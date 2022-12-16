Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

15 Secret Santa gifts under $50 your friends will fight over

Julia Webb
·4 min read

It’s gift-giving season! And if you have trouble coming up with decent ideas for your own family and loved ones, it can be next to impossible to pick a gift when you don’t know the recipient. And yet, Secret Santa get-togethers always end up being fun, even when you don’t know who you’re gifting.

From gag gifts to boring gifts, there are always a few presents that get “accidentally” left behind, but there are also always one or two presents that are stolen multiple times and have people fighting over them. The latter gift is what everyone wants to bring, right?

Below, find 15 gift ideas that anyone and everyone will want to take home this year at a variety of price points. Good luck scoring one for yourself!

1. Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener with Foil Cutter, $24.99 (Orig. $29.99)

Credit: Amazon
Credit: Amazon

$24.99 $29.99 at Amazon

A good wine opener isn’t appreciated until you find yourself struggling with a bad one. This automatic opener uncorks wine bottles in seconds and even comes with a foil cutter.

2. Emi Jay Big Effing Clip, $34

Credit: Emi Jay
Credit: Emi Jay

$34 at Emi Jay

Emi Jay clips are all over Instagram and are essentially the It Girl of hair clips. Trust us; this is the trendy-yet-useful gift that all of your friends will clamor for.

3. Tarte Precious Gems Amazonian Clay Cheek Palette, $39

$39 at Tarte

This blush palette from Tarte is sure to be a hit. It features five new, limited-edition blushes and one of the brand’s best-selling bronzers.

4. Ellis Brooklyn Fully Booked Rollerball Gift Set, $48

$48 at Ellis Brooklyn

Who wouldn’t love unwrapping a luxury fragrance set? This rollerball gift set from Ellis Brooklyn includes five of the brand’s best scents.

5. BaubleBar Merry And Bright Earring Set, $48

Credit: Baublebar
Credit: Baublebar

$48 at BaubleBar

These festive earrings are perfect for those with multiple ear piercings who want to bring a little holiday vibe to any outfit.

6. Aerie LumberJane Waffle Shirt, $50 (Orig. $69.95)

$50 $69.95 at Aerie

Do your friends live in loungewear? If yes, then everyone will wish that they were given this super cozy waffle shirt from Aerie (it comes in 12 colors!).

7. Williams Sonoma Wine Pairing Chocolate Bars, $22.95

Credit: Williams Sonoma
Credit: Williams Sonoma

$22.95 at Williams Sonoma

Help your friends turn their next wine night into a wine and chocolate pairing event! This cute gift from Williams Sonoma includes four 2-ounce bars of gourmet chocolate.

8. Brentwood Appliances Non-Stick 12 Cake Pop Maker, $27.99 (Orig. $32.55)

Credit: <a href="https://www.intheknow.com/tag/walmart/?utm_source=internallinks&utm_medium=internallinkstransactions&utm_campaign=internallinkswalmart" data-ylk="slk:Walmart" class="link ">Walmart</a>
Credit: Walmart

$27.99 $32.55 at Walmart

This cake pop maker is ideal if your crew has a few people with a sweet tooth. This kitchen gadget can whip up 12 cake pops in minutes and can also be used to make donut holes!

9. Anecdote Self Care Candle, $26

Credit: Anecdote
Credit: Anecdote

$26 at Anecdote

Anecdote makes a ton of cheeky candles, but Self Care is our current favorite. It smells like mint and eucalyptus and is the perfect compliment to a night in.

10. Mario Badescu Coconut Body Trio, $25 ($36 value)

Mario Badescu
Mario Badescu

$25 at Mario Badescu

Save your friends' skin this winter with this coconut body care kit from Mario Badescu. It includes a body scrub, a body butter and a body oil.

11. Lanolips 101 Gold Collection, $45

Credit: Lanolips
Credit: Lanolips

$45 at Lanolips

These super dewy, tinted balms from Lanolips are true multitaskers: the “color mimics the effect of blood rushing to the lips and cheeks.”

12. Scout Pleasure Chest Soft Cooler, $36.50

Credit: Scout
Credit: Scout

$36.50 at Scout

Anyone could use a new cooler, and this one from Scout comes in 23 different patterns. It can fit 15 cans or five bottles of wine.

13. The Good Patch Rest & Recover Duo, $22 (Orig. $24)

Credit: The Good Patch
Credit: The Good Patch

$22 $24 at The Good Patch

These plant-based wellness patches are sure to be true holiday heroes after a night of too many glasses of champagne. This duo includes four Relief patches and four Nite Nite patches.

14. We’re Not Really Strangers Card Game, $30

Credit: Urban Outfitters
Credit: Urban Outfitters

$30 at Urban Outfitters

If you want to really get to know your group, toss We’re Not Really Strangers into the mix. This card game asks intimate questions that are perfect for those looking to bond and go deeper with close friends.

15. That Cheese Plate Will Change Your Life by Marissa Mullen, $28

Credit: Anthropologie
Credit: Anthropologie

$28 at Anthropologie

Foodies and kitchen novices alike can appreciate a nice cookbook. This “how-to guide shows how to craft the most scrumptious cheese boards for both entertaining and self-care.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out 7 top-rated subscription gifts that keep on giving.

