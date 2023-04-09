15 people hurt in Easter Sunday morning crash involving a CATS bus in Charlotte

Fifteen people were injured after a crash involving a Charlotte Area Transportation bus early Sunday on Easter, according to paramedics.

All injuries were minor and the people were taken to a hospital, MEDIC said. It was not immediately known if any other vehicles were involved in the crash or what caused the incident.

There were 25 people on the bus when it crashed near the intersection of Oaklawn Avenue and Statesville Avenue near Camp North End after 7 a.m. Sunday, according to WSOC-TV, the Observer’s news partner.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.