will be open on New Year's Eve until 9 p.m. and will operate its usual hours on New Year's Day!

Walgreens: Walgreens is another convenience store that you can count on when New Year's Day rolls around! Hours vary by location.

Walmart: Walmart stores will be open with normal operating hours on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Whole Foods: Whole Foods stores are typically open for both days of the New Year's celebration, but with limited hours. Visit the website for more details.



Restaurants Open on New Year's Day

Cracker Barrel: Last year, Cracker Barrel stores opened back up on December 26 for regular business hours.

McDonald's: Since 95 percent of McDonald's restaurants are independently owned and operated, holiday hours will likely vary by location—as they did last year. Find your location to confirm.

Starbucks: Somehow, coffee tastes even better on New Year's Day! We've got your back with all the information you need to know about Starbucks' hours on New Year's Day 2023.

Other Stores Open on New Year's Day

Bed Bath and Beyond: Get ready to spend those gift cards. Bed Bath and Beyond locations will be open on January 1, so you can stock up on new towels and sheets.

Cabela's: Like last year, Cabela's stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve, as well as regular hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Cost Plus World Market: Start the new year in style! One of our favorite home stores has regular hours on NYE. Additionally, all stores should be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on New Year's Day at minimum.

PetSmart: The pet store is open to two- and four-legged customers alike on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Hobby Lobby: You'll be able to start the year off on a crafty note—Hobby Lobby is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

The Home Depot: The Home Depot will be open for business—perfect for folks looking to get an early start on 2022 renovation projects.



IKEA: If you want to spend your day off shopping for furniture (or eating Swedish meatballs), IKEA will be open.

Joann: If your New Year's resolution involved starting a new craft, head to Joann for the supplies. Stores will be open on January 1.

Lowe's: Looking to start a new project or find storage for those Christmas decorations? Lowe's will be open.

Marshalls: Marshalls' store hours on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day last year were 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops: Most Bass Pro Shops in the U.S. are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day (with some exceptions).

TJ Maxx: TJ Maxx will be open for business on New Year's Day, as will sister store Marshall's, until at least 6 p.m. Double-check with your local location for exact hours.

Tractor Supply Co.: Tractor Supply stores will be open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve. On New Year's Day, the stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

