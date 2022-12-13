15 self-care gifts to pamper your loved ones or yourself at Christmas

Jeaneen Russell, Lily Hartman, Sarah Kovac, Nishka Dhawan and Shayna Murphy, Reviewed
·8 min read
The best self-care gifts of Christmas 2022: books, socks, treats and more
The best self-care gifts of Christmas 2022: books, socks, treats and more

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Although the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year, it can also get quite stressful with how much we have going on—from wrapping up work before the holiday break to cramming in all of our Christmas shopping. During this time, it is important to relax and even treat yourself to a nice self-care gift. Luckily, there are plenty of those to choose from on this list.

From self-care gift baskets to skincare routine products and more, there are a variety of wellness products available at different price points. To help yourself relax this holiday season or to pamper a loved one, here are some spend-worthy self-care gifts for you to buy for a loved one or yourself.

Holiday gift guides 2022: Shop for everyone on your list with this ultimate gift guide

Christmas gift ideas for teachers: Shop mugs, glasses, wine and more

►Christmas gifts for her: Browse the best gift ideas for your girlfriend

For your daily routine

1. Painting Art Set by Artist's Loft™ Necessities™

Treat yourself to a self-care gift this holiday season: this painting set
Treat yourself to a self-care gift this holiday season: this painting set

Take the time to let your mind run free with a painting art set. The Painting Art Set by Artist's Loft™ Necessities™ is a perfect self gift that allows you to release endless creative energy. It comes with 126 pieces, such as brushes, pallet knives, canvas sheets, assorted paint colors and more.

$19.99 at Michaels Stores

2. The Five Minute Journal

Treat yourself to a self-care gift this holiday season: this journal
Treat yourself to a self-care gift this holiday season: this journal

Journaling is a great staple to have in your self-care routine. Just taking a few minutes out of your morning or night to write down your goals, thoughts, what you love about yourself and more can help you find more gratitude for life. The Five Minute Journal includes daily writing prompts, weekly challenges, inspirational quotes and more. Plus, the pages are undated so you can pick it up as you please.

$21.74 at Amazon

3. Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones

Treat yourself to a self-care gift this holiday season: this book
Treat yourself to a self-care gift this holiday season: this book

If you want to break some unhealthy habits and build new ones, the Atomic Habits: An Easy and Proven Way to Build Good Habits and Break Bad Ones book is a great self-care gift for yourself. Author and habit-forming expert James Clear uses stories from star comedians, award-winning artists, business leaders and others to explain how building small habits can change your life for the better. After reading this book, you’ll better understand how to overcome lack of motivation, build a healthier environment for success, get back on track and make time for good habits.

$11.98 at Amazon

4. Gaiam Premium Yoga Mat

Treat yourself to a self-care gift this holiday season: this yoga mat
Treat yourself to a self-care gift this holiday season: this yoga mat

Connect with your mind, body and soul with a yoga session in the morning or before bed. This high-quality, no-slip and cushioned Gaiam Premium Yoga Mat is one of the best ones we have tested at Reviewed. This mat is textured to keep your feet secure during downward facing dog or while holding a tree pose. In addition, this mat is light in weight and comes in a variety of color and print options, such as purple with mandalas and turquoise with pretty swirls. Overall, we love this mat and believe it is a solid pick for the price.

From $19.99 at Amazon

Beauty

5. SunUV Gel Nail Lamp

Treat yourself to a self-care gift this holiday season: this nail lamp
Treat yourself to a self-care gift this holiday season: this nail lamp

Do you love the feeling of a fresh manicure, but don't want to spend the money to maintain your nails? Well, the SunUV Gel Nail Lamp makes it so you don't have to. This is a professional salon curing nail lamp that our staff and many of over 17,000 reviewers love. What's great about this nail lamp is that it works with any gel nail polish and won't smudge.

$26.39 at Amazon

6. Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial

Treat yourself to a self-care gift this holiday season: this exfoliating facial
Treat yourself to a self-care gift this holiday season: this exfoliating facial

If your skin-care routine is on the top of your priority list, then why not add a facial kit that contains Vitamin C (which brightens your skin) to your collection of sheet masks, face moisturizers and more? The Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial is like getting a premium spa facial right from the comfort of home. This facial works to rid of dead skin cells on all skin types. In addition, it provides a pleasant scent, can be used up to three times per week, and leaves your skin feeling silky smooth and looking vibrant.

$63.20 at Amazon

Drinks and treats

7. Gratitude Tea Gift Box

Treat yourself to a self-care gift this holiday season: this tea box
Treat yourself to a self-care gift this holiday season: this tea box

If you are indecisive with choosing which tea to drink, the Gratitude Tea Gift Box makes the decision easy. It comes with 12 thematic tea blends that each have a name dedicated to a different self-care activity: books, laughter, weekends, hugs, sleep and more. Now you can match your tea with your preferred put-yourself-first activity. Even better: the paperboard is eco-friendly and the box itself is made to open easily.

$41.99 at Teabox

8. Winc wine subscription

Treat yourself to a self-care gift this holiday season: a wine subscription
Treat yourself to a self-care gift this holiday season: a wine subscription

If you look forward to winding down with a glass of wine at the end of the day, then a Winc wine subscription is the perfect self-care gift if you prefer your grapes fermented. We tried Winc and can confidently attest to its amazing taste. The service also includes helpful details about each bottle and suggests what meals to pair with each wine. Winc will send you a combination of red and white favorites and samples of wines you've perhaps never tried before.

From $29.95 for the first four bottles at Winc

9. Majestic Grandeur Gourmet Gift Basket

Treat yourself to a self-care gift this holiday season: this gourmet basket
Treat yourself to a self-care gift this holiday season: this gourmet basket

Treat yourself to a sweet snack during your self-care routine this holiday season. The Majestic Grandeur Gourmet Gift Basket from 1-800-Baskets will satisfy your cravings in seconds. From rich Godiva and Ghirardelli chocolate to Totally Caramel Popcorn Moose Munch, there is a huge array of delectable sweet and salty treats. Plus, it comes in a beautiful, water hyacinth basket that can be reused in your home for plants, snacks and much more!

From $59.99 at 1-800-Baskets

Comfort

10. Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks

Treat yourself to a self-care gift this holiday season: these cozy socks
Treat yourself to a self-care gift this holiday season: these cozy socks

You can never have too many pairs of fuzzy socks, am I right? Keeping your feet warm during the winter is essential, and these Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Socks will do just that. These ultra-soft socks will leave your feet feeling cozy and comfortable after a long day. They come in three colors and are also very easy to clean in the washing machine.

$15 at Amazon

11. Classic Turkish Cotton Robe

Treat yourself to a self-care gift this holiday season: this robe
Treat yourself to a self-care gift this holiday season: this robe

With all of the tea, at-home manicures, foot massages and more you’ll be doing during your self-care routine, having a comfortable bathrobe is essential. The plush Classic Turkish Cotton Robe is one worth splurging on and is described by one of our editors as being “luxurious, comfortable, and functional.” In fact, we believe that this would be a great gift idea for your momwife and other worthy women in your life as well.

$109 at Parachute

12. Ivation Foot Spa Massager

Treat yourself to a self-care gift this holiday season: this foot massager
Treat yourself to a self-care gift this holiday season: this foot massager

If you are a runner, server or perform in another activity that involves standing up your feet for hours upon hours, then you deserve this Ivation Foot Spa Massager. Not only does it have 4.5 stars and over 3,000 reviews, it is also the best overall foot massager that we tested. This highly recommended foot massager is very soothing, especially for the sole. It comes loaded with water jets, an adjustable heat system and massager rollers.

$89.99 at Amazon

13. Nuzzie Full Knit Weighted Blanket

Treat yourself to a self-care gift this holiday season: this weighted blanket
Treat yourself to a self-care gift this holiday season: this weighted blanket

Winter is basically here, meaning you'll probably want to wrap yourself in a couple of blankets while working remote or watching a movie with your family. Luckily, the Nuzzie Full Knit Weighted Blanket is weighted enough to leave you feeling warm, hugged and cozy during your downtime. You can choose between 15-, 20- and 25-pound weight options, depending on your preference. This is one of our favorite weighted blankets for the way its knit texture allows for some breathability. Even better: there is an 8-pound option for kids and it even comes in eight color options.

$249 at Amazon

Relaxation 

14. Spacekeeper Waterfall Incense Burner

Treat yourself to a self-care gift this holiday season: this incense burner
Treat yourself to a self-care gift this holiday season: this incense burner

This Spacekeeper Waterfall Incense Burner is peaceful and fascinating to watch, making it ideal for all of your mellow moods. It is handcrafted in the shape of a wonderful waterfall, which makes it a beautiful piece of art to add to your meditation space, bedroom or give as a gift to a family member or friend. It is made to improve sleep quality and promote relaxation while you read, do yoga, cook or whatever else is part of your self-care routine. This burner comes with 120 cones and 30 sticks that burn for 15 minutes a piece.

$15.99 at Amazon

15. Capri Blue Volcano Matte Jar Candle

Treat yourself to a self-care gift this holiday season: this candle
Treat yourself to a self-care gift this holiday season: this candle

You know that feeling when you walk into a spa and feel a wave of calmness from the smell of essential oils in the air? Well, we love the Capri Blue Volcano Matte Jar Candle for that reason. It has the iconic Volcano scent that Anthropologie is known for, which fills the air in the room. Plus, its unique design doubles it as home decor. Overall, we believe that this high-quality, affordable candle is a perfect way to unwind after a busy day.

$25.20 at Anthropologie

More gifts they'll love

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 15 Self-Care Gifts to Pamper Yourself at Christmas

