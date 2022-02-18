15 products that will help you wake up in the morning

15 products that will help you wake up in the morning
15 products that will help you wake up in the morning

Every day, my alarm clock goes off at 5:03 on the dot. And every day, I hate it. If you're like me (a.k.a a non-morning person), you know the struggle that is trying to wake up without downing 14 cups of coffee. To help make your mornings a little bit better—and make it easier to get out of bed—we've rounded up 15 things that you need ASAP, from the loudest Sonic Bomb alarm clock to an incredibly popular wake-up light from Philips.

1. Nespress VertuoPlus Espresso Machine

Caffeine is a must to get you going—but which coffeemaker is going to give you the quickest cup of joe? After testing a variety of models, our experts found that the Nespresso VertuoPlus was the best single-serve pod coffee maker because it brews the richest, most flavorful coffee in seconds and even uses a special brewing method to create a luxuriously frothy foam on top.

Get the Nespresso VertuoPlus Espresso Machine from HSN for $189

2. Sonic Bomb Alarm Clock

If you're a heavy sleeper, your phone's soft alarm probably isn't going to cut it. Enter the Sonic Bomb, which not only blasts a 113db alarm but also shakes your bed and flashes lights. The more than 25,000 people who have given it a 5-star review say it truly is game-changing and that the snooze button will be a thing of the past.

Get the Sonic Alert Sonic Bomb Alarm Clock from Amazon for $34.99

3. Dash Mini Waffle Maker

The thought of going to work might not get you out of bed but the lure of buttery waffles dripping in syrup might. Because breakfast is the most important meal of the day after all, you'll need this highly-reviewed mini waffle maker. Nearly 200,000 people love how tiny it is (it doesn't hog the countertop) and that it has a completely nonstick surface, so your waffles will slide out smoothly every time.

Get the Dash Mini Waffle Maker from Amazon for $12.95

4. Airomé Serenity Essential Oil Diffuser

You can use an essential oil diffuser for so many things from relaxing to de-stressing to, yes, waking you up. Choose energizing scents like peppermint or citrus, then put them in our favorite diffuser. Of all the essential oil diffusers we tested, it aced our requirements for an affordable price, a large capacity and a portable design that allows you to carry it from room to room.

Get the Airomé Serenity Medium Diffuser from QVC for $39.99

5. Wyze Smart Plug

What if you could start your coffeemaker from your bed? Or turn on your hair straightener? Or turn on the hallway lamp? Well, you can if you have a smart plug. Our experts recommend the Wyze smart plug because it's very easy to use and lets you control your appliances from anywhere via the app on your phone.

Get the Wyze Smart Plug (2-Pack) from Amazon for $19.67

6. Hydro Flask Water Bottle

One of the things that makes you feel tired besides a lack of sleep? A lack of water. That's why it's so important to drink water in the morning. If you're rushing and need to take your H2O on the go, use the ever-popular Hydro Flask. When we tested it, the stainless steel water bottle kept our water cold and our ice unmelted for over 24 hours.

Get the Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Water Bottle from Amazon for $28.64

7. Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock

Nothing is more jarring in the a.m. than the blaring of your alarm clock paired with the overly bright lights of your bathroom. Instead, ease yourself into the day with this Philips Wake-Up Light which imitates the less blinding, natural light of a sunrise. It has thousands of glowing (no pun intended) reviews for its adjustable brightness and the fact that it has an alarm clock feature, too.

Get the Philips Wake-Up Light Alarm Clock from Amazon for $99.99

8. Cuisinart PerfecTemp Electric Tea Kettle

I'm not a tea-drinker but plenty of my coworkers are. And here at Reviewed, everyone loves this Cuisinart kettle for brewing their morning cuppa. It earned the title of the best electric tea kettle because it's super speedy (it boils water in just five minutes) and automatically switches to a "keep warm" mode when it's finished boiling, so you can make your tea at leisure.

Get the Cuisinart PerfecTemp 1.7 Liter Electric Kettle from Amazon for $99.95

9. Coop Home Goods Pillow

Better sleep makes for better mornings. Wake up feeling more rested with a high quality pillow like this one, which our experts chose as the best bed pillow. Because it comes overstuffed with memory foam, it's soft enough to be very comfortable yet firm enough to provide support for your head and neck. Bonus: You can add or remove more foam to customize the pillow to your liking.

Get the Coop Home Goods Pillow from Amazon for $69.99

10. Roselyn Boutique Jade Face Roller

Face rollers are having a moment right now. And while a lot of people like them for their skin-clearing benefits, they can also help you look more awake in the morning by boosting the collagen in your face. This one, which is made of natural jade, has thousands of positive reviews, with people raving that it really made a difference in their skin and under-eye circles.

Get the Roselyn Boutique Jade Roller from Amazon for $9.99

11. lululemon Reversible Yoga Mat

Working out may be the last thing you want to do first thing in the morning but getting your blood flowing can wake you up better than caffeine. A gentle way to get in some a.m. activity is with a yoga flow—and for that you'll need our experts' favorite yoga mat from lululemon. It provides just the right amount of cushioning and is easy to wipe down post-sweat.

Get the Reversible Yoga Mat from lululemon for $88

12. Apple AirPods Pro

Congratulations! You've made it out of bed. To keep up your motivation, you'll need the perfect upbeat playlist—which you can listen to on a brand new pair of Apple AirPods Pro. The iconic white earbuds have amazing sound quality, noise-canceling technology and a long battery life. What more could you ask for?

Get Apple AirPods Pro from Amazon for $189.99

13. Body Back Scalp Massager

I'm obsessed with this handheld tool (I use it every single day!). Not only does it feel amazing but it also stimulates blood flow to your scalp to help wake you up. The best part is how easy it is to use on yourself—just place it on top of your head, then press down and up a few times for the best at-home scalp massage.

Get the Body Back Scalp Massager from Amazon for $5.49

14. Verilux Portable Light Therapy Lamp

Just because it's dark when you wake up doesn't mean you have to feel dark, too. This lamp, which is often used by people with seasonal depression, has more than 6,800 5-star reviews because it mimics natural sunshine (perfect for those ridiculously early wake-up calls) and is compact and lightweight, so you can carry it around with you.

Get the Verilux Portable Light Therapy Lamp from Amazon for $29.99

15. Jack Black Body Wash

Most of us need all the help we can get when it comes to waking up. Like this energizing body wash from Jack Black, which contains invigorating scents like rosemary, eucalyptus, and juniper berry. Reviewers like that it leaves them feeling clean and refreshed and a little more alive after showering.

Get the Jack Black Turbo Wash from Amazon for $24

