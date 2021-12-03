15 Petite Party Looks For The Festive Season

As a petite person, it's likely that you have the wardrobe basics covered by now. One experience with an overlong skirt or a jacket with never-ending sleeves is enough to have you running for the nearest petite section. But while you may possess those perfectly tailored trousers or that coat that makes your small frame look cute, the festive season might still pose a problem.



Party wear isn’t exactly made for petites, you see. Every year we get pulled in by the sea of sparkles but, oftentimes, Christmas party outfits just don’t come in small sizes. Think: gorgeous gowns that you practically trip over or sharp suits that make it look like you've rifled through your dad’s wardrobe. Whatever your style, festive formal wear can be a minefield for those under 5'3".



But don’t worry, R29 is here to make all your Christmas dreams come true. We’ve compiled a selection of the best petite party wear on the market this December. Whether you're searching for a dazzling dress to turn heads at your office party or a sweet look for family fun at home, we’ve got you covered.



To take a look at the best petite party wear around this Christmas, click through the slideshow ahead…



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.





Reformation Petites Pratt Skirt, $, available at Reformation





Topshop Velvet Rib Flare, $, available at ASOS





Little Mistress, Little Mistress Petite Cocktail Dress, $, available at Zalando





Forever New Oversized Bow Mini Smock Dress, $, available at ASOS





Reformation Petites Sigmund Dress, $, available at Reformation





Reformation Petites Mochi Dress, $, available at Reformation





Reformation Petites Fletcher Pant, $, available at Reformation





Topshop, Topshop Petite Ombre Flare Trousers, $, available at ASOS





Topshop, Topshop Petite Checkerboard Mesh Jersey Midi Dress, $, available at ASOS





Topshop, Topshop Petite Strappy Tie Dye Mesh Midi Dress, $, available at ASOS





ASOS DESIGN, ASOS DESIGN Petite Sequin Mini Dress, $, available at ASOS





Pieces Petite Bronze Brown Trousers, $, available at Zalando





Karen Millen Petite Leather Five Pocket Straight Leg Jean, $, available at KAREN MILLEN





Pieces Petite Semi Sheer Blouse, $, available at Zalando





Pieces Petite Long Sleeved Top, $, available at Zalando





Reiss Tuxedo Trousers, $, available at Reiss

