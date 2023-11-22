Advertisement

15 People Who Need To Log Off ASAP After Posting These Humiliating Things Online

BuzzFeed
·1 min read

1.This person who came to the conclusion that we don't need to wash our hands:

"How dumb are we to think that we needed soap and hand sanitizer to survive as a species"
u/Dyea_B_Tis / Via reddit.com

2.This dad who made his private search public:

"meg an fox naked"
u/allisonpinklp / Via reddit.com

3.This person who gave their Facebook friends an update:

"My diarrhoea got worse today"
u/Udawazor / Via reddit.com

4.This grandma who tried setting up someone PUBLICLY on Facebook because she didn't know how to message privately:

"She is always on teh go, so don't wait to make contact."
u/dietcokedreams47 / Via reddit.com

5.This mom who tried searching for her daughter on Facebook:

"Looking for my daughter"
u/intercontinentalfx / Via reddit.com

6.This person who solved this challenge:

"Orange."
u/Anonmousez / Via reddit.com

7.This person who didn't understand the Q&A feature on Amazon:

"what are the dimensions of the glass lens protector?"
u/ExcitedlyWandering / Via reddit.com

8.This husband who didn't realize he posted this publicly:

"So you think I am cute but I thought I was a hunk or handsome but I am a married man"
u/Flygon- / Via reddit.com

9.This person who was selling a couch and *ottoman* online:

"Corner couch with abdomen"
u/Shakenbakess / Via reddit.com

10.This commenter who used the wrong emojis:

"Ahhh I'm crossing my fingers for them"
u/danntips / Via reddit.com

11.This person who had a conversation with themselves on Facebook:

"You got that right"
u/autumn-twilight / Via reddit.com

12.This person who asked a question with a very unfortunate typo:

"can it burn out your rectums to the point where you won't be able to see again?"
u/Stephenf1234 / Via reddit.com

13.And this person who made a hilarious typo in their review:

"This dress made me feel like a urethra!"
u/lindseypic / Via reddit.com

14.This person who tried modifying this cake recipe and reported the results:

"We'd definitely recommend preparing this recipe as written..."
u/WeAreTheBaddiess / Via reddit.com

15.And finally, this person who gave a lovely compliment:

"She's urethral"
u/congress_tart_ / Via reddit.com