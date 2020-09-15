All 15 PC cabinet ministers retain their seats

Premier Blaine Higgs got his way.

The New Brunswick premier got the majority government he so badly wanted in Monday night's provincial election, capturing 27 seats. The party needed 25 to win a majority. The Liberals trailed behind with 17 seats, the Greens retained their three and the People's Alliance won two.

"We know we'll have stability and experience leading us through these challenging times," said the PC Leader, who was wearing a face shield during his victory speech in Quispamsis.

Higgs was punching the air, giving elbow bumps and a thumbs up as he entered the room inside the Quispamsis Lion's Club, where people were chanting "Blaine" over and over.

"We are renewing our commitment to the people of New Brunswick."

COVID-19 prevented a large gathering at Higgs's headquarters. Since the guest list was by invitation only, there were few people in the building.

But that didn't stop the loud cheers and clapping that went on inside.

"At least it won't take five weeks to decide who's in government," Higgs joked about the 2018 election, which took more than a month to form a government.

"We lost some valuable time last time."

Higgs's re-election wasn't the only win of the night for the party. Nine female candidates were also elected, the most in the provincial party's history. It was also the party's most diverse slate of candidates yet.

"We are much stronger for it," he said.

During his speech, Higgs vowed to put the "province before politics."

Higgs said he will create a more inclusive, collaborative province between the northern and southern parts of New Brunswick, as well as rural and urban areas.

"We will make sure no New Brunswicker is left behind."

Higgs took office in 2018 with a minority government. During the election campaign, he has been pushing for a PC majority, which he said would create "stability" in the province — particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Higgs said he spoke to rival and former Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers and thanked him for his "commitment to serve the public." Higgs said he also thanked him for his service to Canada.

"I know it's been a tough night," Higgs said.

