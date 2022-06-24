Who are the 29 Republicans who voted in favor of the gun safety bill? And why?

Katherine Swartz, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Fifteen Republican senators and 14 Republican House members voted with Democrats Thursday and Friday to pass gun safety legislation, the first of its kind in three decades.

The bill now heads to President Joe Biden's to be signed into law.

The bill, known as the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, includes billions of dollars in funding for state mental health services and school security. It also targets the “boyfriend loophole” that allows dating partners to own guns after being convicted of domestic abuse. The bill also provides grants to states to adopt “red flag” laws, which allow courts to remove firearms from those deemed a threat to themselves or others.

Ten of the Senate Republicans were part of initial negotiations over the bill in May, following mass shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas that put pressure on lawmakers to come together on legislation.

Senate votes to pass the Safer Communities Act.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., expressed his tentative support of the measure last week and voted in favor of the bill on Thursday.

Only two of the 15 Senate Republicans who voted in support are facing reelection this year: Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Todd Young of Indiana.

Four of the senators are set to leave office this year: Senators Rob Portman of Ohio, Roy Blunt of Missouri, Richard M. Burr of North Carolina and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

The rest of the Republican senators aren't up for re-election until 2026, with the exception of Mitt Romney of Utah, whose election is in 2024.

Of the Republican House members, five of fourteen are retiring at the end of their term. Congressman Tom Rice of South Carolina just lost his primary bid for reelection.

Seven of the 14 House members voted to impeach former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The 15 Senate Republicans were:

  • Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

  • Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas

  • Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

  • Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

  • Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C.

  • Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.

  • Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

  • Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio

  • Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah

  • Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.

  • Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa

  • Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska

  • Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind.

  • Sen. Shelly Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

The 14 House members were:

  • Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

  • Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich.

  • Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio

  • Rep. Steve Chabot, R-Ohio

  • Rep. Michael Turner, R-Ohio

  • Rep. Dave Joyce, R-Ohio

  • Rep. Chris Jacobs, R-N.Y.

  • Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.

  • Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, R-Texas

  • Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Fla.

  • Rep. John Katko, R-Ky.

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

  • Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C.

  • Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich.

Many of the Republicans who voted for the bill have A or A-plus ratings from the National Rifle Association.

Some Republicans who voted in favor, including Capito and Murkowski, were uncertain ahead of procedural votes held this week. The two had not expressed support for the bipartisan framework announced in May, saying they needed to review the bill text before deciding.

Murkowski is up for reelection this year in Alaska, a state with some of the loosest gun laws in the country. In a video she tweeted Wednesday, Murkowski said she wanted to see efforts from Congress to protect children in schools while acting in good faith to protect the rights of “proud gun owners” in Alaska.

Senators who did not vote for the bill have expressed doubts about checks on gun ownership like “red flag” laws and the “boyfriend loophole.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 29 Republicans in House and Senate vote for gun bill after Uvalde

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Canadian swimmer Kylie Masse will chase a third straight world title in the women's 100-metre backstroke Monday. The 26-year-old from LaSalle, Ont., posted the second-fastest time in both the preliminaries and semifinals Sunday in Budapest. Regan Smith of the U.S. was the quickest qualifier in 57.65 seconds. Masse, a double backstroke silver medallist in last summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, was on world-record pace in her semifinal heat at the halfway turn and finished in 58