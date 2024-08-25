Here are 15 players to watch from Kansas, K-State and Mizzou this football season

Look around the local colleges — at Kansas, K-State and Missouri — and you’ll find no shortage of standouts who could earn all-conference or even All-America acclaim.

And possibly a spot in the upcoming NFL Draft.

It could be a historic year for the three power-conference teams, with the Jayhawks and Wildcats likely to battle near the top of the Big 12, and Missouri set to compete in an even-more-loaded SEC with the addition of Oklahoma and Texas.

To help get you ready for the 2024-25 season, here are 15 players to watch, five from each local school...

Kansas State Wildcats (Last Season: 9-4)

By Kellis Robinett

1. Avery Johnson, sophomore quarterback

It’s hard to imagine a sophomore quarterback entering his first season as a full-time starter with higher expectations than Avery Johnson. K-State fans think so much of him that they weren’t upset in the slightest when Will Howard decided to hit the transfer portal and leave for Ohio State.

Johnson is a dual-threat playmaker from Maize who led the Wildcats to a victory in the Pop-Tarts Bowl last season. Some are predicting him to win the Heisman Trophy. Can he live up that kind of hype? One thing is certain: He should be fun to watch.

2. DJ Giddens, junior running back

The Junction City product led K-State’s backfield with 1,549 total yards and 13 touchdowns last season. What will he do for an encore? Well, he says he wants to prove that he is a complete running back who can gain yards between the tackles and make defenders miss on the perimeter. He should be one of the best running backs in the Big 12.

3. Dylan Edwards, sophomore running back

Giddens isn’t the only talented running back on the K-State roster. Colorado transfer Dylan Edwards has returned to his home state to play for the Wildcats. His breakaway speed and shiftiness could make him a touchdown threat any time he touches the ball. It will be interesting to see how coaches work to get him the ball.

4. Austin Moore, senior linebacker

K-State coaches long ago gave Austin Moore a nickname. They like to call him “The Machine” because he is a fundamentally sound linebacker who never takes a play off.

His tenacity has led to 172 tackles during his college football career. Expect him to add another 75 or so this season. He is the quarterback of this defense.

5. Keenan Garber, senior cornerback

The Wildcats wisely moved Keenan Garber from wide receiver to cornerback in 2022. Turns out, he was always supposed to play on defense. Giddens made 22 tackles and grabbed one interception as a stater last season. He should only get better now that he has more experience on that side of the ball.

Kansas Jayhawks (Last Season: 9-4)

By Shreyas Laddha

1. Jalon Daniels, senior quarterback

There’s no denying Jalon Daniels’ talent, but the biggest question is whether he can stay healthy. Although he only played three games in the 2023 season, Daniels had a memorable 2022 season. He threw for 2,014 passing yards with 18 passing touchdowns and four interceptions while running for 425 yards and seven more touchdowns.

Under new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, Daniels could take another leap. If he stays healthy, it could be the makings of a special season.

2. Devin Neal, senior running back

After many thought he would leave for the NFL, Neal returned for his senior season. As long as he stays healthy, Neal is on pace to break multiple Kansas records and leave a Jayhawk legend.

Last season, he ran for 1,280 yards on 203 carries, averaging 6.3 yards per carry with 17 touchdowns, which earned him All-Big 12 second-team honors.

3. Mello Dotson, senior cornerback

In the dynamic corner duo of Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson, Dotson goes a little under the radar. Even though he’s a bit underrated, he has plenty of skill. Last season, he had 48 tackles, three tackles for loss, 15 pass breakups and four interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns.

Dotson told The Star his focus is on improving his coverage even further as he chases his NFL aspirations. Let’s see if he can take another step forward this year.

4. JB Brown, senior linebacker

After the departure of Rich Miller, there are big shoes to fill in KU’s linebacker room. Luckily for the Jayhawks, senior JB Brown is the perfect player for the job. Brown played in all 13 games in 2023, finishing with 57 tackles and two forced fumbles.

Coach Lance Leipold even raved about his fall camp performance.

“The guy that’s really stood out and playing some good football is JB Brown,” Leipold said. “He’s playing fast and confident. You can tell he’s really comfortable with what he’s supposed to be doing with our defense and he keeps showing up.”

5. DJ Warner, freshman defensive end

The hype around DJ Warner continues to build. Recently, Leipold said Warner and Dakyus Brinkley could see snaps this season despite being freshmen. Multiple Jayhawks raved about Warner’s play to The Star at KU’s media day. He could also help alleviate some of KU’s pass rushing concerns.

Mizzou Tigers (Last season: 11-2)

By Maddie Hartley

1. Luther Burden III, junior wide receiver

It’ll be roughly this time next year that we’ll be hearing Burden’s name talked about on Sundays, but until then, we’ll look forward to seeing how he capitalizes off a star-studded sophomore campaign.

Burden is already landing across various 2025 mock drafts as a first rounder. He recorded 1,212 yards across 86 receptions and nine touchdowns for the Tigers last season, and will be QB Brady Cook’s No. 1 target once again.

2. Brady Cook, senior quarterback

On the topic of Burden, someone will have to be there to throw it to him.

And it’s going to be Brady Cook.

As Cook prepares for his senior season, he’s under the highest expectations he’s seen in the black and gold. After leading a Mizzou squad that was projected near the bottom of the SEC to an 11-2 record and Cotton Bowl win with his 3,317 passing yards and 21 TDs, the St. Louis native will be in charge of getting the Tigers to a potential College Football Playoff Spot.

3. Marcus Carroll, senior running back

The Tigers had large shoes to fill with Cody Schrader’s departure, and head coach Eli Drinkwitz hit the portal to find an answer in Georgia State transfer Marcus Carroll. Carroll ran for 1,350 yards across 274 carries for the Panthers last season, both marks ranking second in the Sun Belt.

4. Brett Norfleet, sophomore tight end

Norfleet, a member of last year’s SEC All-Freshman team, started the last seven contests for the Tigers and enters his sophomore season as the starter for the Tigers.

Schrader even said at the NFL Combine in March he expects Norfleet to be the best tight end in college football, expecting another great season out of the true sophomore.

“He’s one of the most physical, gifted tight ends I’ve seen,” Schrader said.

Norfleet recorded 197 yards on 18 receptions last year, including three TDs.

5. Blake Craig, redshirt-freshman kicker

Harrison Mevis is the program’s all-time scoring leader, finishing his college career with 415 points. He’s also Mizzou’s all-time leader in field goals by a mile with 86 (second on the list is Andrew Baggett with 66).

That’s a lot for Craig to live up to, but this KC native (Liberty North) was a top-10 kicking recruit in the country and currently holds the MSHSAA records for field goals in a season (17), career (45) and career points by a kicker (335). It’ll be interesting to see how he makes his own name in the absence of Mevis.