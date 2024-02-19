Advertisement

15 People Who Were So Entitled They Asked To Get Goods Or Services FOR FREE

BuzzFeed
·2 min read

1.This person who tried to get free transportation for 20 people to go 100 miles:

"its for a church honey!"
2.This person who was looking for a free, all-inclusive vacation:

"Anyone got a free holiday completely free of charge."
3.This person who tried to get three free concert tickets:

"you want people to give you three free tickets to a sold out Elton John show?"
4.This person who felt entitled to free child labor:

"These kids are also getting EXPERIENCE."
5.This person who expected to get free drinks because they were a military spouse:

"I'm a military spouse"
6.This person who asked a graphic designer to make art for their daughter's YouTube channel for free:

"can you do it for free?"
7.This person who felt that kids should not be the only ones who eat for free:

"it's excluding the rest of the people who also won't be able to get food."
8.This influencer who tried to pay a florist in exposure:

"i will post pictures and stories with tag"
9.This person who felt a PlayStation 4 should be given to them at no cost:

"I think I'll pass on that offer."
10.This influencer who wanted a musician to write a personalized song for their wedding without paying a dime:

"We want one of your songs written for us"
11.This person who thought they could use a cafe's free Wi-Fi without buying anything AND THEN bring food from another restaurant:

"You lost one of your best customers"
12.This person who was already getting something for free, and then had the nerve to ask for free delivery, too:

"Ok can u donate them n drop off in"
13.This person who believed that used Xbox systems shouldn't cost even a penny:

"In great condition"
14.This person who expected to get custom sneakers for free because they were friends with the artist:

"I didn't think you would charge me cause we're really good friends"
15.And lastly, this person who wanted to get a tattoo from an artist, but also didn't think that artist was good enough to be paid:

"You've got to be joking"
