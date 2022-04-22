15 pieces of furniture with storage to maximize your space

Monica Petrucci, Reviewed
·7 min read
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Whether you're living in a tiny city apartment or a roomy suburban home, you’re probably looking for more ways to increase storage around the house. And with spring cleaning season in full swing, now is the best time to start investing in new furniture pieces that'll help you declutter and save space.

Luckily, there are plenty of options. And thanks to the wonderful world of online shopping, you don't even need to get off your couch to take the first step.

We've rounded up some of Amazon's most highly rated, storage-friendly furniture with storage to keep every room in your house—from the living room to the kitchen to the bedroom—as neat and tidy as possible. So whether you're looking to stash away your living room blankets, organize your kitchen mugs, or find more space for your endless collection of sweatpants, we've got some ideas.

Living room furniture with storage

1. A comfy, easy-access ottoman

Stash your blankets out of sight with this stylish ottoman.
Stash your blankets out of sight with this stylish ottoman.

This highly rated ottoman doubles as a cozy padded seat and a space for storage, opening from both sides for ultimate ease of use (even if you have stuff piled on top). When it's empty, it can be folded away into a flat board that fits in the lid. Plus it comes in a variety of colors to fit any living room's color scheme.

Get the Otto & Ben Smart Lift Top Ottoman Bench for $43.16

2. An end table with a charging station

This rustic end table houses extra storage and makes it easier to charge devices.
This rustic end table houses extra storage and makes it easier to charge devices.

We all know the struggle of cozying into the couch after a long day to catch up on text messages and social media…just to realize your phone is at 5% and the outlet is on the other side of the room. Enter: this handsome rustic end table, which offers two standard outlets and two USB ports, with a six-and-a-half-foot cord. There's also a drawer and two shelves to house anything from books to devices to decor within arm's reach.

Get the Rolanstar End Table with Charging Station for $149.99

3. A coffee table with a hidden compartment

The lift-top reveals plenty of storage for living room accessories.
The lift-top reveals plenty of storage for living room accessories.

The centerpiece in every living room, a good coffee table is a must. But instead of merely existing for coffee (and cocktails) alone, a great coffee table should carry a little more weight. Like this one from WLive, which has lift-top and slide-open mechanisms that reveal plenty of storage sections for all your entertainment accessories. The lift-top also doubles as a workspace or dining area, so you can spend even more time snuggled on your couch.

Get the WLIVE Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Compartment for $139.99

4. A classic, round coffee table with an open shelf

A small, simple coffee table with a shelf is a great place to house books and controllers.
A small, simple coffee table with a shelf is a great place to house books and controllers.

If you're looking for a coffee table with a smaller footprint, this one is a solid choice—with hundreds of five-star ratings to back it up. It has an open shelf at the bottom for you to keep things like coasters, remotes, and game controllers out of the way. And there are plenty of colors and designs to match your aesthetic—from classic brown wood to black and gold marble.

Get the NSdirect Round Coffee Table for $164.99

5. A wooden TV stand with adjustable shelves

The extra shelving in this unit is great for storage.
The extra shelving in this unit is great for storage.

A solid TV stand is another living room must-have. This wooden, 52-inch entertainment center boasts plenty of storage, with four cabinets (two of which have shelving on the doors) and adjustable shelves to customize whatever you decide to store inside.

Get the Walker Edison 52" Traditional Wood Universal TV Stand for $276.67

6. A trendy TV stand with hidden storage

The cabinet storage in this piece is out of sight, out of mind.
The cabinet storage in this piece is out of sight, out of mind.

Looking for a sleeker home for your TV? This Nathan James piece has a stylish textured herringbone design and two push-to-open cabinets with adjustable shelves to house anything you don't want to keep on display. There are also two open shelves for decor, candles, or anything else you do want to show off.

Get the Nathan James Dylan Media Console Cabinet for $164.99

7. A comfy sectional with storage under each seat

Optimize your living room space by stashing things under couch cushions.
Optimize your living room space by stashing things under couch cushions.

If you prioritize plenty of seating—but struggle with living room space—getting a couch with storage is a great solution. This roomy sectional from Honbay has hidden straps on each cushion that can be pulled to reveal storage for blankets, pillows, sheets, books, or anything else that fits. Plus it comes with a reversible chaise that you can easily rearrange to best complement your living room set-up.

Get the Honbay Reversible Sectional Sofa for $1,059.99

Bedroom furniture with storage

8. A queen bed frame with under-the-bed storage

The spacious drawers under this bed are great for overflowing closets.
The spacious drawers under this bed are great for overflowing closets.

No matter how big your closet is, it seems like there's always a need for a little extra bedroom storage. Instead of tossing miscellaneous items loosely under your bed, you could opt for a bed frame like this, which provides four steel drawers under the metal frame that become virtually invisible when closed. This piece is also stylish—its modern, fabric-upholstered headboard is just as comfy as it is attractive.

Get the Allewie Queen Size Platform Storage Bed Frame for $239.99

9. An industrial storage bench for the end of your bed

A comfy seat and home for storage, this piece has two functions.
A comfy seat and home for storage, this piece has two functions.

This highly rated piece is beloved by Amazon customers for its comfortable cushion, spacious storage, and sturdy design. It has an industrial look that's as great for storage and sitting as it is for styling your home. In addition to the storage under the seat, there's also an open shelf at the bottom that's perfect for housing shoes. You could even get a second one for your mudroom.

Get the Vasagle Industrial Storage Bench for $141.99

10. A twin bed with roomy drawers

Stash kids&#39; toys and bedding in these roomy drawers.
Stash kids' toys and bedding in these roomy drawers.

Saving space in the bedroom isn't just an adult dilemma! Instead of struggling with limited space for your kids' multiplying belongings, finding storage-friendly furniture is an efficient option. This twin-sized bed has a small footprint with two deep drawers underneath, perfect for stashing kids' clothes, toys, and bedding.

Get the The Max & Lily Twin Bed with Under Bed Storage Drawers for $629.99

Kitchen furniture with storage

11. A hardwood kitchen cart with clever details

There&#39;s plenty of convenient storage in this handy piece of furniture.
There's plenty of convenient storage in this handy piece of furniture.

Kind of like a kitchen island on wheels, this popular item boasts two drawers and three cabinets with adjustable shelves to store any items you're looking to get out of sight. And beyond that, there are compartments that keep everyday tools organized and easy to access—like a towel bar and tool caddy with slots for knives and other utensils. You can also pull out the breakfast bar for some additional counter space whenever you need it.

Get the Homestyles General Line Kitchen Mobile Cart with Drop Leaf Breakfast Bar for $420.67

12. A foldable dining table with shelves

You can bring this table out when entertaining, and use it to house small kitchenware.
You can bring this table out when entertaining, and use it to house small kitchenware.

City dwellers and tiny house owners can relate to the struggle of trying to entertain in a small kitchen. If you don't have the space for a permanent dining table, consider this foldable one on wheels that can be stored away as a narrow console table when not in use. When it's open, it can be used as either an office desk or dining table, with a two-layer storage shelf inside that's great for housing glassware, silverware, or snacks.

Get the Tiptiper Folding Dining Table for $159.99

13. A roomy cabinet with a 12-bottle wine rack

Wine lovers: This piece is for you.
Wine lovers: This piece is for you.

Looking for a more functional bar area? This cabinet has a simple yet practical design that makes it suitable for your kitchen, dining room, or living room. It's great for your wine and liquor collection, fancy glassware, and any other bar-related accessories that deserve special attention. And with two spacious cabinets, a drawer, and two shelves, there's plenty of space for additional kitchen and dining-related things that need a home.

Get the Mellcom Classic and Elegant Storage Dining Cabinet for $179.99

14. A charming shelf with plenty of hooks

This shelf utilizes vertical storage.
This shelf utilizes vertical storage.

If your kitchen's countertop and cabinet space just isn't cutting it, investing in a small kitchen shelf might be the right move. This minimalist corner shelf is great for housing small appliances–like an air fryer or microwave—to free up countertop space for food prep. And the small shelf on top is perfect for spices, snacks, or glassware. It also has eight S-shaped hooks to hang anything from mugs to towels to measuring spoons.

Get the Bestier Kitchen Baker's Rack with Hutch 8 Side Hooks for $139.99

15. An adorable high-top table with spacious shelves

This breakfast bar has convenient, roomy shelving.
This breakfast bar has convenient, roomy shelving.

Not all homes are lucky enough to have a breakfast bar, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out. This counter-height dining table seats two people and is perfect for casual meals. The best part? It has three 8-inch-deep shelves on the side that are great for storing glassware, small kitchen tools, or decorations.

Get the Best Choice Products' 3-Piece Counter-Height Dining Table Set for $169.99

