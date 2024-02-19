15 People Who Were So Entitled They Asked To Get Goods Or Services FOR FREE

1.This person who tried to get free transportation for 20 people to go 100 miles:

2.This person who was looking for a free, all-inclusive vacation:

3.This person who tried to get three free concert tickets:

4.This person who felt entitled to free child labor:

5.This person who expected to get free drinks because they were a military spouse:

6.This person who asked a graphic designer to make art for their daughter's YouTube channel for free:

7.This person who felt that kids should not be the only ones who eat for free:

8.This influencer who tried to pay a florist in exposure:

9.This person who felt a PlayStation 4 should be given to them at no cost:

10.This influencer who wanted a musician to write a personalized song for their wedding without paying a dime:

11.This person who thought they could use a cafe's free Wi-Fi without buying anything AND THEN bring food from another restaurant:

12.This person who was already getting something for free, and then had the nerve to ask for free delivery, too:

13.This person who believed that used Xbox systems shouldn't cost even a penny:

14.This person who expected to get custom sneakers for free because they were friends with the artist:

15.And lastly, this person who wanted to get a tattoo from an artist, but also didn't think that artist was good enough to be paid: