15 Petite Party Looks For The Festive Season
As a petite person, it's likely that you have the wardrobe basics covered by now. One experience with an overlong skirt or a jacket with never-ending sleeves is enough to have you running for the nearest petite section. But while you may possess those perfectly tailored trousers or that coat that makes your small frame look cute, the festive season might still pose a problem.
Party wear isn’t exactly made for petites, you see. Every year we get pulled in by the sea of sparkles but, oftentimes, Christmas party outfits just don’t come in small sizes. Think: gorgeous gowns that you practically trip over or sharp suits that make it look like you've rifled through your dad’s wardrobe. Whatever your style, festive formal wear can be a minefield for those under 5'3".
But don’t worry, R29 is here to make all your Christmas dreams come true. We’ve compiled a selection of the best petite party wear on the market this December. Whether you're searching for a dazzling dress to turn heads at your office party or a sweet look for family fun at home, we’ve got you covered.
To take a look at the best petite party wear around this Christmas, click through the slideshow ahead…
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?
17 Perfectly Petite Winter Coats
A Petite Girls' Guide To Successful Shopping