The 15% return this week takes Sunnova Energy International's (NYSE:NOVA) shareholders three-year gains to 68%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 13% in the last month. But over three years, the returns would have left most investors smiling In the last three years the share price is up, 68%: better than the market.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

Sunnova Energy International wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Sunnova Energy International's revenue trended up 41% each year over three years. That's much better than most loss-making companies. While the compound gain of 19% per year over three years is pretty good, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. So now might be the perfect time to put Sunnova Energy International on your radar. A window of opportunity may reveal itself with time, if the business can trend to profitability.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Sunnova Energy International

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Sunnova Energy International shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 19%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 16%, likely weighing on the stock. Investors are up over three years, booking 19% per year, much better than the more recent returns. Sometimes when a good quality long term winner has a weak period, it's turns out to be an opportunity, but you really need to be sure that the quality is there. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Sunnova Energy International (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

