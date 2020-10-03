15 Stocks To Avoid During a Recession

Right now could look like a scary time to invest in stocks: The economy is in recession, the market is volatile and a tumultuous presidential election is underway. Not to mention the global pandemic is still raging, and the nation is bracing for a possible second COVID-19 wave and potentially deadly winter. Why risk dumping any of your hard-earned cash in a rocky market when you could stow it safely away in a high-yield savings account? The answer, to put it simply, is because without taking the risk for loss you have no opportunity to realize a gain.

It’s also important to tap into a big-picture perspective: Yes, things are bad, and yes, the future is uncertain as it always is — but the stock market has an impeccable knack for rebounding and self-correcting. In fact, it’s rebounded already since its epic nosedive in March. Additionally, JPMorgan Chase forecasted that the S&P 500 will rise to between 3,500 and 3,600 points by the end of 2020, and rise again to 3,750 by September 2021. It recommends that investors consider adding cyclicality within sectors currently seeing “structural growth,” such as healthcare innovation and environmentally driven trends, CNBC reported on Sept. 29.

So, rather than succumbing to the panic of the moment, it’s best to keep calm and continue investing. That said, you do need to be especially vigilant, as not all stocks are safe bets in economic upheaval. And during hard times, it might be better to choose a recession-proof investment.

Uber

Uber is the darling of the gig economy, but the company could stall out during a recession. In its S-1 filing, Uber cited an economic downturn in the metropolitan areas it thrives in as a factor that would adversely affect its businesses. What’s more, Uber was barely operating during the lockdowns. The company also stated regulatory obstacles as an inhibiting factor. This is prescient when you consider all its regulatory woes of late.

Molson Coors

Molson Coors, which owns Coors, Miller and other brands, has had structural problems for some time now, and that’s never a good sign when investing during a recession. The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t done the business any favors. Molson Coors had shares down over 25% through mid-August — all while the broader market saw a 4% boost, The Motley Fool reported.

Lyft

Like Uber, Lyft said that an economic downturn would be an adverse factor in its S-1 filing. Intriguingly, the company went on to say that a public health crisis would also be bad for business.

Apple

Although Apple stock has done fairly well during this pandemic, it could be an unsafe bet during a recession in part because financially strapped consumers will be unwilling or unable to dish out cash for its luxury laptops and smartphones. Additionally, as Apple has deep ties in China — an area affected both by COVID-19 and by its trade war with the U.S. — there still could be problems ahead.

Ford Motor Company

Ford has long been deemed a risky buy during a recession, if only because its dependency on the U.S. economy runs so deep. Cars also are considered “discretionary goods,” aka nonessentials — which is exactly what consumers aren’t buying during a recession, especially not during this pandemic where the word “essential” is being pounded into people’s brains from all directions.

Tesla

Now, just because old-school automaker Ford isn’t a safe bet doesn’t mean that Tesla — with its slick electric vehicles and its ambitious promise to make its cars less than $25,000 in the near future — is a win, either. The problem with Tesla, as Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi pointed out in July, is that it’s expensive. If the company misfires in any way, it could face great financial loss.

Moderna

In past recessions, the stock performance of vaccine companies might not have been a major point of interest among financial advisors, but this pandemic has changed all that — and now vaccine companies are all the rage. A frontrunner to produce a COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna has become a coveted stock — but even if successful with the vaccine, how exactly you monetize one during a public health crisis remains a question. Additionally, Moderna is a biotechnology company, an inherently risky sector when it comes to the stock market.

