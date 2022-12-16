These 53 stocking stuffers are sure to please women on your 2022 shopping list

The best stocking stuffers for women

The holidays are upon us! If you've waited until the last minute to find the perfect stocking stuffers for the women in your life, it's not too late— but it's definitely time to get shopping.

We combed the sites of all of our favorite retailers, like Anthropologie, Sephora, GLDN, Amazon and more to do the brainstorming for you to find some of the best stocking stuffers for women, at price points that everyone can manage.

For the small items she’ll appreciate, here is the ultimate list of stocking stuffers for women that will make her Christmas stocking the MVP of Christmas morning.

1. For the one who wants a glow-up: Mount Lai jade roller

A White Lotus-endorsed, TikTok approved jade roller.

If she was obsessed with this season of White Lotus (who WASN'T obsessed with this season of White Lotus) she, like most women, may have been repelled by Portia's fashion choices but enamored with her gorgeous, glowing skin.

Haley Lu Richardson, the actress who plays Portia, has a handful of videos on Instagram showing her skincare routine, where she uses this tension-melting jade roller.

She may not have gotten a relaxing vacation in Sicily, but this roller appears to deliver. Pair this with an Aperol spritz for good measure.

$72 at Sephora

2. For the one who loves her bling: Blue Nile Diamond bar earrings

Some gorgeous pavé diamond bar earrings.

Crafted in rose gold, white gold or a classic 14 Karat yellow gold, these mini diamond bar earrings give just the right amount of delicate sparkle for her to feel special every day. A perfect pair of elevated go-to earrings, they feature petite pavé-set round brilliant-cut diamonds. The secure push-back closure makes for no-worry wear.

$237 at Blue Nile

3. For the one who is waiting for cocktail hour: Pratt Standard Ginger Syrup

For epic cocktails or mocktails.

Our Audience Development Director, Rebecca Viser, turned us all onto this wonderful, women-owned brand for this ginger simple syrup by Pratt Standard. She loves it in cocktails, mocktails and even in her tea.

Says Viser: "I love ginger so much that I’ve been tempted to gnaw on the root itself. This syrup has enough kick to make even me happy, and has none of the citrus flavor other ginger syrups do."

$20 at Amazon

4. For the one who loves to camp: A headlamp beanie

The most brilliant beanie ever invented.

File under: GENIUS! This really isn't just for the camper. This is for walking the dog on a chilly night, it's for going for walks and runs as the sun goes down and—yes—it's perfect for colder campouts as you're setting up your fire. We love this all-in-one headlamp beanie and, what's more, it comes in cute tie-dye colors.

$30 at Amazon

5. For the one who wants to look sexy while being comfy: Aerie Cable Lace Longline Bralette

The most comfy bralette she'll ever own.

Super soft and so comfortable. The Aerie Longline Bralette is one of the iconic intimates company's best-sellers. She'll love it during comfy days at home, or when she wants a bit of support without feeling constricted. Plus, it comes in great festive colors!

$20 at Aerie

6. For the one who likes things all in one: A Bindle Bottle water bottle with hidden storage

A genius water bottle with a hidden compartment.

How many times has she gone for a walk or a hike and been flustered trying to find a place to store her keys and her wallet? This vacuum-sealed water bottle doubles as smart storage. A hidden compartment on the bottom is big enough to hold credit cards, keys and a few other small essentials. If this isn't the smartest water bottle design on the market, we don't know what is.

$32 at Amazon

7. For the one who loves a great manicure: Olive and June Press-On Nails

Olive & June's press-on nails give a polished manicure in no time.

A nice set of nails is noticeable, but some people just don't have the time or the money to make a trip to the nail salon every two weeks. Luckily with trendy and fun press-on sets from Olive and June, a perfect manicure is just minutes away. Not only are Olive and June Press-Ons some of the best press-on nails we've tried, but they're also the perfect stocking stuffer!

From $10 at Olive and June

8. For the restless sleeper: Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask

Give the gift of good sleep with the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask.

Getting a good night's rest is super important for health, both mentally and physically. While some people can fall asleep quickly and sleep through the night, some of us aren't as lucky. The Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask is a great solution to restless nights. This contoured eye mask is meant to fit comfortably and won't add pressure to your eyes, which can be super uncomfortable.

$18 at Amazon

9. For the one who loves her butter board: Wooden spreaders

For epic butter boards.

Whether she's getting on the butter board trend train or she's still obsessed with charcuterie boards, she'll love these handmade, high-quality wooden spreaders. They feel great in the hand, look great on the board and will level up any hosting game.

$16 at Amazon

10. For the one who wants to mix up her yoga: Yoga dice by Chronicle Books

Mix up their yoga practice with this fun (and zen) set of dice.

Mix up their yoga practice with this set of yoga dice. Each cube features five poses and one chakra, for a total of 35 poses and seven chakras. When rolled together, they can create a whole new sequence to explore. The accompanying booklet shows the pose and explains the positioning, so this is a great gift for a seasoned yogini or those just starting out.

$17 at Amazon

11. For the one with cold feet: Uncommon Goods Socks That Plant Trees

These socks feel good and do good.

This year you can put a green spin on the popular tradition of sock-giving with these tootsie warmers that give back to the planet.

Every purchase of these organic cotton socks will donate $1 to Trees for the Future, a nonprofit focused on reforestation and helping communities in sub-Saharan Africa. Each $1 donation is enough to plant 10 trees, so your purchase goes a long way!

$15 at Uncommon Goods

12. For good hair days: Function of Beauty

Great hair is easy with Function of Beauty.

Give the gift of great hair with a Function of Beauty gift card tucked into her stocking. She'll be able to order customized products based on a detailed hair quiz, to help her achieve healthier, more voluminous hair.

From $50 at Function of Beauty

13. For the literary one: A hardcover of Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow

Our writers have been swooning over this excellent read.

This may well be the best book the Reviewed book club has read this year. If a team of writers can't help waxing poetic over this book, we promise she's going to love it and talk about it for days.

$18 at Amazon

14. For the adventurer: LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

LifeStraw removes bacteria and parasites from water and fits perfectly into your pack without adding extra weight.

If you spend any amount of time outdoors, you'll know that access to clean water is a must. With the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter you can have access to clean water wherever adventure takes you.

The LifeStraw Personal Water Filter uses a microfiltration membrane that claims to remove 99.999999% of bacteria and 99.999% of waterborne parasites from water, making it potable in no time. This lightweight little straw is also super portable and won't add any unnecessary weight to your backpack.

$13 at Amazon

15. For the one who needs the right tools: Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Makeup Brush Set

Real Techniques' brushes feel soft against the skin.

The Real Techniques Everyday Essentials Makeup Brush Set won our best makeup brush set award after weeks of rigorous testing. Not only did our testers laud this set for its wonderfully soft bristles, it comes at an unbeatable price.

$19 at Amazon

16. For the one who loves to cook: Miry's List Spice Kit

This spice kid donates all proceeds to refugees.

Are you ready to have your mind blown? These may be the best spice mixes we've ever tried. Shawarma, Za'atar, Aleppo Pepper and Sumac, all authentically crafted, are flavor bombs from the refugee communities that Miry's List helps to resettle in the United States.

Since 2016, the non-profit Miry’s List has helped welcome resettling refugees in the United States, offering essential supplies, practical help and a support system.

Each purchase treats an adventurous home cook to unforgettable flavors and also gives the gift of community support to those in need—so she'll be eating well while doing good.

$40 at Little Spread

17. For the one who wants to be stylish while being sanitary: Tassle hand sanitizer holders

Sanitize with style!

Pinterest predicts that tassles of all kinds are going to be huge in 2023. Bring some style to her hand sanitizing with these cute keychain and sanitizer holder combos.

$9 at Amazon

18. For the nervous picker: Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Oil Pen

The Deborah Lippman Cuticle Oil Pen is super travel friendly.

Dry hands and pesky cuticles can be a real annoyance and the urge to pick can be overwhelming, especially when you're out of the house. With the Deborah Lippman Cuticle Oil Pen, you can combat dry cuticles on the go. Plus, the quick-absorbing oil is made without harmful ingredients and smells great. This travel-friendly pen is a great addition to purses and is a lifesaver between manicures.

$20 at Amazon

19. For the sushi lover: A set of six colored chopsticks

These colorful chopsticks are multi-purpose.

These vibrantly colored chopsticks add a bit of fun to the table during sushi nights. Use them beyond the dinner table for stirring drinks, stirring batters and frying delicate items.

$8 at Amazon

20. For the one with the black thumb: A set of air plants

These air plants look gorgeous on these crystal planters.

Does she wish she had a green thumb? Air plants are hearty, pretty and require very little maintenance—plus, they look pretty magical.

This set of three air plants with crystal planters is simply stunning. Plus, if she kills them she still has lovely chunks of quartz, amethyst and rose quartz to keep around.

$30 at Etsy

21. For the jewelry aficionado: Diamond Dazzle Stik

The Diamond Dazzle Stik is great for keeping jewelry clean on the go.

Jewelry might seem like a stress-free addition to an outfit but when worn often, jewelry will tarnish and stones are bound to get dirty and dull. This is where the Diamond Dazzle Stik comes in. This little pen helps to keep jewelry sparkling and looking new—even after years of wear.

Help your loved one keep the gifts from previous years bright and shiny with the Diamond Dazzle Stik, or add it to this year's jewelry purchase.

$8 at Amazon

22. For the wine lover: Winc wine subscription

A Winc Wine Subscription is sure to please anyone on your holiday shopping list.

Skip the bottle of wine this year and treat your loved one to a variety of wines specially picked for them! With personalized pairings with a Winc Wine Subscription, your loved one will be able to create their own flavor profile and try new wines from around the world.

Unlike some other subscriptions, Winc allows you to choose what you'll get so you won't be stuck wondering what's coming or wishing you were able to pick something else.

From $30 at Winc

23. For the one who loves to relax: Badger Sleep Balm

Relax with the lavender and bergamot Badger Sleep Balm.

When it comes to relaxation, we don't fool around, and this sleep balm from Badger is the ultimate addition to any nightstand. Suitable for kids as well as adults, Badger Sleep Balm is a certified organic natural sleep aid that won't leave you feeling groggy after use. As a certified B Corp you can feel good about buying from Badger to give the gift of great, healthy sleep this holiday season.

$10 at Amazon

24. For the caffeine queen: A Counter Culture subscription

For a coffee subscription with fresh, single-origin beans, Counter Culture is our go-to choice.

Ranking first on our list of coffee subscriptions, Counter Culture Coffee changes its offerings frequently and caters to a wide range of coffee lovers. With a Coffee Culture subscription, you're able to choose blends based on tasting notes or choose single-origin beans that they switch up every four weeks. While we don't recommend choosing a product for their packaging, it's also a plus that Coffee Culture has minimalist packaging that offers transparent information about the beans you're getting.

From $14/month at Counter Culture

25. For the fitness fanatic: Bala Bangles

Stay in shape in style with Bala Bangles.

Attractive and easy to wear, Bala Bangles are a great way to add a little weight to anyone's fitness routine. These trendy and fashionable weights come in a range of colors to match anyone's style. With New Years' Resolutions just around the corner, we think they make a great stocking stuffer too!

$45 at Amazon

26. For the one with cold hands: Kate Spade Cut-Out Spade leather gloves

The Kate Spade Cut Out Spade Leather Gloves are soft and comfortable.

Despite living in New England for my entire life, I can honestly say that I've never bought myself a pair of nice gloves, and I bet I'm not the only one. Not only are these Kate Spade Leather Gloves super cute but they also come at a great price. We would love to see a pair of these in our stockings this season.

$59 at Kate Spade Surprise

27. For the gardener: GLDN Flora necklace

Shop the best jewelry gifts this Christmas at GLDN: Flora Necklace

It's hard to pick out the perfect piece of jewelry for yourself, let alone someone you love. This holiday season we're shopping GLDN for tiny trinkets for everyone on our list. Tuck this GLDN Flora necklace into a Christmas stocking this year and watch her smile grow. Personalization is easy with GLDN and not only can you choose your loved ones favorite flower or even birth flower, but you can also add a personalized tag on the back!

$54 at GLDN

28. For the one who's always losing things: Tile Mate

Keep track of almost anything with a Tile Mate.

Perfect for the absent-minded, the Tile Mate is a great gift to help get organized. Attach this little tracking tag to your keys, wallet or anything else you might misplace and it will use Bluetooth to connect and help you find your missing item. Your loved one will be glad for the assist next time they lose their keys and you won't have to worry about helping to search.

$18 at Amazon

29. For the one who loves to get cozy: Bombas Gripper slippers

We were impressed with the Bombas Gripper Slippers, when we tested them.

Create a stocking-ception by adding the Bombas Gripper Slippers to your favorite lady's Christmas stocking this year. These fun slippers come in six different color patterns and include a fuzzy sherpa lining for added comfort. There will be no more sliding on slippery wooden floors when running to get the pie out of the oven this holiday season.

$50 at Bombas

30. For the one who's always bumping into things: Welly Human Repair Kit

Keep your favorite humans in tip top shape with the Welly Human Repair Kit.

It's easy to travel in style with the Welly Human Repair Kit since it's just so dang cute. This travel-sized first aid kit is a great stocking stuffer addition for anyone that's always on the go. Included are 30 flexible fabric bandaids in two sizes, three antibiotic ointments, three hand sanitizer packets and three hydrocortisone creams, all packed in a sturdy tin box.

$9 at Amazon

31. For the one who’s obsessed with skincare: Laneige lip sleeping mask

They will love to luxuriate in this overnight lip mask. Our fav flavors? Berry and vanilla.

The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is praised by Reviewed's beauty writers and by the Parenting and Home writers. All adore it for leaving their lips supple and moisturized. The leave-on lip mask is a winter essential is and packed with antioxidants that work while you sleep.

$24 at Sephora

32. For the one who loves comfort: Nodpod weighted eye mask

A weighted eye mask is so relaxing.

We all know how weighted blankets help you fall asleep faster and more comfortably. Now, imagine this for your eyes! The Nodpod weighted eye mask would be a great gift idea for someone who suffers from migraines or simply needs something calming. It contours to your face, blocks out light and provides gentle pressure to relieve stress.

$24 at Anthropologie

33. For the one who loves to stay organized: Happy Planner

A planner to get them organized for the new year.

Even if they spend most of their time on their phone, a daily planner like this Layers LifePlanner from Erin Condren can be a sweet way to help them relax, focus, and find their zen through organization.

From tracking budgets to staying on top of monthly goals, this best-selling planner can be a tender way to show support for that special someone throughout the year.

$60 at Erin Condren

34. For the fitness fiend: High-quality resistance bands

These booty bands are high quality and won't bunch.

These booty bands are perfect for those who are working on their resistance training game. They won't roll, bunch or pinch, which will help her stay focused on working out. They come with a cute and convenient carrying case and a workout guide.

$24 at Amazon

35. For the one who loves skincare: A face ice roller

This ice roller is a one-way ticket to Depuff-Land!

Ice rollers for your face have become a trend because it instantly depuffs your skin. Give your giftee the feeling of a spa-like treatment with the ESARORA ice roller. She can also use it on her eye sockets to relieve fatigue or on her temples to help with migraines. It's a multipurpose tool that needs to be on her bathroom shelf.

$21 at Amazon

36. For the one who's on the go: Michael Kors Adele smartphone wallet

This space-saving wallet will be in style for years.

If your giftee runs around doing errands but hates carrying a clunky purse with her, then she'll appreciate this Adele Leather Smartphone Wallet from Michael Kors. It's just big enough to fit an iPhone 11 and has enough space for all her cards and cash. Adorned with the iconic Michael Kors logo, it'll be in style for years.

$119 at Michael Kors

37. For the one who has chapped lips: Summer Fridays lip balm

This vegan lip balm is made with shea and murmuru seed butters.

If you have a loved one who struggles with chapped lips no matter what season it is, she will be addicted to the Summer Fridays Lip Butter balm. It's a vegan product that's made with shea and murumuru seed butters that instantly hydrates lips. The product also comes in recyclable packaging.

$23 at Sephora

38. For the one who has it all: MasterClass subscription

A master class!

If your giftee seemingly has everything, why not give her the gift of a new skill taught by her favorite celebrities with an All-Access Pass on MasterClass? With streamable lessons on a variety of topics taught by experts, she can learn acting from Natalie Portman, television writing from Shonda Rhimes or singing from Christina Aguilera. Our editor-in-chief has used MasterClass and says the classes are inspiring, interesting and, most importantly, self-paced, so they can do it whenever they have free time.

$15 at MasterClass

39. For the one who's always asking for a charger: Anker PowerCore+ Mini

Lipstick-sized but full of power.

While scrolling through Instagram, texting, and crushing Candy Crush, your giftee drains her battery fast—which is why she's always asking if you have a spare charger. Save her the trouble with a portable battery pack, so she'll always have some juice. She'll love the Anker PowerCore+ Mini, which is lipstick size and can fit in her smallest clutch, as well as offer a full charge to her iPhone before needing to be recharged itself.

$15 at Amazon

40. For the one who loves candles: Capri Blue Volcano Candle

A calming candle.

A calming blue candle from Anthropologie can help her when she chooses to slow down for the day and take some time for herself. The Capri Blue Volcano Candle from Anthropologie is among their best-selling candles and will create a relaxing atmosphere for anyone.

$25 at Anthropologie

41. For the one who loves smelling good: Bastide perfume

You'll be transported to France with this fragrance.

Mark the occasion with a signature scent. Bastide Eau De Toilette is made in France and will transport you to Provence with just one sniff. Pink peony, olive leaf and cashmere woods accumulate together to give a truly divine scent.

$91 at Anthropologie

42. For the one who needs to chill: OUAI Chill Pill bath bombs

She can take a chill pill when she needs it.

For the one who is desperate for her chill pills, these bath bombs by OUAI are just what she needs, with a side of humor.

Infused with jasmine and rose, these bath bombs will make her feel so centered. Plus they are infused with moisturizing oils of jojoba, hemp and safflower, to keep her skin soft.

$30 at Sephora

43. For the one who loves to move: OFFLINE pocket leggings

They give Lululemon leggings a run for their money.

We bought Aerie's iconic OFFLINE pocket leggings in droves during Black Friday and the only regret we have is not getting them in every color. Buttery soft, with seams in all the right places to look like you've had a butt-lift, these are this writer's favorite leggings. And with the added pockets we see no reason to wear any other pants ever again.

$50 at Aerie

44. For the photo junkie: An HP Sprocket Select Portable Printer

For the shutterbug.

Why keep all those great photos on Instagram? With this portable, full-color photo printer she can print out all of her best photographic masterpieces.

This cute little HP Sprocket portable printer prints on sticky-backed paper so she can mount her images wherever her heart desires. Plus, it works with iOS and Android phones, so it's mistake-proof as far as gifts go.

$72 at Amazon

45. For the one who loves smooth hair: An adjustable satin-lined baseball cap

This satin-lined cap will keep hat-head at bay.

This satin-lined cap is perfect for those days between shampoos. The satin interior prevents breakage, maintains blowouts and helps combat oiliness. Plus, it just feels extra luxurious!

$28 at Amazon

46. For the Harry Potter fan: A cozy pair of cozy Hedwig fingerless gloves

Keep her hands cozy with these Hedwig fingerless gloves.

We are swooning over these fingerless Hedwig fingerless gloves, and so will your favorite Harry Potter fanatic.

$13 at Hot Topic

47. For the one that wants to look wide awake: Tula Skincare Balmy & Bright AM/PM eye balm duo

Add radiance to your complexion with the Tula Skincare Balmy & Bright AM/PM Eye Balm Duo.

It's been a long year and holiday parties are only going to add to the sleepless nights. This under-eye duo by Tula will make her look rested and refreshed, no matter how many late nights she's had.

Each under-eye stick is infused with hyaluronic acid to hydrate and peptides to minimize the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Better yet, thanks to their radiant sheen, they also double as highlighters.

$50 at Sephora

48. For the one who likes things spicy: The Shorty Spice Set at Fly by Jing

For the one who likes things spicy!

Made by a woman-owned company, the Shorty Spice Set at Fly by Jing features hard-to-find Sichuan spices that will up the ante in any Sichuan dish.

If you know someone who can never get enough heat, this three-pack will finally have them satisfied.

$25 at Fly by Jing

49. For the one who works up a sweat: lululemon headbands

No hair in your face, no problem!

If they love to work up a sweat while exercising, they'll appreciate a headband or two from lululemon. They come in stylish patterns, stay put on your head and keep flyaways out of your face during tough workouts.

Shop hair accessories at lululemon

50. For the one who wants to rest easy: A set of satin pillowcases

A satin pillowcase to keep their hair and skin pristine.

If waking with creaseless skin and smooth hair sounds like the stuff of a fairytale princess, maybe that's because she's been using a subpar pillowcase. Satin pillowcases are essential for keeping skin and hair in top shape—and for waking up looking pretty.

This one features mulberry silk, which is the highest quality available and is specifically used to target the biggest beauty concerns that plague us at night: namely fine lines, broken capillaries and frizzy hair. It also comes in 22 beautiful colors to coordinate with any bedroom.

Starting at $17 on Amazon

51. For the music lover: A Bose mini Bluetooth speaker

For the music-lover.

You really can't go wrong with a Bose. This mini speaker packs a supreme punch with astonishingly clear sound quality. It boasts a custom-designed transducer and passive radiators for crisp, balanced sound wherever they are.

It boasts a 6-hour battery life and is also waterproof, dust-proof and temperature-protected, so it can join you at pool parties or winter expeditions without worry.

$99 at Amazon

52. For the one with a French girl routine: Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse dry oil

For the Francophile.

Body oils are an essential part of the French beauty routine and are just what will give her that effortless French girl glow. Made to be multi-purpose and can be used on the face, on hair and on the body, Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse delivers a beautiful glow with a delicious warm amber scent.

Nuxe is such a classic French brand that almost every French woman has it on her vanity. The brand's famous Huile Prodigieuse dry oil contains seven different kinds of botanical oils, including heavy hitters like tsubaki, vitamin E, argan, almond and macadamia.

$34 at Amazon

53. For the one who wants a mocktail: Lyre's Classic Premixes

The best alcohol-free premixed mocktails.

She won't even miss the alcohol with these premium pre-mixed mocktails by Lyre. This pack comes with a non-alcoholic gin and tonic, an Almafi spritz and "sparkling wine." She feel festive and fulfilled without the hangover.

$45 at Lyre's

